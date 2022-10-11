ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Man arrested in connection to fatal northwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department arrested a man on Saturday in connection to a fatal shooting on the northwest side of the city. According to police Earnest Beasley, 48, is facing several charges: felony murder, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Red and Black

Pedestrian killed on Athens’ East Side

A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court, according to Athens-Clarke County police. The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 and resulted in the death of a pedestrian – a 34-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia, woman who died at the scene.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Downtown Atlanta#North Georgia#Chic Restaurant Lounge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Citizen Online

Metro pair jailed for fake ID to buy furniture worth $13,000

An attempt to use a fake ID to purchase $13,000 of merchandise at a Fayetteville furniture store was thwarted when the employee noticed something suspicious, then notified the company’s management and the cops. Roc D. Adams, 22, of Sandy Springs, was charged with four felony counts of financial identity...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
11Alive

Body found in Acworth at construction site

ACWORTH, Ga. — A body was found Friday morning at a construction site in Acworth, police said. The Acworth Police Department said officers responded to a welfare check around 10 a.m. at the Ajax Construction area on Ivey Road. "Officers met with the caller and was informed that they...
ACWORTH, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy