Tara Cocanower Recognized For Her Work At Bluffton High School. Tara Cocanower ’07, a U.S. history and Advanced Placement (AP) World History teacher at Bluffton High School, has been named the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the year by the Indiana Department of Education. She earned her bachelor’s degree in history and secondary education from the University of Southern Indiana.

BLUFFTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO