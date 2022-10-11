ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Divers to continue search for missing people in Pittsburgh's 3 rivers

By Briana Smith
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

Divers combing Pittsburgh's rivers in search of 2 missing people 01:38

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Later today, searches resume along our city's rivers, trying to find what lies under the surface of the water.

Dive teams are working to close cold cases here in our area.

Divers will meet Tuesday morning, starting at the South Side Public Boat Launch, and will scour the Monongahela and a stretch of the Ohio River.

The search and recovery dive teams, Adventures With Purpose and Chaos Divers, came to Pittsburgh to look for 70-year-year Janet Walsh, who has been missing since 2020, and 78-year-old Bunnie Lee, who was reported missing in 2013.

AWP's lead diver, Doug Bishop, said they're using their sonar technology to help them find clues and cars underwater.

"We're going to look into every single one, scanned or identified," Bishop said.

So far, Bishop said, they found 100 vehicles in the Allegheny River and cleared about 60 of them.

Due to the age and location, Bishop believes this is a sign of organized crime. During their search on Saturday, they unexpectedly discovered Tod Diminno in the first car they dove to near the Mr. Rogers statue.

The 54-year-old from Harmony was reported missing on Sept. 28.

Unfortunately, Diminno leaves behind family and friends, and a young daughter. This is the 26th case they were able to solve in two years.

But Bishop said their purpose is to bring closure to families. He hopes to find the other missing people in the coming days.

