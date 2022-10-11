Read full article on original website
Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and U.S. 42 in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and U.S. 42 in Florence.
A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays on I-75 in Lockland
LOCKLAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-75 near Wyoming Avenue has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The left lane is blocked on northbound I-75 in Lockland after a crash, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above...
Reports of a crash with injuries on Eight Mile Road in Anderson Township
CHERRY GROVE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Eight Mile Road in Anderson Township.
Reports of a multi-vehicle crash, pedestrian struck on Kilby Road in Cleves
CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash, pedestrian struck on Kilby Road in Cleves.
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Madison Road in Norwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash, pedestrick struck on Madison Road in Norwood.
A crash is causing long delays along I-71 near Avondale
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking multiple lanes and causing long delays along southbound I-71 between Martin Luther King Drive and Taft Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. 6:26 p.m. A crash continues to block lanes along the interstate near Avondale, Thursday evening.
Officials: No injuries, arrests after car crashes into Northern Kentucky building
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — No injuries have been reported after a car ran into a building Thursday morning in Alexandria, Campbell County, dispatch says. Officials say the crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the O'Reilly Auto Parts in the 7900 block of Alexandria Pike. Authorities say the driver was...
Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Cave Run Drive in Elsmere
ELSMERE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Cave Run Drive in Elsmere.
Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont.
Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Bond Hill.
Reports of a structure fire on East Seymour Avenue in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on East Seymour Avenue in Roselawn.
Reports of a structure fire on Highridge Avenue in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Highridge Avenue in Florence.
Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Paul Hesser Drive in Lakeside Park
LAKESIDE PARK, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Paul Hesser Drive in Lakeside Park.
OSP: 2 dead after off-road vehicle crashes into creek in Montgomery County
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people are dead after a crash in Clay Township on Saturday, according to The Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post. It happened around 12:08 a.m. when OSP said a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was driving through a field off Pansing Road when it drove into a creek on the property.
Reports of a rekindled structure fire on Pierce Road in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a rekindled structure fire on Pierce Road in Georgetown.
Reports of a structure fire on Hunt Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Hunt Road in Blue Ash.
A crash is congesting traffic along I-275 in northern Kentucky
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing long delays along eastbound I-275 at Kentucky route 17 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate in Crestview Hills, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
Reports of a crash involving a Metro bus on Stone Creek Boulevard in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a Metro bus on Stone Creek Boulevard in Colerain Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
Reports of a field fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a field fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood.
Stonelick Twp. fire: 1 dead after camper fire behind Batavia home
BATAVIA, Ohio — One person has died in a camper fire in Batavia, according to the Stone Lake Township fire department. Stonelick Twp. Fire Chief Jim Pemberton tells WLWT they received a call reporting a fire in the 5000 block of SR 132 around 6:51 a.m. Sunday. Officials say...
