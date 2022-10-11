Constance “Connie” J. Bertrand (Nee Brown) passed peacefully on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the age of 84. She was born in Milwaukee, the daughter of Andrew and Verna (Nee Brown) Corey. Connie grew up in Oconto Falls, and married the love of her life Eugene “Gene” F. Bertrand on September 26, 1953, in Milwaukee. She worked as a cashier at the Sentry Grocery Store in Grafton for many years. Connie enjoyed cross stitch, baking, puzzles, playing Trouble and Chinese checkers with family and traveling with her friends. Most of all she loved being with her family. Connie was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic church in Westfield and St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in West Bend.

WEST BEND, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO