Mesa County, CO

Meet the Candidate; (D) Mesa County Coroner

By Michael Logerwell
 5 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — There are 40 offices or measures on the ballot this November, one of them is the Mesa County Coroner; meet Meaghen Johnson.

Johnson moved to Mesa County in 2020 with her husband and two children from Minnesota to escape the endless winter. While in the Land of 10,000 Lakes Johnson served as a funeral home director for just over a decade. “I’ve been a licensed funeral home director for a little over ten years,” Johnson said.

Johnson said her funeral home was contracted by a forensic pathologist company and because of that she has extensive experience with law enforcement and medical examiners. “I have worked closely with those sorts of professionals in the past and know the boundaries you need to respect,” said Johnson.

Now in Mesa County, she shadows Victor Yahn the current Mesa County Coroner, “to get hands-on experience with this particular community.”

The biggest difference between Johnson and her Republican opponent Dean Havlik is she wants to hire a forensic pathologist to stay local in Mesa County. Havlik has said he will act as both coroner and forensic pathologist. “I do think that leaves room for some conflicts of interest,” said Johnson.

She said that because forensic pathologists may contract for other agencies including local hospitals if a business they contract for is implicated in a death then there would be a conflict of interest.

Stay tuned this week for a KREX exclusive interview with her opponent (R) Dean Havlik.

Small Business Owners oppose City Ballot Measures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The City of Grand Junction believes increasing lodging tax and short-term rental taxes will increase affordable housing in Mesa County — but there’s a few who believe otherwise. Our Khira Isaacs spoke with two business owners who believe the tax increase will do the opposite and worry the measures will […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Fatal wreck claims two teenagers in Delta County

DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - A wreck early on Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, left two teenagers dead and two injured in Delta County. State troopers say that four teens were riding in a 2006 Mitsubishi along Highway 133 near Mile Post 2 when the driver crossed the center line, overcorrected, and rolled.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
KREX

After hiatus, Quality Health Network’s Summit Returns

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — After a 3-year hiatus due to COVID, the Quality Health Network Summit returned to Grand Junction. Starting at 7:30am this morning, summit participants had the opportunity to hear from more than a dozen industry leaders. The keynote speakers included reps from the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Go Fund Me Campaign Started For Grand Junction Mom In Car Accident

I never cease to be amazed at the kindness of the Grand Junction community and we were a witness to that again this week. A few days ago, Amber, a singe-mom in Grand Junction was involved in a serious car accident. She was taken to the hospital where doctors discovered severed nerves in her arm. Unfortunately, Amber is not a candidate for surgery and the damage might be permanent. She could possibly lose the use of her right arm.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
