Firefighters battle flames in Pittsburgh's Esplen neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three people are dead, and another person was hospitalized following a shooting along the 300 block of Cedar Avenue on Pittsburgh's North Side Saturday evening.Just before 10 p.m., police were called to the 300 block of Cedar Avenue for reports of multiple shots fired. Once on the scene, they found three people had been shot. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, another woman was taken to the hospital where she ultimately died from her injuries. A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but also died at the hospital. Lastly, a fourth victim, a man, arrived at the hospital via private vehicle. Pittsburgh Police Commander Richard Ford said that police were investigating multiple scenes as a result of the shooting. "It's a pretty open area, with the amount of gunfire that took place, we get one chance to secure the scene, and we want to make sure that we don't miss anything, that we secure the area, we'll take our time, we'll do it the right way, and that way we won't miss anything," he said. No one is in custody and police have not yet named any suspects.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO