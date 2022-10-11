Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Norfolk Police investigating shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Saturday morning. According to emergency dispatchers, police were called to the 200 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. around 10 a.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. No other information was...
WAVY News 10
71-year-old woman hit by car in Newport News dies
Legacy Lounge employees start petition after Norfolk …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. ODU Police warn students about wave of car thefts …. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. ‘I am not a bad guy’: California Burrito owner speaks …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. ODU led...
Police investigate fatal shooting at Forest Cove Apartments in Chesapeake
According to police, officers responded to a call for a man in the breezeway who had been shot just before 12:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Parkside Drive. This is located at Forest Cove Apartments.
Norfolk police investigate overnight double shooting that killed one, hurt another
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are working to learn what led up to a deadly double shooting that took the life of one person and hurt another. It was around 1:15 Saturday morning when police say they got the call about a possible shooting in the 900 block of Bagnall Road. When first responders […]
Judge reduces charges for men involved in Newtown Rd. shooting in Virginia Beach
Quayshon Jordan and Saiqhon Jordan are now being charged with reckless use of a gun. The brothers were originally charged with intent to harm.
WAVY News 10
Five displaced following apartment fire on Pine St. in Suffolk
When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from a two and a half story home that was converted into two apartments. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/firefighters-respond-to-structure-fire-on-pine-st-in-suffolk/. Five displaced following apartment fire on Pine St. …. When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from a two and a half...
Teen seriously hurt in Newport News accident involving ambulance
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a teenage girl with has been struck by a vehicle while crossing the road, police say.
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Elizabeth City
28-year-old Timothy Lavon Laster Jr. was arrested on October 15 for murder, police say.
1 dead, 2 injured following two-vehicle crash in James City County
A fatal crash in James City County left one dead and two in the hospital Friday afternoon.
Portsmouth police investigating early morning shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are working to learn what led up to an early morning shooting in the city. It was just before 4 Saturday morning when first responders got a call about someone being shot. When police got to the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue, they tell us they found a man […]
Greek Fest returns to Norfolk this weekend
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s oldest and largest ethnic festival is back for the first time since 2019. Thousands are expected to come out to Greek Fest this weekend. Greek Fest attracts close to 10,000 each year. With lots of people, comes lots of traffic. If you drive down Granby Street this weekend you’ll notice […]
WAVY News 10
Norfolk residents lose power after vehicle hits pole
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly 300 Norfolk residents lost power early Friday morning as the result of a vehicle crash. According to Norfolk dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 1 a.m. in the 7200 block of Hampton Boulevard in the North Meadow Brook neighborhood. A Dominion Energy representative told...
2 arrested after marijuana sale turns into attempted robbery, shooting in Virginia Beach
Two men have been arrested after a marijuana sale turned into an attempted robbery and shooting that injured one person.
NSU homecoming parade to impact traffic Saturday
Norfolk State University's (NSU) Homecoming Parade Saturday will impact traffic along the route.
Police seeking duo accused of robbing Portsmouth Dollar General
Detectives are currently searching for two individuals who robbed a Dollar General.
Police looking for man accused in fatal shooting on Carver Cir. in Portsmouth
Police are looking for a man they say is accused in the shooting that took the life of another man in Portsmouth last month.
Duo wanted, accused of stealing $171K worth of jewelry from Williamsburg business
Police are looking for two people they say stole jewelry worth $171,000 from a Williamsburg business last month.
Portsmouth police officer suspended without pay amid use of force investigation
Portsmouth Interim Chief of Police Stephen Jenkins held a Friday afternoon briefing to discuss an investigation into a use of force incident that occurred early Thursday morning.
A block party, concerts, major brands, all expected in Norfolk for Pharrell’s Mighty Dream Forum
The more than three-hour diversity business forum that music superstar Pharrell Williams launched last year on the campus of Norfolk State University, this year will last three days and take place across much of downtown Norfolk.
Lowe’s to establish coastal holding facility in Suffolk
According to a news release, this new holding facility will create 100 new jobs for the city.
