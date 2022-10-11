ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Firefighters battle flames in Pittsburgh's Esplen neighborhood

By Garrett Behanna
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

Firefighters battle flames in Pittsburgh's Esplen neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Firefighters worked this morning to extinguish flames in Pittsburgh's Esplen neighborhood.

Flames poured out of an apartment complex along Oregon Street just a short time ago.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Big, black plumes of smoke filled the night sky as crews raced to contain the flames. No injuries were reported at the last check with officials.

The fire now leaves six people without a home.

An investigation is ongoing.

