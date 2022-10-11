Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Commentary: Iran has a long history of protests. This time it’s different
Iran’s protests show no signs of stopping. Sparked by the death of a young Kurdish Iranian woman named Mahsa Zhina Amini after being detained by the morality police, rallies have spread from the towns of Kurdistan to the rest of the country. The protests are unprecedented in scale and...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia continuing ‘massive, forced deportations’; Kremlin’s missile stocks diminishing, UK says
US think tank says Putin engaging in ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ukraine; UK ministry of defence says Russia probably unable to replenish missile stocks
President Biden says UK Prime Minister Liz Truss' tax cut plan was a 'mistake'
President Joe Biden called U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss' tax cut plan a "mistake" on Saturday, roughly a week after Truss had to walk back the highly criticized proposal.
She fought the Taliban alongside US troops, but her future in the US remains in limbo
When the four Muradian sisters and their younger brother landed in Phoenix in January after spending the frigid winter in Wisconsin, they immediately felt comforted by the Arizona sun and the desert landscape. By the time they arrived in Arizona, they already had spent four months living at a military base in the United States after...
Yakima Herald Republic
2 men get 40 years each for Malta reporter's car-bomb murder
VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — A judge in Malta sentenced two brothers to 40 years in prison each after they abruptly reversed course and pleaded guilty Friday to the car-bomb murder of an anti-corruption journalist, which had shocked Europe and triggered angry protests in Malta. Hours earlier, at the start...
