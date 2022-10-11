Read full article on original website
'I don't think that makes any sense': Hogan on potential election integrity concerns in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday dismissed any possible challenges in the weeks before the 2022 election to pick his successor. "I don't think that makes any sense," Hogan said, expressing confidence in Maryland's voting system. The term-limited incumbent governor, who's serving out his second term,...
Gov. Larry Hogan recounts Jan. 6: 'It was panic'
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan filled in more of the picture of the events on Jan. 6, 2021, after a new video released shows congressional leaders seeking help. Earlier this week, never-before-seen video was released from the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, including clips of congressional leaders working with the governors of Maryland and Virginia to send law enforcement officers.
After court ruling, not every county plans to count mail-in ballots before Election Day
Not every Maryland jurisdiction plans to canvass mail-in ballots received before Election Day, but Baltimore City and Baltimore County will. | COMMITMENT 2022 COVERAGE: Maryland Voter's Guide. The Maryland State Board of Elections told 11 News the following jurisdictions plan to conduct pre-Election Day canvassing of mail-in ballots: Allegany, Baltimore,...
Midterm debate between Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox in Maryland
The race for the governor's mansion in Maryland is heated. Recent polls show Democrat Wes Moore leading Republican Dan Cox.
Jobs That Build initiative seeks to fill Maryland infrastructure jobs
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced a new state initiative to fill tens of thousands of infrastructure jobs. Maryland needs to fill thousands of jobs in order to complete a list of crucial public infrastructure projects, like the Howard Street Tunnel in Baltimore. Calling it...
Maryland Democrats call Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox 'dangerous'
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Democratic Party on Tuesday called the Republican nominee for governor "dangerous." The party painted Dan Cox as "anti-woman," "oblivious" and "unhinged from reality." Democrats outnumber Republicans in Maryland 2-to-1 in voter registration. The latest polls in the race for governor show Democratic nominee Wes...
West Virginia Governor announces vehicle tax elimination Act
During a media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the car and all vehicle tax elimination and protection of local government act. Gov. Justice said he is proposing legislation to get rid of the car tax immediately without amending the constitution. ‘This means you can vote no on Amendment 2 and still get rid […]
What happens if Maryland voters approve recreational marijuana referendum question?
Maryland voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana this November. Statewide referendum question No. 4 is on the ballot for Election Day. As printed on the ballot, the question reads: "Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21. years...
Without COVID-era protections, evictions in the region are ticking up
As the pandemic waned, Vivian Tatabod, a nurse in Prince George’s County, says she noticed many of her neighbors in her apartment building getting evicted. “When people were going through so much,” she says. “Stuff outside, thrown out, families, struggling to find a place.”. Rent in her...
New Report Reveals Uninhabitable Units, Shocking Incompetence at D.C. Public Housing Authority
The worst landlord in Washington, D.C., might be the district itself. That's according to a damning new federal audit of the District of Columbia Housing Authority (DCHA) that criticized the authority for failing to provide "decent, safe, and sanitary housing opportunities for residents" at the 8,084 public housing units it operates.
A New Look for a Maryland Icon
The 7.5-foot-tall bronze likeness of Frederick Douglass is about to move from his perch overlooking Hornbake Plaza. But he won't go far: just about 15 feet from his usual spot. And it won’t be for long: three to four weeks while he and his granite base get spruced up.
Small earthquake rumbles parts of Central Maryland
A small earthquake shook parts of Maryland late Tuesday evening. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 2.0 earthquake occurred near Sykesville, in Central Maryland, at around 11:49 p.m. Tuesday with a depth of around 3.1 miles. According to the agency’s Did You Feel It site — which gathers user-submitted...
Private island 90 minutes from DC on sale
It doesn’t come cheap, but it turns out you don’t have to go very far from D.C. to own your own island. Tippity Wichity Island, and the three-bedroom house on it, is for sale for the first time since the late 1970s, said David DeSantis of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
Mount Airy man, Columbia woman win 2022 Baltimore Marathon
Two Marylanders won their respective divisions of the 2022 Baltimore Marathon. >> Weather | What you need to know | Road Closures | Race Winners/Results | FAQs <<. Baltimore's weather on Saturday made for perfect running conditions in the morning with a chilly start in the 40s, going up to the lower 70s later in the day.
'Declare Emergency' | 7 arrested after protests shut down Capital Beltway in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Seven men and women were arrested Monday after protests shut down I-495, most of whom are from out of state. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Maryland State Police responded to the inner loop of I-495 at U.S. Route 29 following a number of calls. A climate...
Here’s how much utilities are expected to jump in West Virginia as winter nears
"They are paying more for food, more for gas, more for childcare, more for clothes, more for everything really," she explained.
The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab
In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
Maryland Lottery Announces Many Winners This Week
– A Maryland Lottery player who bought a Multi-Match ticket in Calvert County landed the game’s fourth jackpot hit of 2022 in the Oct. 3 drawing. The lucky winner hasn’t claimed the prize yet, but will have the choice of a $580,000 annuity or the cash option of $374,798.
$1 million scratch-off ticket sold at central Pa. Sheetz
One very lucky person who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket at an Adams County Sheetz is $1 million richer. The winning “Cash King” ticket was sold at the Littlestown store at 35 East King Street, the Pennsylvania Lottery said Friday. “Cash King” is a $20 game with prizes of up to $1 million.
Virginia state trooper injured in crash in Fauquier
The trooper saw a traffic violation take place and began to pull forward into the roadway, according to police. While he was doing so, the driver of a tractor-trailer heading south went from the right lane to the left lane and ran into the cruiser.
