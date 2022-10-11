Read full article on original website
Lawmakers and researchers convene to find Great Salt Lake solutions
Lawmakers, environmental advocates and researchers gathered for the second annual Great Salt Lake Summit Thursday to discuss potential solutions to the environmental crisis unfolding at the saline lake.What they're saying: "It's been made abundantly clear to all of us that saving the Great Salt Lake and implementing greater water conservation statewide is not a small task," Republican House Speaker Brad Wilson said. "It's definitely not something that those in this room or I can do alone. It's going to take a concerted effort across the state."State of play: Wilson announced Weber Basin Water and Jordan Valley Water conservancy districts would...
Arizona's Wren House, Oro and Saddle Mountain breweries win national awards
Arizona brewers took home three medals — including two golds — at this year's Great American Beer Festival, Axios' John Frank reports from the awards ceremony in Denver. Why it matters: The GABF is America's premier beer competition, and winning one of the 300-plus medals helps put a brewery on the map.
