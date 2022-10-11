ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Stocks Headed For Another Tough Trading Day As S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Plunge; Apple, Chip and Energy Stocks In Focus

By Shanthi Rexaline
 5 days ago
  • Stocks are staring at more losses on Tuesday as rate worries weigh down.
  • Tech and small-cap stocks worst hit in the market downturn.

The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a sharply lower opening on Tuesday as traders look ahead to imminent earnings season and key economic data, which are mostly back-end loaded this week.

On Monday, stocks retreated amid the ongoing uncertainty over interest rates and the economic outlook. Tech, energy and real estate stocks came in for particular punishment, while material, utility, consumer staple and industrial stocks saw modest strength.

The recent sell-off in tech stocks that followed Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s AMD negative pronouncement accelerated on Monday, dragging the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index to a fresh two-year low.

U.S. Indices' Performance On Monday

Index Performance (+/-)

Value

Nasdaq Composite -1.04%

10,542.10

S&P 500 Index -0.75%

3,612.39

Dow Industrials -0.32%

29,202.88

Here’s a peek into index futures trading:

U.S. Futures' Performance On Tuesday During Premarket Session

Index Performance (+/-)

Nasdaq 100 Futures -0.98%

S&P 500 Futures -0.98%

Dow Futures -0.88%

R2K Futures -1.40%

In premarket trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF TrustSPY pulled back 0.88% to $356.84 and Invesco QQQ TrustQQQ fell 0.94% to $263.91, according to Benzinga Pro data.

On the economic front, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester are scheduled to make public appearances at 11:30 a.m. EDT and 12 p.m. EDT, respectively. Both Fed officials are members of the Federal Open Market Committee.

The remainder of the trading week will see the release of key catalysts, including the minutes of the September FOMC meeting, consumer and producer price inflation reports, retail sales data and a consumer sentiment reading.

Stocks In Focus

  • Semiconductor stocks and computer manufacturers such as Dell Technologies, Inc. DELL, Apple, Inc. AAPL and HP, Inc. HPQ declined in premarket following Gartner’s report on third-quarter PC shipments, which saw nearly 20% year-over-year decline.
  • Energy stocks could be in focus following oil’s retreat.

Large-Cap Premarket Movers:

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM fell over 3.5%, pressured by the U.S. curbs on China chip exports.
  • Mining giant BHP Group BHP was down sharply at 2.75%.
  • Amgen, Inc. AMGN was up 2%.

Crude, Global Equity Markets:

WTI-grade crude oil was declining for a second straight session as demand concerns weigh down. The black gold had advanced last week amid the OPEC+ production cuts.

The major Asian markets ended Tuesday’s session mostly lower, with the exception of the Chinese and New Zealand markets, while European stocks declined steeply in early trading.

Comments / 0

What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?

Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
Dow Dips 375 Points; S&P 500 Down Over 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 375 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.25% to 29,662.76 while the NASDAQ fell 2.68% to 10,363.83. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.10% to 3,592.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell...
These 2 Small Energy Stocks Sport 10% Yields — And Maybe More — As OPEC+ Slashes Oil Quotas

With the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE up roughly 45% year-to-date, shopping for energy stocks may prove to be more difficult when searching for more upside. The OPEC + coalition announced the reduction of more than 2 million barrels of oil per day and with the Russia-Ukraine War adding to the strain on global gas supplies, commodity prices are expected to remain elevated throughout the rest of the year.
Why Microsoft Shares Are Diving

Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares are trading lower by 2.16% to $229.18 during Friday's session. Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Microsoft, are trading lower amid a rise in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. U.S. indices are also lower for the session as stocks give up gains following yesterday's rally as investors continue to weigh concerns over inflation.
#Linus Stocks Market#Energy Stocks#Stock#Apple Inc#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Apple#Nasdaq Futures Plunge#Focus#Nasdaq Composite#Dow Industrials#Dow Futures#R2k Futures 1 40#Spdr#Etf#Invesco Qqq Trustqqq#Philadelphia Fed#Cleveland Fed
Dow Surges 950 Points; S&P 500 Rises 3%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 950 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 3.27% to 30,164.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.61% to 10,688.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 3% to 3,684.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
Country
China
China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'

The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. "Every American executive and engineer working in China's semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
What's Going On With Amazon, Apple And Microsoft Shares?

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Apple Inc AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT are all trading lower by 4.42% to $107.91, 1.85% to $135.78 and 1.57% to $222.20, respectively, Thursday morning. Shares of companies across the broader technology sector are falling Thursday after September CPI data showed worse-than-expected inflation. This has driven a risk-off sentiment and has also raised the potential for further Fed policy tightening to curb inflation.
Why XPeng Shares Are Getting Obliterated Again Today

XPeng Inc - ADR XPEV shares are trading lower by 9.70% to $8.24 on continued downward momentum amid a market wide selloff during Friday's session. Shares of several Chinese companies at large are trading lower again Friday as investors assess greater-than-expected U.S. September CPI data, China's zero-Covid policy and the recently-announced US high-end chip export restrictions to China.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Tesla, Apple, Meta And Why An Analyst Is Turning Less Positive On 2 Legacy Automakers

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week — here's a look at some of our top stories. It was a volatile week for Wall Street, which saw major price swings after the U.S. Labor Department reported the consumer price index gained 8.2% in September, exceeding economist estimates of 8.1%. Core CPI inflation.
These 3 High Yielders Just Increased Dividends By At Least 10%

When firms increase their dividends, it is typically a positive sign that they are generating excess cash flows that can be distributed to shareholders. Additionally, investing in a firm with consecutive dividend hikes, is a sign that the company has strong fundamentals. Since valuations continue to decline, investors may want...
Facebook Users Lose Followers Mysteriously, Mark Zuckerberg's Number Down To Mere 9,993 — Here's What Happened

Meta Platforms Inc.'s META Facebook users complained of losing their followers on Wednesday for no apparent reason — even META CEO Mark Zuckerberg wasn't spared. What Happened: Owing to a bug impacting users worldwide, Zuckerberg lost over 118 million followers. Many users reported similar issues with their friend lists declining significantly without any concrete explanation from the social network, reported Mashable.
