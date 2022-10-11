ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klin.com

UPDATE: Fire Heavily Damages Northwest Lincoln Home

Fire heavily damaged a northwest Lincoln home on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 12. LFR determined that the fire broke out around 2:15 near Northwest 50th and Thatcher Lane. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire was caused by electrical problems in the kitchen. The fire caused approximately $200,000 to the home and its contents.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lime promotes safety and fuel efficacy in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — From Pinnacle Bank Arena to the Haymarket the center of Lincoln has always seen some form of expansion. To promote better safety and transportation, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities partnered with Lime, an e-scooter company to bring a new travel option for residents. After a testing...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Teens arrested after car damaged by bullets in southwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested two teenagers after a car was damaged by bullets in southwest Lincoln Wednesday evening. Police said a 2008 Chrysler 300 parked near S. 12th and Arapahoe Streets had $1,000 damage consistent with gunfire to the windshield. According to police, six spent .45 caliber casings were also found in the lot.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Driver airlifted, after SUV goes off T-intersection and rolls

BEATRICE – One person was flown by medical helicopter after an accident where a sport utility vehicle went off a T-intersection east of Plymouth, Friday morning. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Sandersfeld says the driver was southbound approaching the intersection of Nebraska Highways 4 and 103 when the vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned in a harvested cornfield.
PLYMOUTH, NE
klkntv.com

Wildfire north of Columbus closes portion of Highway 81

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling a wildfire near Humphrey as drought conditions continue to swell. Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer says the fire started north of Highway 81 and moved several miles southeast. The fire came close to several homes but ultimately destroyed only one or...
COLUMBUS, NE
klin.com

Two Arrests Made After Shots Fired In Lincoln Neighborhood

Lincoln Police have arrested two teenagers after several shots were fired near 12th and Arapahoe around 5:30 Wednesday afternoon. Lincoln Police say two rounds struck the windshield of a car, causing $1,000 in damage. Officers found six spent .45 caliber shell casings at the scene. Captain Todd Kocian their investigation...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

NDOT Aims to Reopen South Beltway Segments Oct. 18

The Nebraska Department of Transportation hopes to reopen 120th Street north of Saltillo Road on Tuesday, October 18. If the weather cooperates, the road will open to through traffic on Nebraska Highway 2 (N-2) with a single-lane configuration in both directions. Eastbound traffic on N-2 will carry on using the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

NSP finds over 100 pounds of suspected marijuana during traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska state troopers recovered 103 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop Thursday evening. A trooper initiated the stop on 48-year-old Victoria Chin of Brooklyn, New York, after observing her speeding on Interstate 80 near Sunol. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the trooper...
LINCOLN, NE
kelo.com

Nebraska officers lend a hand to woman who just lost her husband

La Vista, NE (KELO.com) — Officers from the La Vista Police Department in Nebraska responded to a call this morning of a 78-year-old man who had passed away from medical causes. The wife of the deceased man was worried as she was to provide cupcakes and cake for a funeral today. Police Chief Bob Lausten posted on Twitter, officers on scene stayed and helped the woman finish her cakes.
LA VISTA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

U.S. Highway 136 mishaps near Beatrice, cause injury

BEATRICE – Gage County Sheriff’s deputies say an accident caused by a deer jumping onto the highway southwest of Beatrice caused injury to the driver. It happened near U.S. Highway 136 and Southwest 45th Road at around 2:40 in the morning, last Saturday. A 2007 Ford Edge driven...
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wahoo police searching for alleged thief

WAHOO, Neb. -- Authorities in southeast Nebraska are looking for an alleged thief. Wahoo Police officers say they are searching for a man after they say $250 worth of tools were taken from a business in Wahoo around noon Thursday. Anyone who recognizes the man in the above photo is...
WAHOO, NE
klkntv.com

Recall Alert: tea kettles, bicycle straps and gas stoves

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Target is recalling over 12,000 of its tea kettles. The company says the paint can chip on the bottom of the recalled kettles, posing a fire hazard. The company says the handle can also break or the spout can leak, posing a risk of burn injuries. If...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Neighbors concerned with RV parked under west Omaha bridge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors are concerned about what’s happening on public property in a west Omaha neighborhood that’s hidden from view. It’s not a resort where a recreational vehicle was parked, but under a busy bridge near 168th and Nicholas that hundreds of vehicles pass over every day. An area out of sight but not out of mind for nearby neighbors.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Wahoo police looking for thief suspect

WAHOO, Neb. (WOWT) - Wahoo police are looking for a thief. Officers want to find this person after someone took $250 worth of tools from a business in Wahoo around noon. If you recognize the man, you can call the Wahoo Police Department at 402-443-8181 and ask for Saunders County Crime Stoppers.
WAHOO, NE

