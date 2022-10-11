ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Larry Hogan recounts Jan. 6: 'It was panic'

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan filled in more of the picture of the events on Jan. 6, 2021, after a new video released shows congressional leaders seeking help. Earlier this week, never-before-seen video was released from the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, including clips of congressional leaders working with the governors of Maryland and Virginia to send law enforcement officers.
Maryland Democrats call Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox 'dangerous'

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Democratic Party on Tuesday called the Republican nominee for governor "dangerous." The party painted Dan Cox as "anti-woman," "oblivious" and "unhinged from reality." Democrats outnumber Republicans in Maryland 2-to-1 in voter registration. The latest polls in the race for governor show Democratic nominee Wes...
West Virginia Governor announces vehicle tax elimination Act

During a media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the car and all vehicle tax elimination and protection of local government act. Gov. Justice said he is proposing legislation to get rid of the car tax immediately without amending the constitution. ‘This means you can vote no on Amendment 2 and still get rid […]
Wes Moore
A New Look for a Maryland Icon

The 7.5-foot-tall bronze likeness of Frederick Douglass is about to move from his perch overlooking Hornbake Plaza. But he won't go far: just about 15 feet from his usual spot. And it won’t be for long: three to four weeks while he and his granite base get spruced up.
Small earthquake rumbles parts of Central Maryland

A small earthquake shook parts of Maryland late Tuesday evening. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 2.0 earthquake occurred near Sykesville, in Central Maryland, at around 11:49 p.m. Tuesday with a depth of around 3.1 miles. According to the agency’s Did You Feel It site — which gathers user-submitted...
Private island 90 minutes from DC on sale

It doesn’t come cheap, but it turns out you don’t have to go very far from D.C. to own your own island. Tippity Wichity Island, and the three-bedroom house on it, is for sale for the first time since the late 1970s, said David DeSantis of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
Mount Airy man, Columbia woman win 2022 Baltimore Marathon

Two Marylanders won their respective divisions of the 2022 Baltimore Marathon. >> Weather | What you need to know | Road Closures | Race Winners/Results | FAQs <<. Baltimore's weather on Saturday made for perfect running conditions in the morning with a chilly start in the 40s, going up to the lower 70s later in the day.
The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab

In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
Maryland Lottery Announces Many Winners This Week

– A Maryland Lottery player who bought a Multi-Match ticket in Calvert County landed the game’s fourth jackpot hit of 2022 in the Oct. 3 drawing. The lucky winner hasn’t claimed the prize yet, but will have the choice of a $580,000 annuity or the cash option of $374,798.
