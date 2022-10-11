ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Tammy Foster
4d ago

wth is going on in this world a 13 year old died after being shot this is sad and not getting better now or kids are getting killed.

16
David Cooper Bey
4d ago

it's not even about voting it's about coming together sitting down and Round Table and making the table straight A House Divided among itself representative Congress you got to remember will not stand so you're not even in this voice it's about the people by the people as the people cuz that's where it's happening Congress had their turn and they're still playing with Donald Trump

7
Matt Leggieri
4d ago

Is Fedderman still your guy ?? You are part of the problem if you vote for that guy . Vote red clean up the streets . Back the blue 💙

11
 

NBC Philadelphia

1 Killed in Shooting Near Philly, Montgomery County Border

One man was fatally shot early Thursday morning on the border of East Mount Airy and Montgomery County, authorities said. The victim, who was shot multiple times in the head and face around 2:30 a.m. on the 3300 block of W. Cheltenham Avenue, was found dead on the sidewalk, Philadelphia police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Eighth-grader found on the sidewalk was shot in the head multiple times, PA cops say

A 13-year-old boy died on Monday, Oct. 10, after he was found lying on the sidewalk in his neighborhood having been shot multiple times, Pennsylvania officials told local news outlets. The shooting reportedly happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday and the boy, identified by multiple news outlets as Jeremiah Wilcox, died...
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot in Head While Sitting in Car With 3-Year-Old Boy

A man was shot in front of a 3-year-old boy while sitting in a car near a Dunkin’ on the Roosevelt Boulevard in Feltonville, Philadelphia police said. A teenager was also struck. According to police, a 42-year-old man was shot twice in the head while sitting in a car...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Boy, 13, Dies After He's Shot Multiple Times in Head in West Oak Lane

A teenage boy was killed after he was shot multiple times in the face in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood on Monday night, police said. He was found lying on the sidewalk on the 6500 block of North Smedley Street shortly before 7 p.m., Philadelphia police said. The 13-year-old had been shot multiple times in the face and head area. His family identified him to NBC10 as Jay Wilcox.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Brawl after school ends with teen stabbed in face, Upper Darby police say

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The Upper Darby Police Department said a fight after school Wednesday ended with a kid being stabbed in the face. It happened in the Bond Shopping Center parking lot near State Road and Landsdowne Avenue.The victim is stable. He was rushed to a local hospital.The Upper Darby School District said the victim is a student at Upper Darby High School.The fight started near a McDonald's in front of a SEPTA stop, which parents say is a hangout for students before and after school. Police said a fight broke out around 3:30 p.m. among a large group...
UPPER DARBY, PA
Daily Voice

Philadelphia SWAT Officers Shot Serving Warrant: Reports

Three Philadelphia SWAT team members were hospitalized for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds suffered while serving a warrant early Wednesday, Oct. 12, various news outlets are reporting. A civilian was also shot during the incident at North 10th and Brown streets around 6:30 a.m., though it was unclear if the civilian was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

3 men wanted for robbing Temple students, other people in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Take a good look at the three men in the surveillance video above. They're wanted for allegedly robbing a group of people, some of them Temple students, on the 1700 block of Edgley Street in North Philadelphia earlier this month.According to police, the thieves stole cell phones, wallets and cash.The same men are also wanted for another robbery about a block away on the same night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Gunned Down in ‘Execution-Style' Killing in Driveway

A man was killed in an "execution-style" shooting in the driveway of a home in West Philadelphia's Wynnefield section early Tuesday, Philadelphia police said. Police officers rushed to North 52nd and Berks streets around 12:30 a.m. to find the man bleeding from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Over a dozen people displaced after fire roars through multiple West Philadelphia homes

PHILADELPHIA - A fire quickly consumed a string of row homes in West Philadelphia on Tuesday, putting over a dozen people out of their homes. Velice Hids, who lives on the 200 block of North Hobart Street, says she smelled smoke and heard a loud smack before running to the window to see where the startling noise could have come from. As soon as she looked out her window, she says she saw flames shooting from the row home across the street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Cops investigating N.J. shooting that killed 33-year-old man

A man died after an afternoon shooting in Trenton Sunday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. City police responded to a Shot Spotter activation indicating multiple rounds were fired on Ewing Street at 3:10 p.m., officials said. Officers found Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, on the ground in nearby...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Arrested In Swatting Incidents

A 28-year-old man from South Jersey has been arrested in connection with a series of "swatting" calls made from a motel room to businesses over the summer, authorities said. Rakim D. Anderson of Willingboro was charged with 13 counts of false public alarm after a three-month investigation, according to Monroe Township police.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
CBS Philly

Loved ones say fatal shooting outside Bucks County pub could've been prevented

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) – A shooting at a Bucks County pub left two men dead and one person injured, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said on Saturday. Both men, a 28-year-old and 30-year-old, were pronounced dead on scene.The 28-year-old was identified as Raymond Farrell from Philadelphia, and officials identified the 30-year-old as Steven Panebianco of Bensalem. Police say a third victim, a 24-year-old, was also shot. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.The  shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday outside the Steam Pub on Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton Township.Police say the shooter...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Police investigating Prospect Village Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One man is injured after being shot in the side in the Prospect Village near the laundry area of Trenton Housing authority. Trenton Police and Ems responded just before 7:00 Pm. Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics transported the wounded to the Capital trauma center with a trauma alert.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Video shows 3 gunmen firing dozens of shots in murder of 19-year-old

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Surveillance video was released of three gunmen firing dozens of shots in broad daylight, killing a 19-year-old man who was sitting on some steps. This happened last Monday, Sept. 26 on the 600 block of North 13th Street. Police say the gunmen were driven by a fourth person in a dark-colored Nissan Altima. The same car is believed to have been used in another shooting last month, also on North 13th Street. Two teens and an 8-year-old girl were wounded in that shooting. There is a $20,000 reward. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
