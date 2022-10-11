ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, KY

WLWT 5

A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays on I-75 in Lockland

LOCKLAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-75 near Wyoming Avenue has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The left lane is blocked on northbound I-75 in Lockland after a crash, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above...
LOCKLAND, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Madison Road in Norwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash, pedestrick struck on Madison Road in Norwood.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is causing long delays along I-71 near Avondale

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking multiple lanes and causing long delays along southbound I-71 between Martin Luther King Drive and Taft Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. 6:26 p.m. A crash continues to block lanes along the interstate near Avondale, Thursday evening.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Bond Hill.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on East Seymour Avenue in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on East Seymour Avenue in Roselawn.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Highridge Avenue in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Highridge Avenue in Florence.
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a rekindled structure fire on Pierce Road in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a rekindled structure fire on Pierce Road in Georgetown.
GEORGETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Hunt Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Hunt Road in Blue Ash.
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is congesting traffic along I-275 in northern Kentucky

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing long delays along eastbound I-275 at Kentucky route 17 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate in Crestview Hills, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a field fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of a field fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Stonelick Twp. fire: 1 dead after camper fire behind Batavia home

BATAVIA, Ohio — One person has died in a camper fire in Batavia, according to the Stone Lake Township fire department. Stonelick Twp. Fire Chief Jim Pemberton tells WLWT they received a call reporting a fire in the 5000 block of SR 132 around 6:51 a.m. Sunday. Officials say...
BATAVIA, OH

