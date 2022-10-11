Read full article on original website
WTGS
Child playing with matches caused deadly fire in Rincon: Sheriff's Office
RINCON, Ga. (WTGS) — Investigators with the Effingham County Sheriff's Office uncovered the cause of a house fire that killed a 3-year-old child on July 26 in Rincon. Effingham County Fire Chief Clint Hodges reported that there were four children in the home at the time of the fire, and three got out. Three-year-old JonJon Brady died in the incident.
allongeorgia.com
Bulloch Sheriff’s Office Investigating Suspicious Vehicle Stop
The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they received a suspicious report from a citizen that he was pulled over by law enforcement. No records could be found indicating that an original jurisdictional agency had conducted a vehicle stop in the area, but through investigation, the person conducting the stop was identified as a Georgia Department of Corrections Officer.
live5news.com
Deputies arrest man in connection with Beaufort County shooting
DALE, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies arrested a Beaufort man in connection with a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. Joe Justin Fields, 29, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, deputies say. Officers responded Wednesday at 5:10 p.m....
WJCL
Bulloch County fake traffic stop leads to investigation
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — An internal investigation is underway at the Georgia Department of Corrections following a suspicious traffic stop on Highway 301 in Bulloch County. The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office received a report Tuesday from a man who says he was pulled over near A.J. Riggs Road. The man told deputies he felt the stop was "extremely suspicious.
live5news.com
Body of missing Beaufort County man recovered from marsh
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 81-year-old man missing for nearly a week was recovered from a marsh. Deputies say the body of Joe Nathan Glover was discovered Wednesday night by the agency’s aviation support unit in a marsh off of Lightsey Road in the Dale.
allongeorgia.com
10/14/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
allongeorgia.com
Statesboro Police Seeking Help Identifying Individual for Burglary at a Church
The Statesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying an individual involved in a recent burglary that occurred at a local church. Anyone that can identify the individual in the images below is asked to contact Senior Detective Cross at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.
counton2.com
Agencies searching Colleton County woods for suspect
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching Wednesday night for a suspect from a vehicle pursuit. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, deputies and K-9s are searching the woods near McCune Branch Road as of 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. The only description of the suspect is...
live5news.com
Man taken to hospital after Beaufort Co. shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at 5:10 p.m. on Roberts Lane. That is in the Grays Hill area of the county. When investigators arrived, they found...
Friday night shooting in Savannah leaves 1 man injured
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight in Savannah. According to police, officers responded to the scene of a shooting at W 57th and Boyd Street. One male victim was shot in the back but sustained non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
wtoc.com
Memorial set up outside of toddler’s home as investigation continues
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County police say they don’t expect to be out searching for little Quinton Simon’s body today through Sunday. Police have said they believe Quinton is dead, and they’re continuing to gather and analyze evidence. Not just people living in the area but...
WJCL
Police: Missing Savannah toddler is dead. But there's no body, and no charges
Chatham County Police say the 20-month-old toddler who disappeared from his Savannah home last week is dead. They also say his mother is the prime suspect. But they've not yet charged her. Below: Why haven't police arrested Quinton Simon's mother?. Quinton Simon was last seen at his home the morning...
wtoc.com
Witnesses say police took 15 minutes to respond to shots fired on W. Jones St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gunshots in downtown Savannah yesterday during the lunch hour have residents concerned about the increasing gun violence across the city. “It stays with you,” said a woman, who described the mayhem that unfolded on West Jones Street. At about 12:15 pm on Wednesday, she and...
Savannah man faces 10 years in prison after brandishing a gun while shoplifting
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A Chatham County man with a lengthy criminal record faces 10 years in prison for illegally carrying a gun. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Thomas Kevin Robinson, 52, of Savannah was sentenced to 120 months in prison after he previously plead guilty to […]
wtoc.com
One person shot in the back in Friday night shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to the scene of a shooting at West 57th and Boyd St. around 11:00 Friday night. According to police a male received a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the back. There is no further information at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
wtoc.com
Warrants issued for 27 people following $70,000 check cashing scam in Evans Co.
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - More than two dozen face charges from Claxton to Savannah for forging checks and costing business owners thousands. Evans County’s sheriff says this has turned into one of the bigger fraud cases they’ve seen in quite some time. He says people creating bogus checks...
Police say missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon believed to be dead, mother is ‘prime suspect’
Police say they believe 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who has been missing more than a week, is dead.
wtoc.com
Savannah Fire Department responds to warehouse fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department put out a warehouse fire at Cornwall and Hastings Street Saturday. Officials say, they prevented flames from extending to other businesses. No injuries were reported. They’re also unaware of anyone being inside the building at the time of the fire. Stick...
claxtonenterprise.com
Warrants issued for 27 suspects in check cashing forgery scam
A months long investigation conducted by multiple agencies has yielded 27 warrants for illegal activity involving check cashing forgeries occurring in Evans County. The vast majority of the suspects are residents of Evans County. Evans County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division (CID) worked in coordination with Claxton Police Department, Tattnall...
yourislandnews.com
Long sentence handed down for 2020 murder conviction
A 22-year-old St. Helena Island man received a 37-year prison sentence after he was convicted for the 2020 killing of an unarmed man. Channon Talon Preston was found guilty Wednesday of the murder of Steven Glover, also of St. Helena Island. The Beaufort County General Sessions Court jury of six men and six women also found Preston guilty of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.
