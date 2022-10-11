Kris Bryant loves the Colorado snow. He thinks Coors Field is beautiful, and that the Rockies' training staff is one of the best in the business. As for how he enjoys being an everyday part of the Rockies? Well, he can't quite answer that. The Rockies brought Bryant in as their shiny new star, shelling out the richest free-agent contract in team history. In Year 1 of a seven-year, $182...

DENVER, CO ・ 11 MINUTES AGO