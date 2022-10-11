Read full article on original website
Arizona's Wren House, Oro and Saddle Mountain breweries win national awards
Arizona brewers took home three medals — including two golds — at this year's Great American Beer Festival, Axios' John Frank reports from the awards ceremony in Denver. Why it matters: The GABF is America's premier beer competition, and winning one of the 300-plus medals helps put a brewery on the map.
D.C. attorney general to investigate GOP governors busing migrants to nation's capital
The D.C. attorney general is opening an investigation into governors who are relocating migrants to the nation's capital, according to the Texas Tribune and ProPublica. The big picture: Governors from Texas, Florida and Arizona have sent thousands of migrants to Washington D.C.,, as well as New York and Chicago, in recent months.
How to vote in Colorado: Answers to common questions for 2022 election
Colorado is voting in the 2022 election.Election Day is Nov. 8, but mail ballots and in-person early voting is underway.What to know: With our partners at the Colorado News Collaborative, we compiled a quick guide on what you need to know to vote.How to register: Colorado has automatic voter registration. So you might already be registered, and can check your status here.If you're not, you can register online or mail in a paper registration form. Voter registration also is available on-site at voter service and polling centers between Oct. 24 and Nov. 8.Who is eligible to vote: You must be...
Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $300K
From glossy remodels to unique abodes with a traditional touch, this week's Hot Homes collection has something for everyone.2836 Coach Ct. — $300,000Why we love it: This cheery end-unit townhouse is outfitted with a sleek two-tone kitchen, new carpet and new trim.Location: ChanhassenSpecs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,328 square feetListed by: Cole Nesgoda at Edina Realty, Inc.Features: Attached two-car garage, stainless steel appliances, butcher block counters, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, patio Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Cole Nesgoda Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Cole Nesgoda Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Cole Nesgoda4230 Grimes Ave. N. — $330,000Why we...
1-minute voter guide: Colorado Propositions 124, 125, and 126 on alcohol sales
Three questions on the 2022 ballot propose dramatic changes to the state's liquor laws.Why it matters: All the efforts failed to gain support at the state Legislature in recent years, so proponents are spending big money to take them to voters this November.What to know: The ballot questions are primarily pushed by alcohol purveyors — who are pumping in big money — to expand sales beyond the restrictive Colorado laws that limit the number of liquor stores and where alcohol can be sold.1) Proposition 124 allows liquor store chains to add more locations, up to eight in 2026 and increasing...
Washington state needs a new commercial airport, but site selection proves challenging
Washington state needs a new commercial airport — but local officials don't necessarily want it in their backyard.Why it matters: By 2050, Washington's airports will need to accommodate 27 million more passengers per year than existing infrastructure can handle, state officials predict. State of play: A state commission has narrowed the potential sites for a new airport to three, all in undeveloped rural areas of Western Washington. Yes, but: On Wednesday, Pierce County leaders sent a letter to state officials asking that two sites be taken off the list.Officials in Thurston County also have said they don't want an airport...
Angie Craig, Tyler Kistner clash in 2nd Congressional District debate
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and Republican Tyler Kistner clashed over abortion and the economy in the first and only debate scheduled for Minnesota's sole battleground congressional race. The big picture: The rematch in the suburban 2nd Congressional District is expected to be one of the most competitive — and expensive — in the nation.Control of the U.S. House could hang in the balance. The big issues: The economy and health care dominated the debate, which was hosted by the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce. Kistner blamed "out-of-control" federal spending by Democrats and a lack of investment in U.S. energy...
Iowa State Fair CEO Gary Slater looking forward to retirement
Over his 21-year career as the CEO of the Iowa State Fair — Gary Slater has seen it all. He's shaken hands former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. He's helped book talent like Slipknot and Blake Shelton. And he succeeded in bringing baby animals closer to millions of people with the construction of the Paul Knapp Animal Learning Center.What's happening: We asked him for a few of his memories of the Iowa State Fair.🙌 His retirement decision: As Slater reaches his 60s, he told Axios he wants to enjoy his time with his wife and family while both...
Lawmakers and researchers convene to find Great Salt Lake solutions
Lawmakers, environmental advocates and researchers gathered for the second annual Great Salt Lake Summit Thursday to discuss potential solutions to the environmental crisis unfolding at the saline lake.What they're saying: "It's been made abundantly clear to all of us that saving the Great Salt Lake and implementing greater water conservation statewide is not a small task," Republican House Speaker Brad Wilson said. "It's definitely not something that those in this room or I can do alone. It's going to take a concerted effort across the state."State of play: Wilson announced Weber Basin Water and Jordan Valley Water conservancy districts would...
Walker vs. Warnock U.S. Senate Debate BINGO
Tonight, the two main candidates running to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate square off in their first face-to-face TV and streaming debate. Lucky for you, we've created a trademark Axios BINGO card to keep you company during the contest and compete for Axios swag. Why it matters: The highly...
Dems fear Kari Lake could be Arizona's governor—and a major MAGA star
Democratic Party strategists are watching Arizona's Kari Lake with growing alarm. Why it matters: As some see it, Lake — a 2020 election denier — could easily win the state's gubernatorial race and threaten its 2024 election processes. And with the talent she's already displayed even as a political novice, they see her potential to soar to a vice presidential spot or a post-Trump presidential candidacy.
Herschel Walker chastised over "prop" by Georgia debate moderator
Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee in the Georgia Senate race, was chastised by a debate moderator Friday night after he used a "prop" badge in an attempt to prove he works with law enforcement. The big picture: Walker faced a number of questions about his past throughout the midterm elections...
Iowa Democrats break silence to publicly support legal cannabis
Reformation around cannabis laws is quickly gaining support in the U.S., especially among the left — prompting more Iowa Democrats to break their silence and publicly support legalization.Driving the news: President Joe Biden recently announced marijuana pardons as a small policy change which could entice young voters before the midterm election.Democratic House leader Jennifer Konfrst told the Des Moines Register the issue is "ready for prime time," especially as more neighboring states move towards legalization, including Missouri and South Dakota.State of play: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear is headlining an event Saturday hosted by Free the Weed Iowa — a...
Pet Haven opens first facility for foster families in Frogtown
A new facility from Minnesota’s oldest foster-based animal rescue opens Saturday, bringing free and low-cost services for pet owners to St. Paul. Driving the news: Pet Haven, a foster-to-adopt rescue that matches prospective owners with animals in need of a temporary home, is opening its first facility in its 70-year history in Frogtown tomorrow.
Texas sheriff declares Martha's Vineyard migrants crime victims
A Texas sheriff has moved to certify that the 49 migrants Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) had flown to Martha's Vineyard were victims of a crime. Why it matters: Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar's actions will enable the mostly Venezuelan migrants to obtain a special visa they otherwise wouldn't have received enabling them to remain in the U.S., per the Texas Tribune.
Georgia Secretary of State corrects guidance on in-person voter challenges
The Secretary of State sent corrected guidance Thursday to county elections officials to make clear that challenges to voter eligibility cannot happen in person at polling places. State of play: The new instructions followed a Tuesday bulletin that stated voters' eligibility "may be challenged by another voter at the time...
The race for Charlie Crist's former congressional seat heats up
It’s going to be a tight race for the congressional seat that Charlie Christ has vacated to run for governor. What's happening: A new poll shows Democrat Eric Lynn and Republican Anna Paulina Luna in a tied race for Florida's 13th district, which covers most of Pinellas County. David...
Giuliani adds 2020 election deniers to witness list in ethics case
Rudy Giuliani plans to defend himself in an upcoming legal ethics case — and he'll have help from a number of 2020 election deniers. The big picture: Giuliani could lose his ability to practice law in Washington, D.C., if he loses the case, similar to how he can't practice in the state of New York over his election fraud claims.
First look: White House trolls GOP with Rick Scott's own words
The White House plans to hand out parts of Sen. Rick Scott’s (R-Fla.) "12 Point Plan to Rescue America" when President Biden meets with party volunteers Friday in California and Oregon. Why it matters: Democrats want to get off of defense by framing the midterm elections as a choice...
