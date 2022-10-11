ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Source: Indiana Pacers to waive three players

The Indiana Pacers are waiving guards Eli Brooks and Tevin Brown as well as forward Jermaine Samuels, a league source tells AllPacers. The Pacers signed the trio on Friday in order to obtain their G League rights. If the three players play in the G League this season, they will be on Indiana's G League affiliate team — the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

John Wall Shares Excitement for Return to Washington D.C. This Season

View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers guard John Wall has a special connection with the Washington Wizards and their fanbase. Having been drafted by the organization in 2010, and playing there for nine seasons before being traded, Wall developed a bond with that city and fanbase.
WASHINGTON, DC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Got Into It With Jaden McDaniels In Timberwolves Game

"Huddlegate" or no "Huddlegate", Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook did not serve up a particularly pleasing brand of basketball during L.A.'s 118-113 Wednesday night preseason loss to the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves. How much impact his performance had on Darvin Ham's decision try the 6'3" vet as a reserve tonight is hard to say, as purportedly the Lakers head coach had been discussing such a move with Westbrook throughout the offseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Noah Vonleh Makes the Celtics’ Opening Night Roster

In the Celtics' preseason finale against the Raptors, Noah Vonleh logged only 10 minutes, and it would've been less if the game hadn't gone to overtime. Making Boston's opening night roster, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, reflects him doing so before Friday night's tilt tipped off. Still, he scored six points and grabbed four rebounds in his limited minutes.
BOSTON, MA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sixers Rumors: A Matisse Thybulle Extension ‘Briefly’ Discussed

The Philadelphia 76ers have an important decision to make regarding their young veteran wing, Matisse Thybulle. By Monday night, Thybulle and the Sixers have to reach an extension agreement, or else the 25-year-old will become a free agent at the end of the 2022-2023 season. Over the offseason, there wasn't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Doc Rivers Reveals Plans for Joel Embiid’s Backup

The 2022-2023 NBA season will be another year the Philadelphia 76ers have made changes behind their star center, Joel Embiid. Two seasons ago, the Sixers’ new front office brought in Dwight Howard to serve as Embiid’s backup for one year. After Howard packed up and moved back to...
NBA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dak Prescott OUT; Dallas Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Key to Win at Eagles?

The Dallas Cowboys visit inhospitable territory this weekend as they prepare for a Sunday Night Football matchup with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Cowboys are enjoying a surprising four-game winning streak with backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center. ... and that status will continue,...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Los Angeles visits Detroit after Kempe’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (1-2-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Detroit Red Wings after Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the Kings' 7-6 win over the Minnesota Wild. Detroit went 32-40-10 overall and...
DETROIT, MI

