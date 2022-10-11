Read full article on original website
James Harden taking lead role in second season with Sixers — on and off the court
PHILADELPHIA — The 76ers look like they are becoming James Harden's team. And that's not a knock toward Joel Embiid, who is the Eastern Conference squad's unquestioned best player. As a decorated 14th-year veteran, Harden just has command of certain situations and is not afraid to speak his mind.
Source: Indiana Pacers to waive three players
The Indiana Pacers are waiving guards Eli Brooks and Tevin Brown as well as forward Jermaine Samuels, a league source tells AllPacers. The Pacers signed the trio on Friday in order to obtain their G League rights. If the three players play in the G League this season, they will be on Indiana's G League affiliate team — the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.
Kristaps Porzingis reflects on his time with the Knicks, the thrills and regrets
NEW YORK — Three full seasons after his controversial exit from the Knicks and with the benefit of experience, Kristaps Porzingis acknowledges there were elements of his departure he could’ve handled another way. “Now that I’m older, smarter and understand what happened back then, it could have been...
Lakers News: Designer Of Classic L.A. Championship Jackets Discusses An Iconic Kobe Bryant Moment
Celebrity fashion designer Jeff Hamilton designed a variety of iconic jackets during the 1990s, draping everyone from LL Cool J to Madonna in his unique designs. The 67-year-old recently came out of a semi-retirement from 2004-2019. View the original article to see embedded media. Hamilton sat down with Bally Sports'...
John Wall Shares Excitement for Return to Washington D.C. This Season
View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers guard John Wall has a special connection with the Washington Wizards and their fanbase. Having been drafted by the organization in 2010, and playing there for nine seasons before being traded, Wall developed a bond with that city and fanbase.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Got Into It With Jaden McDaniels In Timberwolves Game
"Huddlegate" or no "Huddlegate", Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook did not serve up a particularly pleasing brand of basketball during L.A.'s 118-113 Wednesday night preseason loss to the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves. How much impact his performance had on Darvin Ham's decision try the 6'3" vet as a reserve tonight is hard to say, as purportedly the Lakers head coach had been discussing such a move with Westbrook throughout the offseason.
Noah Vonleh Makes the Celtics’ Opening Night Roster
In the Celtics' preseason finale against the Raptors, Noah Vonleh logged only 10 minutes, and it would've been less if the game hadn't gone to overtime. Making Boston's opening night roster, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, reflects him doing so before Friday night's tilt tipped off. Still, he scored six points and grabbed four rebounds in his limited minutes.
Lakers News: Clippers All-Star Offers Support To Russell Westbrook Following “Huddlegate”
Chatter of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook's supposed "Huddlegate"incidents Wednesday night was so prevalent that it has apparently spurred a reaction from Los Angeles Clippers All-Star forward Paul George, a former colleague of Westbrook's on the Oklahoma City Thunder from from 2017-19. View the original article to see...
Sixers Rumors: A Matisse Thybulle Extension ‘Briefly’ Discussed
The Philadelphia 76ers have an important decision to make regarding their young veteran wing, Matisse Thybulle. By Monday night, Thybulle and the Sixers have to reach an extension agreement, or else the 25-year-old will become a free agent at the end of the 2022-2023 season. Over the offseason, there wasn't...
Doc Rivers Reveals Plans for Joel Embiid’s Backup
The 2022-2023 NBA season will be another year the Philadelphia 76ers have made changes behind their star center, Joel Embiid. Two seasons ago, the Sixers’ new front office brought in Dwight Howard to serve as Embiid’s backup for one year. After Howard packed up and moved back to...
Dak Prescott OUT; Dallas Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Key to Win at Eagles?
The Dallas Cowboys visit inhospitable territory this weekend as they prepare for a Sunday Night Football matchup with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Cowboys are enjoying a surprising four-game winning streak with backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center. ... and that status will continue,...
Los Angeles visits Detroit after Kempe’s 2-goal game
Los Angeles Kings (1-2-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Detroit Red Wings after Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the Kings' 7-6 win over the Minnesota Wild. Detroit went 32-40-10 overall and...
