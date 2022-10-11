ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What kind of head coach will Joe Mazzulla be on the court for the Boston Celtics in 2022-23?

 5 days ago
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

What kind of head coach will Joe Mazzulla be on the court for the Boston Celtics in 2022-23? We have heard plenty of testimonials of the sort of person he is and the character he has, how he can lead this team through a number of concerns, the least of which not his elevation to the job with the suspension of head coach Ime Udoka this offseason.

But we have heard little and seen about as much of what he can do with an NBA-Finals caliber roster, which he will helm not only as a manager of egos but also as a tactician expected to use his knowledge of the game to help Boston win.

To answer that question, host of the “Box and 1” podcast Adam Spinella recently put together a video breaking down what we could expect from Mazzulla with the Celtics based on his past experience with Fairmont State, a Division II school Mazzulla coached before joining the Celtics.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to get an idea of what we might see from the West Virginia product on the other side of the clipboard.

