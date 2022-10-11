ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Raptors Add Gary Trent Jr. to Injury Report, Share Update on Chris Boucher

The Toronto Raptors will be without Gary Trent Jr. on Friday night due to right IT band tightness, the team announced. View the original article to see embedded media. Trent reportedly suffered the injury last Sunday when he bumped his right hip against the Chicago Bulls. It's kept him sidelined for practice this week, though isn't expected to keep him out for the season opener on Oct. 19 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
Tri-City Herald

Three Big Questions for the Suns for This Season

Here are the three biggest questions facing the Phoenix Suns. CP3 has brought a lot of winning with him to Phoenix. However, the veteran Point God has been either run down or injured when it comes to the playoffs. And with yet another year on the odometer, one must wonder when attrition will set in as the Suns will need more vintage Paul than the version they got against Dallas.
PHOENIX, AZ
Tri-City Herald

OKC Thunder Sign Free Agent Guard Isaiah Joe

The Thunder added to its guard rotation on Saturday afternoon, signing Fort Smith, Arkansas, native Isaiah Joe to a multi-year deal. Standing at 6-foot-4, Joe comes to OKC after spending two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he appeared in 96 games. The newest Thunder guard cracked Philadelphia's starting lineup once in each of his two years with the team.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins Agrees to Contract Extension, per Report

View the original article to see embedded media. The Warriors boast four NBA titles in the past eight seasons, but they don’t appear to be getting complacent. The reigning league champions have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $109 million with forward Andrew Wiggins, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The news comes on the heels of news earlier in the day that Golden State is reportedly finalizing a four-year, $140 million extension with guard Jordan Poole.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Tri-City Herald

Malcolm Brogdon says the Indiana Pacers gave him a choice of trade destinations

In a move that was considered surprising to some NBA executives, the Indiana Pacers traded Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics back in July. In exchange, the Pacers received Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, Nik Stauskas, and a 2023 first-round draft pick. Not many thought that Boston had enough ammo to bring in Brogdon, and some considered his price to be higher than what he was ultimately dealt for. That's why many considered the deal to be surprising.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

The LA Clippers Sign and Waive a Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers continue making final adjustments to their roster as the season is about to start in five days. The team does not have a backup center but looks to be leaning in the direction of utilizing more small ball. However, they still have their contingency plans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Steph Curry: Andre Iguodala ‘Absolutely’ Belongs in Hall-of-Fame

View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors have been fortunate to have multiple future Hall-of-Fame players during their dynasty run. While Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are locks, Curry believes veteran teammate Andre Iguodala also belongs in the Hall-of-Fame. On a recent edition...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwight Powell
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Christian Wood
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Person
Mark Cuban
Person
Jason Kidd
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Shaqtoberfest Invades Long Beach

Hall of Fame former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal is getting into the Halloween game this season. View the original article to see embedded media. The Queen Mary, a historic 1,019.4 foot ocean liner that operated as a ship from 1936-1967, has been docked in Long Beach as a permanent hotel and restaurant since 1971. It has been frequently outfitted as a "spooky" All Hallow's Eve destination for half a century, and now the Big Diesel is getting in on the action.
LONG BEACH, CA
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Why Juan Toscano-Anderson Missed The Lakers’ Second Timberwolves Preseason Contest

Head coach Darvin Ham had stressed that he would play his regular Los Angeles Lakers rotation for the team's final two preseason games, yesterday against the Minnesota Timberwolves and tomorrow against the Sacramento Kings. Last night, when the dust had settled, one familiar face you'd expect to be part of that lineup was missing: forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, signed away from the title-winning Golden State Warriors on a veteran's minimum contract this summer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem Details His Experiences In Orlando Bubble

While the 2020 NBA Bubble was a chance for players to mingle, center Udonis Haslem was focused on winning another championship. In fact, he didn’t even speak to his former teammate LeBron James until they played him and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals. In a Friday interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Haslem described the experience.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavs#Wood
Tri-City Herald

Yankees Aaron Judge Home Run Ball Owner from DFW Exploring Options

ARLINGTON - The DFW resident who earlier this month caught New York Yankees hitter Aaron Judge's 62nd American League home-run-record ball at Globe Life Field is exploring options about what to do with the prize, and has hired a firm to represent him regarding all inquiries in the possible sale of the ball.
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy