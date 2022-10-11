Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Robert ‘Bob” Blint
Robert “Bob” Blint, age 78, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. He was born on July 22, 1944, in Janesville, the son of Albert and Laura Blint. Bob attended the University of Wisconsin Madison, graduating in 1967 with a doctorate in pharmacy. He married Judith Lynne Rosenberg on March 30, 1969, in Appleton. In 1972, Bob founded Union Prescription Center (ValueCare), an independent pharmacy he owned and ran successfully until retiring in 2010.
Greater Milwaukee Today
No charges to be filed in Milwaukee drawbridge death
MILWAUKEE — No charges will be filed in the death of a man who fell from a Milwaukee drawbridge that was raised as he was walking across it, prosecutors said Friday, noting that investigators found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing. Richard Dujardin, 77, of Providence, Rhode Island, was crossing...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Irl G. ‘Grady’ Field
Irl G. “Grady” Field of Brookfield, formerly of Schaumburg, Illinois, found peace on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the age of 94 years. A memorial service is pending. Schmidt & Bartelt in Menomonee Falls is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 251-3630 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.
Greater Milwaukee Today
The CurderBurger is back
WAUKESHA — The CurderBurger returned to Culver’s Wednesday — your standard burger topped with mayo, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato and a giant cheese curd shaped like a patty. After last year’s fast sellout, the special will be available for the next three weeks this time, or until...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Staff, first responders honored for saving man’s life at football game
WEST BEND — On Monday night the West Bend School Board and Superintendent Jen Wimmer honored staff members and a West Bend police officer for their efforts to help Tom Wenzlaff, who had a cardiac event during the West Bend East football game on Sept. 23. “Tom works our...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Live updates: Day ten of Darrell Brooks Jr.'s Waukesha Christmas Parade trial
Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade that took place on Nov. 21, 2021. Brooks allegedly drove an SUV through the entirety of the parade route, striking many people on foot along the way. His jury trial, in which...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Alan Paul Zipp
Alan Paul Zipp was received by our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at his home with his wife, Mary, by his side. Al was born Feb. 11, 1963, in Ontario, Wis., son of Eric and Lois (Scharfenberg) Zipp. Al was a loving husband to Mary (Salvadori), married Nov....
Greater Milwaukee Today
Richard A. Yahr
Richard A. Yahr passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the age of 92. He was born in West Bend to Leroy and Mildred (Nee Smith). He graduated from West Bend High School in 1948. He met Eileen J. Frank at the Barton Picnic and after a courtship of six months he asked for her hand in marriage. The wedding took place on December 3, 1955.
Greater Milwaukee Today
State football playoff brackets announced - Waukesha
The WIAA announced its playoff brackets for the football postseason on Saturday morning, with 14 area teams earning spots in the first round. Five Waukesha County teams received No. 1 seeds in their bracket segments. In Division 1, Arrowhead earned a one-seed and will host No. 8 Janesville Parker on Friday, while Muskego also earned a top seed and will host No. 8 Kenosha Indian Trail. In Division 2, Brookfield Central picked up a No. 1 spot and will host No. 8 Union Grove, while No. 1 Kettle Moraine will welcome eight-seed Milton on Friday night. Defending state champion Catholic Memorial earned a No. 1 seed in Division 4 after going undefeated in the regular season, and will play host to No. 8 Edgerton.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Landmark Credit Union brings back advanced version of TYME ATMs
Landmark Credit Union is bringing the TYME machine back to Southeastern Wisconsin as part of a modernization initiative to launch new TYME Advanced ATMs across their branch network. Landmark announced the launch Thursday through an ’80s-themed press conference in honor of “traveling back in TYME.” The event featured a DeLorean...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: A forgotten dog waste bag
Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. — A man said his pregnant fiancee was walking their dog in the 100 block of Central Avenue when it defecated on a lawn and the woman realized she had forgotten a bag. She left to go home and grab one when a man at the Central Avenue address started to yell and swear at her. He then reportedly followed her in a car and continued to yell and swear at her, which frightened her. He followed her home and she was too afraid to go back and clean up the feces. The man told police he didn’t mean to scare her but he was tired of people not picking up after their dogs. He was advised.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Constance ‘Connie’ J. Bertrand
Constance “Connie” J. Bertrand (Nee Brown) passed peacefully on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the age of 84. She was born in Milwaukee, the daughter of Andrew and Verna (Nee Brown) Corey. Connie grew up in Oconto Falls, and married the love of her life Eugene “Gene” F. Bertrand on September 26, 1953, in Milwaukee. She worked as a cashier at the Sentry Grocery Store in Grafton for many years. Connie enjoyed cross stitch, baking, puzzles, playing Trouble and Chinese checkers with family and traveling with her friends. Most of all she loved being with her family. Connie was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic church in Westfield and St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in West Bend.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Elaine E. Hauser
Elaine E. Hauser, nee Kempken, of Jackson, died on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Froedtert Hospital West Bend at the age of 95 years. She was born October 9, 1927 in Waterford to the late August and Sophia (nee Rausch) Kempken. On June 17, 1950, she was united in marriage...
