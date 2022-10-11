ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WTGS

Child playing with matches caused deadly fire in Rincon: Sheriff's Office

RINCON, Ga. (WTGS) — Investigators with the Effingham County Sheriff's Office uncovered the cause of a house fire that killed a 3-year-old child on July 26 in Rincon. Effingham County Fire Chief Clint Hodges reported that there were four children in the home at the time of the fire, and three got out. Three-year-old JonJon Brady died in the incident.
RINCON, GA
allongeorgia.com

Bulloch Sheriff’s Office Investigating Suspicious Vehicle Stop

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they received a suspicious report from a citizen that he was pulled over by law enforcement. No records could be found indicating that an original jurisdictional agency had conducted a vehicle stop in the area, but through investigation, the person conducting the stop was identified as a Georgia Department of Corrections Officer.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
live5news.com

Deputies arrest man in connection with Beaufort County shooting

DALE, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies arrested a Beaufort man in connection with a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. Joe Justin Fields, 29, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, deputies say. Officers responded Wednesday at 5:10 p.m....
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Bulloch County fake traffic stop leads to investigation

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — An internal investigation is underway at the Georgia Department of Corrections following a suspicious traffic stop on Highway 301 in Bulloch County. The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office received a report Tuesday from a man who says he was pulled over near A.J. Riggs Road. The man told deputies he felt the stop was "extremely suspicious.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Effingham County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Effingham County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
live5news.com

Body of missing Beaufort County man recovered from marsh

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 81-year-old man missing for nearly a week was recovered from a marsh. Deputies say the body of Joe Nathan Glover was discovered Wednesday night by the agency’s aviation support unit in a marsh off of Lightsey Road in the Dale.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
allongeorgia.com

10/14/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
counton2.com

Agencies searching Colleton County woods for suspect

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching Wednesday night for a suspect from a vehicle pursuit. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, deputies and K-9s are searching the woods near McCune Branch Road as of 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. The only description of the suspect is...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Effinghamcounty Org Jobs
live5news.com

Man taken to hospital after Beaufort Co. shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at 5:10 p.m. on Roberts Lane. That is in the Grays Hill area of the county. When investigators arrived, they found...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Friday night shooting in Savannah leaves 1 man injured

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight in Savannah. According to police, officers responded to the scene of a shooting at W 57th and Boyd Street. One male victim was shot in the back but sustained non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wtoc.com

One person shot in the back in Friday night shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to the scene of a shooting at West 57th and Boyd St. around 11:00 Friday night. According to police a male received a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the back. There is no further information at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Fire Department responds to warehouse fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department put out a warehouse fire at Cornwall and Hastings Street Saturday. Officials say, they prevented flames from extending to other businesses. No injuries were reported. They’re also unaware of anyone being inside the building at the time of the fire. Stick...
SAVANNAH, GA
claxtonenterprise.com

Warrants issued for 27 suspects in check cashing forgery scam

A months long investigation conducted by multiple agencies has yielded 27 warrants for illegal activity involving check cashing forgeries occurring in Evans County. The vast majority of the suspects are residents of Evans County. Evans County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division (CID) worked in coordination with Claxton Police Department, Tattnall...
EVANS COUNTY, GA
yourislandnews.com

Long sentence handed down for 2020 murder conviction

A 22-year-old St. Helena Island man received a 37-year prison sentence after he was convicted for the 2020 killing of an unarmed man. Channon Talon Preston was found guilty Wednesday of the murder of Steven Glover, also of St. Helena Island. The Beaufort County General Sessions Court jury of six men and six women also found Preston guilty of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy