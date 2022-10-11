Read full article on original website
Browns games have sounded different this season on the team's radio network. Sunday's home game against the New England Patriots will sound even more unusual. The Browns (2-3) announced play-by-play radio announcer Jim Donovan is feeling under the weather and won't be in the booth when they host the Patriots (2-3). Donovan will be replaced by Jeff Phelps, who works for Fox Sports Ohio and 92.3 The Fan.
