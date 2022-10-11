Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Council votes to designate 31st & Main buildings as historic place
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A group of buildings at 31st and Main have been saved from the wrecking ball -- for now. The city council on Thursday voted to place them on the Kansas City Register of Historic Places. It doesn’t permanently keep them from being demolished; it merely prevents that for the next three years.
KCTV 5
KCMO city council votes to save historic buildings
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence to host ribbon cutting for newest complete segment of Lawrence Loop
The City of Lawrence is set to host a ribbon cutting for the newest complete segment of the Lawrence Loop next weekend. The new segment runs from Peterson Road Park to Michigan Street. The ribbon cutting is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, beginning at the park, 2250 Peterson Road.
kcur.org
Midtown buildings under threat of demolition are one step closer to historic landmark protection
A block of buildings at the corner of 31st and Main streets is one step closer to receiving historic landmark designation — and with that, greater protection from demolition — following a city council committee meeting on Wednesday. The committee voted to advance an ordinance that would put...
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park developer wants to build new subdivision near 167th and Quivira
A new single-family subdivision planned by Overland Park-based Mills Farm Development may soon be on its way to south Overland Park. Driving the news: A rezoning request to convert the northeast and southeast corner of 167th Street and Quivira Road into a new subdivision was unanimously approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday.
Five developments to watch in downtown Kansas City
Development is prevalent in ever corner of Kansas City, from the Crossroads Arts District to the long-ignored Berkley Riverfront.
KMBC.com
Kansas City retirees talk about Social Security cost-of-living increase
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seniors on Social Security will get a cost-of-living increase in January because of inflation. The bump in their checks will be more than $100. Social Security is a key topic of conversation among seniors. "The expensive things that I'm seeing now of course in the...
KCMO LGBTQ Commission investigates Midtown Costco over gender confirmation care
The Kansas City, Missouri, LGBTQ Commission issued a statement Thursday concerning an investigation into whether the Midtown Costco was denying customers gender confirmation care.
kcur.org
Johnson County, Kansas, Board of Commissioners chair candidates: Mike Kelly and Charlotte O'Hara
Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly and Johnson County Commissioner Charlotte O'Hara are campaigning to fill the chair being vacated by the retiring Ed Eilert. They both appeared on Up to Date to discuss topics such as Eilert's job performance; Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden's investigation of the county's 2020 election; property taxes; the Panasonic plant coming to De Soto; solar energy; and climate change.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park commission OKs final plan for go-kart and gaming center at Aspiria
A new go-kart facility is one step closer to making its way to Aspiria, the former Sprint headquarters in south Overland Park that is undergoing a major remodel. Driving the news: The Overland Park Planning Commission got a look at new proposed renderings of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games and voted unanimously on Monday to approve a final development plan for the entertainment center.
Overland Park opens city’s first all-inclusive playground
Overland Park holds a grand opening for overhauled Strang Park, the city's first all-inclusive playground.
KCTV 5
Boil advisory rescinded for Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment rescinded a boil water advisory in Franklin County Friday morning. The advisory had been issued because of a line break which caused a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine and bacterial contamination.
Parkville starting to solve decades-old rail crossing problem
Parkville is moving forward with a $16,000 study to figure out if its possible to make two public rail crossings in the heart of downtown into "quiet zones."
De Soto School District expands Thanksgiving break — in 2023
The De Soto School Board in Johnson County, Kansas, voted to extend Thanksgiving break, giving everyone the full week off, starting in 2023.
QuikTrip could soon operate urgent care centers in Kansas City
QuikTrip, known across the Midwest for its convenience store locations, may soon add urgent care centers to its list of offerings.
KCTV 5
KCPD warns of street closings for 2022 Garmin KC Marathon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Over 26 miles of Kansas City roadways will be closing Saturday for the Garmin Kansas City Marathon, according to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department. The marathon, which begins at Emmanuel Clever II Boulevard just south of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, incorporates a 26-mile...
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turn
The Kansas City metropolitan area has been one of the strongest labor markets in the country for more than a decade. So it was puzzling when the unemployment rate started to rise in early 2021 while the nation as a whole saw joblessness fall. What happened next was the sort of experiment economists dream about.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Raymore, Missouri – October 14, 2022
This evening Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat with the first stop in another RV tour through small town Missuri. Over seventy-five people attended a meet and greet event at a local restaurant banquet room in Raymore, Missouri. Eric Schmitt (r),...
KCTV 5
KCKPD investigating homicide in 2800 block of Wood Ave.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Kansas Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 2800 block of Wood Ave. No suspect information has been released by the police at this time. A tweet from the KCKPD regarding the incident was shared at 12:33 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Woman Indicted for Coronavirus Relief Aid Fraud
KANSAS CITY, MO (Missourinet) A St. Joseph woman has been charged with defrauding the federal government out of nearly $80,000 in coronavirus relief aid. A federal grand jury empaneled in Kansas City handed down a four-count indictment against 38-year-old Brooke Stewart. The federal indictment accuses Stewart of filing false unemployment...
