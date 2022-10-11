Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Child actor who played "Beau Wilkes" in Gone With the Wind is now 90 but still remembers Clark Gable's kindnessAnita DurairajMarietta, GA
Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County menMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Man shot, killed at northwest Atlanta apartment complex, police say
ATLANTA — One man was shot and killed Saturday night at an apartment complex at the 300-block of Ardmore Circle in northwest Atlanta, not far from Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, police said. Officers said they received a call around 9:12 p.m. in regard to a person shot. When they arrived,...
Young father shot dead outside South Fulton home
A young father was shot and killed outside a South Fulton home last week, police said....
Man wanted in Philadelphia for murder arrested near Lenox Square Mall
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A man wanted in Philadelphia led police in Atlanta on a chase on Friday near Lenox Square Mall. Brookhaven Police Department said they assisted APD while they were conducting a traffic stop on Friday. Officers said Ellijah Jennings was wanted in connection to a May death of a 33-year-old man in Philadelphia.
Man arrested in connection to fatal northwest Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department arrested a man on Saturday in connection to a fatal shooting on the northwest side of the city. According to police Earnest Beasley, 48, is facing several charges: felony murder, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teen found shot dead on DeKalb road
A teenager was found dead on a DeKalb County road Friday evening after a dispute, police said....
DeKalb Police searching for car involved Oct. 11 homicide on I-285 & I-675 exit ramp
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for help in identifying the driver or owner of a car they believed was involved in the Oct. 11 homicide. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. DeKalb County police said a man was found...
Red and Black
Pedestrian killed on Athens’ East Side
A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court, according to Athens-Clarke County police. The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 and resulted in the death of a pedestrian – a 34-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia, woman who died at the scene.
Authorities ID man found dead on Buckhead driveway
On Friday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man robs bank using a taser, police still searching for suspect
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police Department is looking for the suspect shown in the photo. Police said the man is wanted for robbing a bank with a taser. On October 6, around 3 p.m., the suspect went into Citizens Trust Bank at 2727 Panola Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Off-duty DeKalb police officer hit by heavy cable equipment while directing traffic
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County police officer was rushed to the hospital after he was hit by a power line Friday morning while directing traffic in Doraville. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident happened at the intersection of I-285 and Peachtree...
Woman carjacked by 4 men in Inman Park neighborhood, police say
A woman’s car was stolen at gunpoint by four men Friday morning along a busy stretch of North Highland Avenue in Atlanta’s Inman Park neighborhood, police said.
Homicide investigation underway at Clayton apartment complex, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are currently investigating a homicide at an apartment complex. Officers were called to the Lexington Square Apartments on Conley Road on Thursday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Investigators have not released any details on the victim.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect in custody after standoff at Marietta apartment complex, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — A man is in custody following a standoff with police that lasted several hours at a Marietta apartment complex, just off of Roswell Road, according to officers. Marietta Police add that the suspect is now in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. The standoff itself happened...
Decatur woman’s sister was one of the victims in Raleigh mass shooting
Sharon Kaivani was at a friend’s house when she received a call from her mother. Hours later, the worst was confirmed: K...
DeKalb Officer taken to hospital after being struck by cable while directing traffic
DORAVILLE, Ga. — A DeKalb County Police officer was injured Friday while directing traffic in Doraville, the department said. DKPD said they were "working an incident involving an officer" who was working a part-time shift "when one of the cables struck them." The department did not immediately have further...
At least 4 shot at Clark Atlanta University homecoming party, police say
ATLANTA — At least four people were shot early Sunday morning after a shooting on the Atlanta University Center campus. Just before 1 a.m., officers were called to a Clark Atlanta University homecoming party where they believe two people opened fire at one another. They said two men and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Clayton County man shoots, kills boyfriend during dispute
A Clayton County man is accused of killing his partner during a dispute in their home, police said Friday....
The Citizen Online
Metro pair jailed for fake ID to buy furniture worth $13,000
An attempt to use a fake ID to purchase $13,000 of merchandise at a Fayetteville furniture store was thwarted when the employee noticed something suspicious, then notified the company’s management and the cops. Roc D. Adams, 22, of Sandy Springs, was charged with four felony counts of financial identity...
VIDEO: Burglary suspect caught in items police say he stole from Julio Jones’ Atlanta home
ATLANTA — Atlanta police arrested a man accused of stealing from a home that belonged to former Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones. Police said they caught the suspect wearing clothing and jewelry that he took from the property. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On...
Body found in Acworth at construction site
ACWORTH, Ga. — A body was found Friday morning at a construction site in Acworth, police said. The Acworth Police Department said officers responded to a welfare check around 10 a.m. at the Ajax Construction area on Ivey Road. "Officers met with the caller and was informed that they...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0