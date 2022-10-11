ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KCTV 5

Council votes to designate 31st & Main buildings as historic place

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A group of buildings at 31st and Main have been saved from the wrecking ball -- for now. The city council on Thursday voted to place them on the Kansas City Register of Historic Places. It doesn’t permanently keep them from being demolished; it merely prevents that for the next three years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCMO city council votes to save historic buildings

bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park developer wants to build new subdivision near 167th and Quivira

A new single-family subdivision planned by Overland Park-based Mills Farm Development may soon be on its way to south Overland Park. Driving the news: A rezoning request to convert the northeast and southeast corner of 167th Street and Quivira Road into a new subdivision was unanimously approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kcur.org

Johnson County, Kansas, Board of Commissioners chair candidates: Mike Kelly and Charlotte O'Hara

Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly and Johnson County Commissioner Charlotte O'Hara are campaigning to fill the chair being vacated by the retiring Ed Eilert. They both appeared on Up to Date to discuss topics such as Eilert's job performance; Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden's investigation of the county's 2020 election; property taxes; the Panasonic plant coming to De Soto; solar energy; and climate change.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park commission OKs final plan for go-kart and gaming center at Aspiria

A new go-kart facility is one step closer to making its way to Aspiria, the former Sprint headquarters in south Overland Park that is undergoing a major remodel. Driving the news: The Overland Park Planning Commission got a look at new proposed renderings of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games and voted unanimously on Monday to approve a final development plan for the entertainment center.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Boil advisory rescinded for Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment rescinded a boil water advisory in Franklin County Friday morning. The advisory had been issued because of a line break which caused a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine and bacterial contamination.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD warns of street closings for 2022 Garmin KC Marathon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Over 26 miles of Kansas City roadways will be closing Saturday for the Garmin Kansas City Marathon, according to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department. The marathon, which begins at Emmanuel Clever II Boulevard just south of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, incorporates a 26-mile...
KANSAS CITY, MO
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Raymore, Missouri – October 14, 2022

This evening Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat with the first stop in another RV tour through small town Missuri. Over seventy-five people attended a meet and greet event at a local restaurant banquet room in Raymore, Missouri. Eric Schmitt (r),...
RAYMORE, MO
KCTV 5

KCKPD investigating homicide in 2800 block of Wood Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Kansas Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 2800 block of Wood Ave. No suspect information has been released by the police at this time. A tweet from the KCKPD regarding the incident was shared at 12:33 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
KANSAS CITY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joseph Woman Indicted for Coronavirus Relief Aid Fraud

KANSAS CITY, MO (Missourinet) A St. Joseph woman has been charged with defrauding the federal government out of nearly $80,000 in coronavirus relief aid. A federal grand jury empaneled in Kansas City handed down a four-count indictment against 38-year-old Brooke Stewart. The federal indictment accuses Stewart of filing false unemployment...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

