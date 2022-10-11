ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Christmas tree goes up at The Rink at PPG Place

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kgodI_0iUIXiJK00

PITTSBURGH — Crews are getting ready for the holiday season in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The Christmas tree is now up in the center of the ice rink at PPG Place.

The rink will be open for holiday hours from Nov. 18 through Jan. 8, and for winter hours from Jan. 9 through Feb. 23.

According to the website, ticketing this year can be done online and pre-paid to guarantee your date and entry time slot to avoid waiting in long lines.

