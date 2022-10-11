ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

Tri-City Herald

This Answers Whether Broncos QB Russell Wilson is ‘Washed’

Denver Broncos’ highly-paid quarterback Russell Wilson is struggling to start the season. There's no doubt about that, but is the prevailing sentiment correct?. Talking heads and fans say that Wilson is washed up, and some even claim he was never that good to begin with. These folks love to kick people when they're down, especially if they have a bone to pick or are green with envy.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Get Some Good News on Second Injury Report

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers injury report is getting better, but leaving the field for the second practice of Week 6, only four players took steps forward in their participation. The Steelers remain with 11 players listed on their injury report. The good news, is that wide receiver Diontae Johnson...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Saints-Bengals Preview: Key Positions to Watch

The 2-3 New Orleans Saints host the 2-3 Cincinnati Bengals in a key week 6 clash for both clubs. It is a much publicized ‘‘homecoming’’ for former LSU players Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, La’el Collins, and Tyler Shelvin, along with former Saint players Trey Hendrickson, Vonn Bell, and Eli Apple for Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Jim Donovan under weather and won't be in radio booth for Browns vs. Patriots

Browns games have sounded different this season on the team's radio network. Sunday's home game against the New England Patriots will sound even more unusual. The Browns (2-3) announced play-by-play radio announcer Jim Donovan is feeling under the weather and won't be in the booth when they host the Patriots (2-3). Donovan will be replaced by Jeff Phelps, who works for Fox Sports Ohio and 92.3 The Fan.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Jaguars vs. Colts: Marvin Jones, Foley Fatukasi Join Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines As Out

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without two key players vs. the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6, while the Colts announced a pair of important injury updates of their own. The Jaguars announced Saturday wide receiver Marvin Jones (hamstring) and defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi (quadricep) would miss Sunday's AFC South battle. The Colts also announced starting running back Jonathan Taylor and backup running back Nyheim Hines would not play.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tri-City Herald

Carson Wentz to Doctor: How Serious Are Commanders QB Injuries?

Even in victory, the Washington Commanders find themselves bogged down by unfortunate news. Carson Wentz is the quarterback of record in the Week 6 defeat of the Chicago Bears in a Thursday night matchup by the score of 12-7. Washington’s Wentz entered that game a bit banged-up, … and now...
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

PODCAST: Can Steve Wilks Turn the Panthers Around? Week Six Picks + More

Thoughts on new Interim HC Steve Wilks from the Players, Media, and Fans' perspectives. Panthers vs Rams predictions, who wins Sunday afternoon?. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright...
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Just How Healthy is the Eagles’ Offensive Line?

PHILADELPHIA – Your view of the Eagles' injury report on Thursday when it comes to the offensive line depends on whether or not you’re a glass-half-full type or a glass-half-empty sort. Four of the five linemen were limited due to injury. The only one who wasn’t was right...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Why Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day Wears Black On Game Days

For the most part, former Ohio State head coaches Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer contrasted their game-day attire with the uniform the team wore that afternoon or evening. If the Buckeyes were in their home scarlet jerseys, Tressel would wear a gray sweater vest with a dress shirt and tie underneath while Meyer would wear a white polo or jacket.
COLUMBUS, OH

