Washington State

Yakima Herald Republic

Why WA has seen a big increase in these community college degrees

While Washington’s community and technical colleges reeled from enrollment declines during the pandemic, a subset of their programs saw an astonishing flood of interest. Applied baccalaureate degrees are on the rise. These programs target individuals with two-year technical degrees — which often don’t transfer into traditional bachelor’s tracks —...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Proposed WA bill would stop power and water shutoffs during extreme heat

Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Sen. Joe Nguyen, D-White Center, announced Thursday their plans to propose a bill during next year’s legislative session that would protect access to electricity and running water during extreme heat. Should the bill pass, utility companies in Washington would not be able to shut...
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

Don’t be alarmed, it’s only a test. This statewide earthquake drill is planned

Washington residents will hear tsunami sirens and may receive earthquake alerts the week of Oct. 17 during The Great Shakeout international earthquake drill. Knowing how to be prepared for an earthquake can be lifesaving, especially in Washington, as it has the second-highest risk of large earthquakes in the United States, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Six Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington State

WASHINGTON STATE — There are six large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 12. “It may be October, but it’s clear we’re not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire smoke and the dangers it can bring,” said Kaitlyn Kelly, Air Quality Policy Specialist in a release by the Washington Department of Health.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington.  The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday.  Caution is still advised at all times for people...
SPOKANE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Millions Granted to Expedite Affordable Housing Statewide

(Olympia, WA) -- The Washington State Department of Commerce announced a third round of Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program grants that will help expedite construction of 1,102 affordable housing units in 12 counties statewide. The nearly $5 million in funding awarded to local governments can be used to pay for water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure costs and waived connection fees for projects with affordable housing.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Six Large Washington Fires Continue Into October

There are six large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 12. "It may be October, but it's clear we're not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire smoke and the dangers it can bring," said Kaitlyn Kelly, Air Quality Policy Specialist in a release by the Washington Department of Health.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

New omicron variants emerging in the Northwest

The health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County says that new variants "are now on the radar" in the Northwest, as omicron continues to evolve. In a recent tweet, Dr. Jeffrey Duchin said: "Multiple new variants now on radar for PNW. Unclear which ones will emerge as dominant but best to prepare now: get updated booster, improve indoor air, high-quality masks for indoor public spaces, test & isolate w/symptoms or +, get treated if eligible."
SEATTLE, WA
NewsBreak
Education
southseattleemerald.com

BREAKING: Human Rights Commissioners, Including Co-Chairs, Resign En Masse

The Emerald’s Watchdragon reporting seeks to increase accountability within our city’s institutions through in-depth investigative journalism. The Emerald is in receipt of an open letter from the Seattle Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in which four SHRC commissioners, including three co-chairs, have resigned en masse, citing a lack of respect, marginalization, and lack of institutional support.
SEATTLE, WA
KXL

Washington School Board Member, Stepson, Charged In Capitol Riot

SEATTLE (AP) – A school board member from a small city in Washington state and his stepson have been charged with assaulting and interfering with police during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Justice Department said Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, Washington, a city of about 9,000 people northwest of Mount Rainier, was arrested Wednesday along with his stepson, Caden Paul Gottfried, 20. They made initial appearances in U.S. District Court in Tacoma after turning themselves in and were released pending further court hearings. Slaughter, who was elected to the Orting School Board last fall, did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.
ORTING, WA
Chronicle

Commentary: Turning a Blind-Eye to Wolf Problem Is Not Management

As clashes between wolves and cattle continue this fall, the discovery of six poisoned wolves in Stevens County and the hearing of arguments that could end grazing in the Colville National Forest by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals have created another complication in an already difficult situation managing growing wolf populations.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
yaktrinews.com

Facebook, Meta face $24.6M fine for violating Washington campaign law

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Attorney General Bob Ferguson is suing Meta, the parent company behind social media giant Facebook, for more than 800 violations of Washington state’s campaign finance transparency law. As clarified in an announcement from the Attorney General’s Office on Friday morning, these laws require that campaign...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Wildfire ready neighbors expands across Central Washington

RONALD, Wash.- Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz joined residents, community leaders, and local fire districts to announce the full expansion of Wildfire Ready Neighbors throughout Kittitas, Klickitat, and Okanogan Counties. According to a WA Department of Natural Resources press release, the Wildfire Ready Neighbors initiative provides homeowners,...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA

