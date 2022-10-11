Read full article on original website
DroneDeploy acquires StructionSite to unify drone and ground reality capture
Drone mapping platform DroneDeploy is joining forces with interior reality capture specialist StructionSite to accelerate automation in the construction and energy industries. The deal, which is expected to close later this month, will unify the two solution providers for aerial and ground capture into one integrated platform that would allow customers to seamlessly deploy drones, ground robots, and handheld 360-degree cameras to document their sites.
