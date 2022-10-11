Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Three graduate from Problem Solving Court Thursday morning
BEDFORD – Three more members of the Lawrence County Superior Court II Problem Solving Court graduated Thursday morning in what Judge Bob Cline called a great day. “This is honestly one of my favorite parts of my job when people do well,” said Judge Cline. ” We get to listen and celebrate these amazing people, who have gathered the tools needed to continue forward with their lives. A Preacher once said, ‘Keep your fork, because the best is yet to come,’ and that is evident here today.
wbiw.com
Two ISP Sellersburg Post Troopers promoted Wednesday
SELLERSBURG – The Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post recently announced promotions for two Troopers Wednesday, for their efforts and work ethic. Sergeant Merritt Toomey has been promoted to First Sergeant within the Laboratory Division and will now serve as the Crime Scene Investigator (CSI) Supervisor for Area Four. Area Four encompasses the Sellersburg and Versailles Posts, covering a combined fifteen counties in southeast Indiana.
wbiw.com
Bedford Housing Authority Board of Commissioners to meet on Thursday, October 20
BEDFORD – The Bedford Authority’s Board of Commissioners will meet for its regular monthly meeting, on Thursday October 20, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Hauck House Dining/Common Room. Meeting agenda:. Minutes for September. Old Business:. Shortfall 2022. Written staff reports. New business:. Personnel policy change. Snow removal policy. Pet...
wbiw.com
Gather ‘round the Table for an Accessible Journey: Traveling With a Disability
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Council for Community Accessibility (CCA) will be hosting Gather ‘round the Table for an Accessible Journey on Monday, November 7, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Monroe Convention Center. Join them as they explore this year’s theme, traveling with a disability....
shelbycountypost.com
Dump truck fatal accident in Johnson County
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Amity Fire Department, and Nineveh Fire Department are currently investigating a single vehicle accident involving a dump truck in the area of 3100 block of South Mauxferry Road, Franklin, Indiana. The Sheriff’s Office received the call of the accident at 2:44 pm. When emergency...
wrtv.com
How to get help with Indiana utility bills
INDIANAPOLIS — With winter approaching, utility companies across Indiana are telling customers that prices will likely be higher this winter. The heating season is described as November through March. State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median...
wdrb.com
Family friends of man killed in Clarksville Walmart say police used unnecessary deadly force
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family friends of the man police found bloodied and holding a machete at Clarksville's Walmart say he didn't deserve to die. Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls said around 11:15 p.m., Walmart employees noticed a man inside the store who appeared to have cut his neck with a blade.
Driver of dump truck dies in Johnson County crash
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, authorities said. Police said the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Mauxferry Road, near County Road 300 South, in Franklin, Indiana. Police said it appears a dump truck went off Mauxferry Road and...
wbiw.com
Police Log: October 14, 2022
– Due to technical difficulties, the police log will be updated as soon as it is received – Lori Brumage, 42, Mitchell, wanted on a warrant for petition to modify. Gregory Cabage, 30, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. Timothy Lagle, 51, Bedford, possession of methamphetamine, possession...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing with unoccupied car on Indy's Near Southside
A motorcyclist died when he crashed with a car Wednesday afternoon in the city's Near Southside area, police say.
Fox 59
Indianapolis man charged with selling drugs that led to fatal fentanyl overdose
WESTFIELD, Ind. — An Indianapolis man has been charged in the death of a Westfield man who died of a fentanyl overdose in July. Benjamine G. Ingram, age 30, was charged with dealing in a narcotic drug resulting in death. Ingram is accused of selling 23-year-old Jacob Lampe the drugs that later killed him.
Woman killed, another injured in rollover crash on I-65 in Greenwood
One person died after their vehicle overturned in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 Thursday in Greenwood, police say.
1 dead after tree falls on person in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a tree fell on a person Tuesday afternoon. Police said the accident happened in the 200 block of Robb Hill Road, near State Road 67 and Centerton Road, in Martinsville. Authorities have not identified the person...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Surplus Auction to be held this Saturday
LAWRENCE COUNTY – The County Surplus Auction will be held on Saturday, Oct 15 at 10 a.m. at the Lawrence County Complex, located at 1 County Complex Road. The items listed in the auction can be previewed at www.auctionzip.com.
wbiw.com
Judge orders prison sentence for a Bedford woman who failed to comply with probation terms
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was sentenced to the Indiana Department of Correction by Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Robert Cline Thursday after failing to comply with the terms of her probation. Heather N. Stevens, 30, Bedford, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, in March...
wbiw.com
Kevin Dustin Bunch has announced candidacy for Lawrence County Council District 1
LAWRENCE COUNTY – Kevin Dustin Bunch has announced his candidacy for Lawrence County Council District 1 for the upcoming election in November 2022. “For years the county government has mismanaged funds. We currently have a deficit that has lasted far too long. I believe we should have transparency on how taxpayer money is being spent, and if it should be spent at all. I want to be the servant for the people of Lawrence County who they can trust and know that money that has to be spent, is being spent fiscally. Lawrence County is in need of new leadership. I want to bring a fiscally responsible future to Lawrence County. Elect Kevin Dustin Bunch for County Council District 1.”
WISH-TV
Man dies after found shot in residential area on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Wednesday night after being found shot in a residential area on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly before 11:05 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of East 33rd and North Denny streets. That’s southeast of the intersection of East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive.
Fox 59
IMPD: Fight at Wendy’s escalated into gunfire in Kroger parking lot, 1 woman critically injured
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a disturbance that began as a fight at Wendy’s ended up escalating and spilling into a Kroger parking lot where a gunfight ensued and a woman ended up being shot and critically injured. “When you make the decision to go have a fight that...
wbiw.com
Mitchell woman arrested for public intoxication
MITCHELL – Officers were called to check on the well-being of a Mitchell woman Tuesday afternoon, which culminated in an arrest for public intoxication. The female, identified as 59-year-old Melissa Phillips, was flailing her body around on the sidewalk in an attempt to “roll in the grass” near where the sidewalk was. Officers assisted Phillips in sitting up, where they could smell alcohol on her breath, and asked what she was doing, but could only mumble and heavily slur her words. Officer asked her if she had been drinking, and she again responded with mumbles.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Joe Ed Lloyd
Joe Ed Lloyd, 78, of Bedford, Indiana passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Paoli Health & Living. Born on April 19, 1944, in Madisonville, Kentucky, he was the son of William and Geneva (Oldham) Lloyd. Joe was a retired truck driver. He was a member of Williams First Baptist Church and a graduate of South Hopkins High School. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting.
