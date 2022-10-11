Browns games have sounded different this season on the team's radio network. Sunday's home game against the New England Patriots will sound even more unusual. The Browns (2-3) announced play-by-play radio announcer Jim Donovan is feeling under the weather and won't be in the booth when they host the Patriots (2-3). Donovan will be replaced by Jeff Phelps, who works for Fox Sports Ohio and 92.3 The Fan.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 15 MINUTES AGO