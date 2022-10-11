Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Oscar Gonzalez Joins Elite List Of Baseball Legends After Guardians Walk-Off Yankees
Oscar Gonzalez continues to deliver for the Cleveland Guardians!. Saturday night was another example of his late-game heroism as he led the Guardians to a ninth-inning comeback win as he hit a walk-off single against New York. However, this isn't Gonzalez's first walk-off in the postseason. He hit a walk-off home run a week ago to the day to send Cleveland to the ALDS.
ABC13 Houston
Astros fans, pick up your gear! Team store stocked with all your merch
The Astros have done it again! The Union Station Team Store opens Sunday as the team advances to the ALCS.
Tri-City Herald
MLB Playoff Tracker: Phillies Win NLDS vs. Braves
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason will crown the next World Series champion. All postseason long you can follow along with the schedule, the results and the big moments that will lead to the next world champion. The Atlanta Braves will not defend their crown successfully, as they fell to...
Tri-City Herald
Mariners’ season ends in ALDS, but young club will look for continued success moving forward
This Mariners season, full of memories and historic moments, came to a close after the sun set over T-Mobile Park on Saturday evening. Fans packed the seats at the ballpark on a hazy afternoon in October, ready to watch playoff baseball in Seattle for the first time in more than two decades.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tri-City Herald
Fans’ ‘Let’s Go Mariners!’ salute after final out can’t change overswinging, season ending
This taut series. The epic, historic, final game of it. And the Mariners’ long, wondrous season. Julio Rodriguez lined out as Seattle’s final hope to end the 18-inning stress test of attrition in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, the longest scoreless playoff game in Major League Baseball history. It began Saturday early afternoon and ended Saturday night.
Tri-City Herald
Phillies Reliever Robertson is Making Progress, Hopes to be Ready for NLCS
The Philadelphia Phillies could be in line for a huge boost to their bullpen if they make the National League Championship Series. Reliever David Robertson, acquired at the trade deadline from the Chicago Cubs, could be ready to go for the NLCS. Robertson received a PRP injection into his calf after injuring it celebrating a Bryce Harper home run during the NL Wild Card series.
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers Fans React to Bad Missed Strike Calls in Game 3 of the NLDS
Through the first few innings in Game 3 of the NLDS, home plate umpire Mark Carlson has had some trouble. Padres starter Blake Snell has seemed to get all the calls, especially the borderline pitches on the corners. It hasn't been as easy for Dodgers' pitchers. On the opposite end,...
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers: Mookie Betts ‘We’re Just Not Doing it Right Now’
The Dodgers had the best offense in the majors coming into the NLDS. They were number one in runs per game, total bases per game, and RBIs per game and had the best-run differential at +333. However, three games into the NLDS, the Los Angeles offense has not looked like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rockies' Kris Bryant has 'no regrets' after year one in Colorado
Kris Bryant loves the Colorado snow. He thinks Coors Field is beautiful, and that the Rockies' training staff is one of the best in the business. As for how he enjoys being an everyday part of the Rockies? Well, he can't quite answer that. The Rockies brought Bryant in as their shiny new star, shelling out the richest free-agent contract in team history. In Year 1 of a seven-year, $182...
Tri-City Herald
Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Emiliano Teodo
InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the Texas Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com at the end of the 2022 season. No. 22: RHP Emiliano Teodo, Down East (Low Class-A) Statistics for 2022: Teodo went 3-6 with a 3.09 ERA in 22 appearances (17 starts) for Down East....
MLB・
Comments / 0