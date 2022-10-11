ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police investigating shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Saturday morning. According to emergency dispatchers, police were called to the 200 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. around 10 a.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. No other information was...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

71-year-old woman hit by car in Newport News dies

Legacy Lounge employees start petition after Norfolk …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. ODU Police warn students about wave of car thefts …. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. ‘I am not a bad guy’: California Burrito owner speaks …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. ODU led...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Chesapeake, VA
Accidents
WAVY News 10

Five displaced following apartment fire on Pine St. in Suffolk

When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from a two and a half story home that was converted into two apartments. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/firefighters-respond-to-structure-fire-on-pine-st-in-suffolk/. Five displaced following apartment fire on Pine St. …. When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from a two and a half...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth police investigating early morning shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are working to learn what led up to an early morning shooting in the city. It was just before 4 Saturday morning when first responders got a call about someone being shot. When police got to the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue, they tell us they found a man […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Greek Fest returns to Norfolk this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s oldest and largest ethnic festival is back for the first time since 2019. Thousands are expected to come out to Greek Fest this weekend. Greek Fest attracts close to 10,000 each year. With lots of people, comes lots of traffic. If you drive down Granby Street this weekend you’ll notice […]
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk residents lose power after vehicle hits pole

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly 300 Norfolk residents lost power early Friday morning as the result of a vehicle crash. According to Norfolk dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 1 a.m. in the 7200 block of Hampton Boulevard in the North Meadow Brook neighborhood. A Dominion Energy representative told...
NORFOLK, VA
