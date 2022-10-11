Read full article on original website
Arts Commission Seeks Applications From Artists For Business Training Workshop, Fellowship
Arts Commission Seeks Applications From Artists For Business Training Workshop, Fellowship. (INDIANAPOLIS) The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) is now accepting applications for the 2023 On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program. On-Ramp is a program for artists and creative entrepreneurs seeking training and resources around establishing or supporting an arts-based business in Indiana.
LETTER TO EDITOR: Local Republican Candidates O’Brien And Ledbetter Declined Invitations To Debate
LETTER TO EDITOR: Local Republican Candidates O’Brien And Ledbetter Declined Invitations To Debate. Voters need to hold Republican candidates, and Indiana GOP leadership, accountable for their failure to participate fairly in the democratic process. Public debate and appearance in a public forum is a cornerstone of democracy. Posted below...
Franklin College Symposium To Focus On Journalists And Trauma
Franklin College Symposium To Focus On Journalists And Trauma. The event is Oct. 20-21 at the college in Franklin, Indiana, and registration is $125 for in-person professionals, $25 for virtual professionals, and $25 for students. Students, professional journalists, and psychiatric experts from around the country will come together for panels...