Greater Milwaukee Today
4 arrested in armed robbery in Waukesha
WAUKESHA — Four males were arrested after an armed robbery and subsequent police search on Wednesday evening, according to Dan Baumann, city of Waukesha captain of police. Shortly before 5:30 p.m. officers responded to an armed robbery in progress in the 400 block of West Sunset Drive. The victim reported two suspects had jumped out of their car, brandishing a firearm and demanding personal items as well as his car. These suspects were not able to take the victims vehicle and subsequently fled in the car they arrived in, Baumann said.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Linda A. Koenig (Philibeck)
Linda A. Koenig (Philibeck) Linda A. Koenig (Philibeck), age 67, passed away with family at her side on Friday, October 14, 2022. A funeral visitation will be held on Saturday, October 14, from 9 a.m. until the time of the memorial Mass at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, Mukwonago. Please refer to the Tuesday Freeman or the funeral home website for further details and full obit.
Greater Milwaukee Today
David J. Vander Grinten
David J. Vander Grinten, age 82, of the Town of Erin, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Aurora Medical Center in Summit. Dave was born November 9, 1939 in Milwaukee to Veronica A. (nee Hardina) and Leonard E. Vander Grinten Sr. He graduated from Boy’s Trade and Technical High School. He completed his carpenter apprenticeship program and graduated from Milwaukee Technical College. He took pride in his work as he progressed from journeyman to superintendent and achieved over 50 years in Local Carpenters Union 264.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Evelyn Ann Ingish
Evelyn Ann Ingish (nee Scharabok) passed into Eternal Life on Monday, October 10, 2022 at age 89. Beloved Mom of Donna (Scott) Taylor, Robert (JoEllyn), David (Carol), James (Ellen), and Linda (John) Auchter. Loving Grandma of Amanda (Cole), Sara, Matthew (Ashley), Kelly, Claire, Jennifer (Derrick), Carrie (Joe), Travis (Madison), Brittany, Jason, Akaiye, Dakota, Nicole, and Daniel. Great-Grandma of Myrtle, Sasa, Cooper, Leo, and Kinlee. Also loved by many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Drink Wisconsinably Charity Bowling Classic
Bowling with the Champ, presented by Miller High Life. The event will be held at the iconic Landmark Lanes (Milwaukee) on Friday, October 14, 2022. The event will be recorded and the episode will be published across Drink Wisconsinbly’s social media channels this fall. A portion of the proceeds...
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘He knows his fate’
WAUKESHA — The second week of the trial of Darrell Brooks Jr., the man accused of striking people with an SUV during the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade, has seen a smoother courtroom process and fewer interruptions. Brooks has been dressed in a suit instead of the orange jail clothing.
Greater Milwaukee Today
For Asian Americans, their moment in Illinois politics was a ‘long, long time’ coming
CHICAGO — Randy Jue shuffled through a heap of papers on the desk inside his Bridgeport business until unearthing a detailed map of Chicago’s 11th Ward, where he spotted opportunity. The son of Chinese immigrants who got his start in politics offering cheap printing jobs for newcomer candidates,...
