Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
Related
Bleacher Report
Browns' Deshaun Watson Facing New Lawsuit, Allegedly Pressured Massage Therapist
Another woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, accusing him of pressuring her into performing a sexual act while she was giving him a massage, according to Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek and Jordan Unger of Fox8.com. The lawsuit is not connected to the other 24...
Jaguars vs. Colts: Rookies Join Marvin Jones, Foley Fatukasi as Inactives
Which Jaguars are inactive ahead of Week 6's kickoff between the Jaguars and the Colts?
Bleacher Report
Report: Rams Open to Cam Akers Trade; Sean McVay, RB Have 'Philosophical' Differences
Cam Akers has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, and there's a chance he's played his last down for the Los Angeles Rams, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. "The belief is that he'll draw significant trade interest, and the team is open to a...
Bleacher Report
Grady Jarrett, Chris Jones Not Fined for Roughing Calls on Tom Brady, Derek Carr
The NFL decided not to add fines after a pair of controversial roughing the passer calls from Week 5. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was not fined after his sack against Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady. Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones also avoided a fine from his hit on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, per Pelissero.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
Report: Panthers Open to Trading Robbie Anderson Ahead of November 1 Deadline
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly open to trading wide receiver Robbie Anderson ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Panthers have had trade conversations focused on Anderson with other teams leading up to the deadline. Schefter also reported that the Panthers are listening...
Bleacher Report
Report: Falcons' Kyle Pitts to Return from Hamstring Injury vs. 49ers
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will reportedly return to the field Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers after sitting out the team's Week 5 loss with a hamstring injury. According to The Score's Jordan Schultz, Pitts is "is on track for tomorrow after a good week of rehab/treatment" despite...
Bleacher Report
Colts Rumors: Sam Ehlinger Supplants Nick Foles as No. 2 QB Behind Matt Ryan
The Indianapolis Colts have moved second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger to second on the team's signal-caller depth chart ahead of ex-backup Nick Foles and behind starter Matt Ryan. That news is per Mike Chappell of FOX59, who noted that Foles will also be inactive for the team's game Sunday against the...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Projections for Players With Matchups We Love
Each week of the NFL season, a different dilemma faces fantasy football managers. Should you trust your top players regardless of matchup? Or do opposing defenses matter enough to move a later-round pick ahead of one your early selections?. Every once in a while, though, the football gods do you...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Cam Akers 'Working Through Some Things'; McVay Declines Comment on RB's Rams Future
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers will not play in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday. The Rams and Akers are "working through some things," McVay added while declining to comment on the veteran's future with the franchise. Akers did not participate...
Bleacher Report
Jonathan Taylor, Cooper Kupp, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 6
The No. 1 overall draft pick in most fantasy football leagues appears to be ready to go for Week 6. Jonathan Taylor practiced the last two days for the Indianapolis Colts after missing Week 5 with an ankle injury. The Athletic's Zak Keefer reported on Friday that Taylor was once...
Bleacher Report
NFL Fans on Twitter Mock Bears Ending TNF TD Drought in 12-7 Loss to Commanders
If you were looking for good football, Thursday's matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders didn't have it. Competent quarterback play? Nope. Literally anything fun or exciting or in any way interesting? Not a one. It did, however, have one thing last week's ghastly fiasco did not: a...
Bleacher Report
Ex-NFL QB Jay Cutler Provided Tennessee Football Team with Cigars After Alabama Upset
The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers upset the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide 52-49 on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, and former Vanderbilt quarterback Jay Cutler surprised the team with an awesome gift after the win. Cutler was one of the people who supplied the Vols with postgame victory cigars,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Commanders-Bears Game a Prime Example of Bad QB Play Throughout the NFL
We finally saw a touchdown on Thursday Night Football, but the 12-7 game between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears was yet another example of how far some teams are from the world of elite quarterback play. In the NFL there are haves and have-nots at the quarterback position, and...
Bleacher Report
Patriots' Robert Kraft Marries Dana Blumberg in Surprise Ceremony; Tom Brady Attends
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft got married in a surprise wedding on Friday night. Per Ian Mohr and Leah Bitsky of Page Six, Kraft and Dr. Dana Blumberg tied the knot in New York City in front of a crowd of around 250 people. "We hear the 81-year-old billionaire...
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Free-Agent WR Wanted Michael Gallup-Type Contract From Rams
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sought "a Michael Gallup-type offer" from the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. From NFL Now: Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. wanted a Michael Gallup-type offer from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rams?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rams</a>, which is why he's upset. But plenty of time to make it happen (if both sides are still interested). <a href="https://t.co/kBNimD35uc">pic.twitter.com/kBNimD35uc</a>
Bleacher Report
Video: Tennessee Fans Remove Goal Posts from Neyland Stadium After Alabama Upset
Tennessee football fans stormed the Neyland Stadium gridiron, tore down the goalposts and took them off the field to parts unknown after the No. 6 Volunteers defeated the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide 52-49 in college football action on Saturday. CBS Sports @CBSSports. Sports. <br>Simply the best. <a href="https://t.co/eVY7vhcZ6u">pic.twitter.com/eVY7vhcZ6u</a>. CBS...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Auburn's defensive PFF Grades vs Ole Miss
Auburn's defense struggled against the Ole Miss Rebels and some of the PFF grades reflect that.
Bleacher Report
NFL Coaches Who Could be Next After Matt Rhule Firing
We're just over a quarter of the way through the 2022 NFL season, but we've already had our first head coach firing. The Carolina Panthers' decision to show Matt Rhule the door Monday kicked off this season's edition of the coaching carousel early. Rhule's struggles started much earlier than this...
Bleacher Report
NFL Exec: Sean Payton 'Really Wants' Head Coach Job with Justin Herbert, Chargers
If Brandon Staley is out as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers following the 2022 season, the franchise could land one of the best coaches in football as his replacement. A longtime NFL personnel executive told Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post that he believes former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton "really wants" to coach Justin Herbert and the Chargers:
Bleacher Report
Jordan Poole, Warriors Finalizing 4-Year, $140M Contract Extension
After a breakout 2021-22 season, Jordan Poole is cashing in. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Poole's agents confirmed on Saturday that he is finalizing a four-year, $140 million extension with the Golden State Warriors ahead of the 2022-23 season. Poole was heading into the final year of his rookie deal...
Comments / 0