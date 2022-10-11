Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas ISD Auditor Suing District Over Alleged Grade and Attendance ManipulationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Families of Dallas Serial Killer's Victims Give Impact StatementsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Highland Park ISD Superintendent Calls it Quits Becoming the Latest North Texas School Leader to QuitLarry LeaseHighland Park, TX
Dallas Mavericks Unveiling Dirk Nowitzki Christmas DayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Will Leave Shark TankLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Tri-City Herald
Raptors Add Gary Trent Jr. to Injury Report, Share Update on Chris Boucher
The Toronto Raptors will be without Gary Trent Jr. on Friday night due to right IT band tightness, the team announced. View the original article to see embedded media. Trent reportedly suffered the injury last Sunday when he bumped his right hip against the Chicago Bulls. It's kept him sidelined for practice this week, though isn't expected to keep him out for the season opener on Oct. 19 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA・
Tri-City Herald
Three Big Questions for the Suns for This Season
Here are the three biggest questions facing the Phoenix Suns. CP3 has brought a lot of winning with him to Phoenix. However, the veteran Point God has been either run down or injured when it comes to the playoffs. And with yet another year on the odometer, one must wonder when attrition will set in as the Suns will need more vintage Paul than the version they got against Dallas.
Tri-City Herald
OKC Thunder Sign Free Agent Guard Isaiah Joe
The Thunder added to its guard rotation on Saturday afternoon, signing Fort Smith, Arkansas, native Isaiah Joe to a multi-year deal. Standing at 6-foot-4, Joe comes to OKC after spending two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he appeared in 96 games. The newest Thunder guard cracked Philadelphia's starting lineup once in each of his two years with the team.
Tri-City Herald
Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins Agrees to Contract Extension, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. The Warriors boast four NBA titles in the past eight seasons, but they don’t appear to be getting complacent. The reigning league champions have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $109 million with forward Andrew Wiggins, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The news comes on the heels of news earlier in the day that Golden State is reportedly finalizing a four-year, $140 million extension with guard Jordan Poole.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-City Herald
Dan Quinn Leaving Cowboys? Coach Mike McCarthy’s ‘Excellent Asset’ Focuses on ‘the Now’
As it sits right now right now, the Dallas Cowboys defense is on pace to be a record-setting one. The 14.4 points per game allowed by the Dallas defense would set the franchise record. Meanwhile, Dallas currently has the NFL's third best scoring defense, seventh best defense in yards per game allowed and the second most sacks (20).
Tri-City Herald
Malcolm Brogdon says the Indiana Pacers gave him a choice of trade destinations
In a move that was considered surprising to some NBA executives, the Indiana Pacers traded Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics back in July. In exchange, the Pacers received Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, Nik Stauskas, and a 2023 first-round draft pick. Not many thought that Boston had enough ammo to bring in Brogdon, and some considered his price to be higher than what he was ultimately dealt for. That's why many considered the deal to be surprising.
Tri-City Herald
The LA Clippers Sign and Waive a Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers continue making final adjustments to their roster as the season is about to start in five days. The team does not have a backup center but looks to be leaning in the direction of utilizing more small ball. However, they still have their contingency plans.
Tri-City Herald
Steph Curry: Andre Iguodala ‘Absolutely’ Belongs in Hall-of-Fame
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors have been fortunate to have multiple future Hall-of-Fame players during their dynasty run. While Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are locks, Curry believes veteran teammate Andre Iguodala also belongs in the Hall-of-Fame. On a recent edition...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Shaqtoberfest Invades Long Beach
Hall of Fame former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal is getting into the Halloween game this season. View the original article to see embedded media. The Queen Mary, a historic 1,019.4 foot ocean liner that operated as a ship from 1936-1967, has been docked in Long Beach as a permanent hotel and restaurant since 1971. It has been frequently outfitted as a "spooky" All Hallow's Eve destination for half a century, and now the Big Diesel is getting in on the action.
Meet the Phoenix Suns: 2022-23 season roster
Here is the Phoenix Suns 2022-23 roster as of Friday, Oct. 14. Players are listed in order by jersey number (Note: Roster is subject to change prior to Oct. 19 season opener): 0 —Torrey Craig Pos: Forward; Ht: 6-7; Wt: 221; Years pro: 5 ...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Why Juan Toscano-Anderson Missed The Lakers’ Second Timberwolves Preseason Contest
Head coach Darvin Ham had stressed that he would play his regular Los Angeles Lakers rotation for the team's final two preseason games, yesterday against the Minnesota Timberwolves and tomorrow against the Sacramento Kings. Last night, when the dust had settled, one familiar face you'd expect to be part of that lineup was missing: forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, signed away from the title-winning Golden State Warriors on a veteran's minimum contract this summer.
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem Details His Experiences In Orlando Bubble
While the 2020 NBA Bubble was a chance for players to mingle, center Udonis Haslem was focused on winning another championship. In fact, he didn’t even speak to his former teammate LeBron James until they played him and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals. In a Friday interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Haslem described the experience.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-City Herald
Yankees Aaron Judge Home Run Ball Owner from DFW Exploring Options
ARLINGTON - The DFW resident who earlier this month caught New York Yankees hitter Aaron Judge's 62nd American League home-run-record ball at Globe Life Field is exploring options about what to do with the prize, and has hired a firm to represent him regarding all inquiries in the possible sale of the ball.
Comments / 0