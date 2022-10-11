Lawmakers, environmental advocates and researchers gathered for the second annual Great Salt Lake Summit Thursday to discuss potential solutions to the environmental crisis unfolding at the saline lake.What they're saying: "It's been made abundantly clear to all of us that saving the Great Salt Lake and implementing greater water conservation statewide is not a small task," Republican House Speaker Brad Wilson said. "It's definitely not something that those in this room or I can do alone. It's going to take a concerted effort across the state."State of play: Wilson announced Weber Basin Water and Jordan Valley Water conservancy districts would...

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO