3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Really Does Rock!DONNA STERLINGCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenEast Cleveland, OH
Tri-City Herald
Oscar Gonzalez Joins Elite List Of Baseball Legends After Guardians Walk-Off Yankees
Oscar Gonzalez continues to deliver for the Cleveland Guardians!. Saturday night was another example of his late-game heroism as he led the Guardians to a ninth-inning comeback win as he hit a walk-off single against New York. However, this isn't Gonzalez's first walk-off in the postseason. He hit a walk-off home run a week ago to the day to send Cleveland to the ALDS.
ABC13 Houston
Astros fans, pick up your gear! Team store stocked with all your merch
The Astros have done it again! The Union Station Team Store opens Sunday as the team advances to the ALCS.
Tri-City Herald
Mariners’ season ends in ALDS, but young club will look for continued success moving forward
This Mariners season, full of memories and historic moments, came to a close after the sun set over T-Mobile Park on Saturday evening. Fans packed the seats at the ballpark on a hazy afternoon in October, ready to watch playoff baseball in Seattle for the first time in more than two decades.
Tri-City Herald
Phillies Reliever Robertson is Making Progress, Hopes to be Ready for NLCS
The Philadelphia Phillies could be in line for a huge boost to their bullpen if they make the National League Championship Series. Reliever David Robertson, acquired at the trade deadline from the Chicago Cubs, could be ready to go for the NLCS. Robertson received a PRP injection into his calf after injuring it celebrating a Bryce Harper home run during the NL Wild Card series.
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers: Mookie Betts ‘We’re Just Not Doing it Right Now’
The Dodgers had the best offense in the majors coming into the NLDS. They were number one in runs per game, total bases per game, and RBIs per game and had the best-run differential at +333. However, three games into the NLDS, the Los Angeles offense has not looked like...
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers Fans React to Bad Missed Strike Calls in Game 3 of the NLDS
Through the first few innings in Game 3 of the NLDS, home plate umpire Mark Carlson has had some trouble. Padres starter Blake Snell has seemed to get all the calls, especially the borderline pitches on the corners. It hasn't been as easy for Dodgers' pitchers. On the opposite end,...
Rockies' Kris Bryant has 'no regrets' after year one in Colorado
Kris Bryant loves the Colorado snow. He thinks Coors Field is beautiful, and that the Rockies' training staff is one of the best in the business. As for how he enjoys being an everyday part of the Rockies? Well, he can't quite answer that. The Rockies brought Bryant in as their shiny new star, shelling out the richest free-agent contract in team history. In Year 1 of a seven-year, $182...
Tri-City Herald
Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Emiliano Teodo
InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the Texas Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com at the end of the 2022 season. No. 22: RHP Emiliano Teodo, Down East (Low Class-A) Statistics for 2022: Teodo went 3-6 with a 3.09 ERA in 22 appearances (17 starts) for Down East....
Tri-City Herald
It’s win or go home for the Mariners Saturday after getting out-muscled twice in Houston
The Mariners will return to Seattle for Game 3 of their best-of-five American League Division Series against rival Houston needing a win to keep this postseason run going. Following a deflating walk-off loss to the Astros in Tuesday’s series-opener at Minute Maid Park, Seattle lost again Thursday afternoon, dropping a 4-2 loss in Houston as the AL West champions took a 2-0 lead in the series.
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers vs Padres NLDS: Game Times, Matchups, How to Stream for Remaining Games
The National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Padres continues on Friday night in San Diego. The series is all knotted up, 1-1, after Los Angeles and San Diego traded 5-3 victories in the first two games. Here's everything you need to know about the final three games of...
Tri-City Herald
Where to Find: New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots will battle it out as two 2-3 teams look to move to .500 on the young season. Cleveland is coming off a 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, while the Patriots blew out the Detroit Lions, 29-0. It is no secret that the...
Tri-City Herald
How to Watch Phillies vs Braves NLDS Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The day has finally arrived. The Philadelphia Phillies will host a Major League Baseball postseason game for the first time since 2011. They'll take on the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series with one of their aces, Aaron Nola, on the mound. In his first ever postseason start against the St. Louis Cardinals in NL Wild Card Series Game 2, Nola was dominant. He threw 6.2 innings of scoreless baseball, striking out six. The Phillies are hoping to get that version of Nola on Friday.
Tri-City Herald
The LA Clippers Sign and Waive a Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers continue making final adjustments to their roster as the season is about to start in five days. The team does not have a backup center but looks to be leaning in the direction of utilizing more small ball. However, they still have their contingency plans.
