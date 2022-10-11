Read full article on original website
Arts Commission Seeks Applications From Artists For Business Training Workshop, Fellowship
Arts Commission Seeks Applications From Artists For Business Training Workshop, Fellowship. (INDIANAPOLIS) The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) is now accepting applications for the 2023 On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program. On-Ramp is a program for artists and creative entrepreneurs seeking training and resources around establishing or supporting an arts-based business in Indiana.
USI Alumna Named 2023 Indiana Teacher Of The Year
Tara Cocanower Recognized For Her Work At Bluffton High School. Tara Cocanower ’07, a U.S. history and Advanced Placement (AP) World History teacher at Bluffton High School, has been named the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the year by the Indiana Department of Education. She earned her bachelor’s degree in history and secondary education from the University of Southern Indiana.
LETTER TO EDITOR: Local Republican Candidates O’Brien And Ledbetter Declined Invitations To Debate
LETTER TO EDITOR: Local Republican Candidates O’Brien And Ledbetter Declined Invitations To Debate. Voters need to hold Republican candidates, and Indiana GOP leadership, accountable for their failure to participate fairly in the democratic process. Public debate and appearance in a public forum is a cornerstone of democracy. Posted below...
