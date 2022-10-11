Meet the Candidate; (D) Mesa County Coroner

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — There are 40 offices or measures on the ballot this November, one of them is the Mesa County Coroner; meet Meaghen Johnson.

Johnson moved to Mesa County in 2020 with her husband and two children from Minnesota to escape the endless winter. While in the Land of 10,000 Lakes Johnson served as a funeral home director for just over a decade. “I’ve been a licensed funeral home director for a little over ten years,” Johnson said.

Johnson said her funeral home was contracted by a forensic pathologist company and because of that she has extensive experience with law enforcement and medical examiners. “I have worked closely with those sorts of professionals in the past and know the boundaries you need to respect,” said Johnson.

Now in Mesa County, she shadows Victor Yahn the current Mesa County Coroner, “to get hands-on experience with this particular community.”

The biggest difference between Johnson and her Republican opponent Dean Havlik is she wants to hire a forensic pathologist to stay local in Mesa County. Havlik has said he will act as both coroner and forensic pathologist. “I do think that leaves room for some conflicts of interest,” said Johnson.

She said that because forensic pathologists may contract for other agencies including local hospitals if a business they contract for is implicated in a death then there would be a conflict of interest.

