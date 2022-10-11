Colorado is voting in the 2022 election.Election Day is Nov. 8, but mail ballots and in-person early voting is underway.What to know: With our partners at the Colorado News Collaborative, we compiled a quick guide on what you need to know to vote.How to register: Colorado has automatic voter registration. So you might already be registered, and can check your status here.If you're not, you can register online or mail in a paper registration form. Voter registration also is available on-site at voter service and polling centers between Oct. 24 and Nov. 8.Who is eligible to vote: You must be...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO