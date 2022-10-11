ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

SHIB Burn Rate Adds 590% as SHIB Token Hits Major Milestone

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Elon Musk Sells His Perfume for SHIB, XRP Can Be Easily Bought in Europe, Ripple CEO Predicts When SEC Lawsuit Will End: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. SHIB Army rejoice: Elon Musk sells his "Burnt Hair" perfume for SHIB. Apart from being a head of Tesla, SpaceX and a few small-cap companies, Elon Musk has acquired a new title: “Perfume Salesman.” This funny description appeared on the centibillionaire’s Twitter bio after he launched the sale of a perfume called “Burnt Hair.” According to Musk’s recent tweet, so far, he managed to sell 20,000 bottles of this fragrance. In addition to traditional payment methods, there is also an option to pay in crypto. Thus, holders of SHIB, DOGE and other coins can buy this perfume via BitPay. The perfume costs slightly over $104 per bottle, and it can be paid for with PayPal, via Google Pay, and regular bank cards.
BUSINESS
u.today

Cardano (ADA) Getting Demolished: Crypto Market Review, October 13

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
u.today

ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 14

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Hack#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3#Bnb#Jst#Mixer#Ieo#Usdj
u.today

Tron CEO Believes Crypto Will Return to China, Here's Why

In the most recent Bloomberg interview, Emily Chang and Tron CEO Justin Sun discussed the most recent events in the cryptocurrency industry, including the acquisition of Celcius assets and a potential return to China after the global cryptocurrency industry crackdown. According to Sun, it is one of the best times...
MARKETS
u.today

XRP Reloading for New Spike up Following 13% Plunge

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Are NFTs Dead? NFT Trading Volume Sinks to 16-Month Lows

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Ethereum
u.today

Cardano Will Surpass Ethereum, Top Crypto YouTuber Predicts

Controversial cryptocurrency YouTuber Ben Armstrong (a.k.a BitBoy) caused a stir on Twitter after predicting that Cardano would end up surpassing Ethereum by market capitalization. Realistically, this could happen six years from now, according to the prominent crypto influencer. Cardano, which was initially known as “Japanese Ethereum” shortly after its launch,...
MARKETS
u.today

XRP Leads Crypto Market Recovery. What’s Behind This Rally?

The XRP price is up 5.79% over the past 24 hours, outperforming the rest of the cryptocurrency market. The Ripple-affiliated token managed to reclaim the $0.50 mark on major spot exchanges. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are also in green, adding 3.72% and 2.99%, respectively. Major cryptocurrencies experienced a sudden...
STOCKS
u.today

Bitcoin Investor Loses to Giveaway Scam, Here's Surprising Amount Lost

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Polygon Co-founder: Blockchains Do Not Solve Any New Problems

Sandeep Nailwal debunked one of the most toxic narratives of adamant blockchain sceptics: the Web3 revolution is not designed to solve "new" problems only. No "imaginary" use cases for blockchains: Sandeep Nailwal. Today, Oct. 15, 2022, the Polygon (MATIC) founder took to Twitter to share his views on the way...
TECHNOLOGY
u.today

“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Now Prefers Bitcoin to Real-Estate, Here’s Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
REAL ESTATE
u.today

Cardano DEX Sets New Record Mere Weeks After Vasil, Here It Is

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
BUSINESS
u.today

Bottom of XRP Price May Have Been Passed, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
BUSINESS
u.today

Santiment : Inflation News Causes Hike in Bitcoin and Altcoin Shorts

The cryptocurrency market has just recorded a remarkable hike in investors placing short trades and an equally high amount of short liquidations on the back of the latest U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) statistics announcement according to Santiment. The crypto market analytics platform shares data that shows that a lot...
BUSINESS
u.today

Cardano: Community Makes Stunning Prediction on Network Growth in Next Bull Cycle

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Ethereum Whales Selling Their Holdings, but You Should Not Worry

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Uniswap Just Raised $165 Million to Build NFT Aggregator, Here's What For

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Telos Blockchain Partners with ApeSwap, BSC-Based DEX

Telos blockchain, a high-performance programmable decentralized network, shares the details of the latest significant addition to its ecosystem. According to the official announcement shared by Telos, a new-gen smart contracts platform, and ApeSwap, a BSC-based yield farming protocol and DEX with AMM, the two teams have entered into a long-term partnership.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy