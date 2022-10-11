Read full article on original website
klin.com
UPDATE: Fire Heavily Damages Northwest Lincoln Home
Fire heavily damaged a northwest Lincoln home on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 12. LFR determined that the fire broke out around 2:15 near Northwest 50th and Thatcher Lane. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire was caused by electrical problems in the kitchen. The fire caused approximately $200,000 to the home and its contents.
klkntv.com
Lime promotes safety and fuel efficacy in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — From Pinnacle Bank Arena to the Haymarket the center of Lincoln has always seen some form of expansion. To promote better safety and transportation, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities partnered with Lime, an e-scooter company to bring a new travel option for residents. After a testing...
1011now.com
Teens arrested after car damaged by bullets in southwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested two teenagers after a car was damaged by bullets in southwest Lincoln Wednesday evening. Police said a 2008 Chrysler 300 parked near S. 12th and Arapahoe Streets had $1,000 damage consistent with gunfire to the windshield. According to police, six spent .45 caliber casings were also found in the lot.
News Channel Nebraska
Driver airlifted, after SUV goes off T-intersection and rolls
BEATRICE – One person was flown by medical helicopter after an accident where a sport utility vehicle went off a T-intersection east of Plymouth, Friday morning. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Sandersfeld says the driver was southbound approaching the intersection of Nebraska Highways 4 and 103 when the vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned in a harvested cornfield.
klkntv.com
klkntv.com
Wildfire north of Columbus closes portion of Highway 81
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling a wildfire near Humphrey as drought conditions continue to swell. Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer says the fire started north of Highway 81 and moved several miles southeast. The fire came close to several homes but ultimately destroyed only one or...
klin.com
klin.com
NDOT Aims to Reopen South Beltway Segments Oct. 18
The Nebraska Department of Transportation hopes to reopen 120th Street north of Saltillo Road on Tuesday, October 18. If the weather cooperates, the road will open to through traffic on Nebraska Highway 2 (N-2) with a single-lane configuration in both directions. Eastbound traffic on N-2 will carry on using the...
klkntv.com
NSP finds over 100 pounds of suspected marijuana during traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska state troopers recovered 103 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop Thursday evening. A trooper initiated the stop on 48-year-old Victoria Chin of Brooklyn, New York, after observing her speeding on Interstate 80 near Sunol. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the trooper...
klkntv.com
Waverly teen recovering after being stabbed in the heart, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 15-year-old had heart surgery on Thursday after being stabbed several times by a 14-year-old, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies first responded to the stabbing in Wayne Park around 11:45 a.m. after receiving reports that a teenager was repeatedly stabbed. The victim...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers ticket 116 for speeding in construction zones during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers made sure drivers were following the rules of the road near construction zones in a recent enforcement campaign. The Nebraska State Patrol’s campaign began on June 1 and ended on Sept. 30. During that time, extra troopers were on patrol in and...
kelo.com
Nebraska officers lend a hand to woman who just lost her husband
La Vista, NE (KELO.com) — Officers from the La Vista Police Department in Nebraska responded to a call this morning of a 78-year-old man who had passed away from medical causes. The wife of the deceased man was worried as she was to provide cupcakes and cake for a funeral today. Police Chief Bob Lausten posted on Twitter, officers on scene stayed and helped the woman finish her cakes.
News Channel Nebraska
U.S. Highway 136 mishaps near Beatrice, cause injury
BEATRICE – Gage County Sheriff’s deputies say an accident caused by a deer jumping onto the highway southwest of Beatrice caused injury to the driver. It happened near U.S. Highway 136 and Southwest 45th Road at around 2:40 in the morning, last Saturday. A 2007 Ford Edge driven...
News Channel Nebraska
Wahoo police searching for alleged thief
WAHOO, Neb. -- Authorities in southeast Nebraska are looking for an alleged thief. Wahoo Police officers say they are searching for a man after they say $250 worth of tools were taken from a business in Wahoo around noon Thursday. Anyone who recognizes the man in the above photo is...
klkntv.com
Recall Alert: tea kettles, bicycle straps and gas stoves
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Target is recalling over 12,000 of its tea kettles. The company says the paint can chip on the bottom of the recalled kettles, posing a fire hazard. The company says the handle can also break or the spout can leak, posing a risk of burn injuries. If...
WOWT
WOWT
Neighbors concerned with RV parked under west Omaha bridge
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors are concerned about what’s happening on public property in a west Omaha neighborhood that’s hidden from view. It’s not a resort where a recreational vehicle was parked, but under a busy bridge near 168th and Nicholas that hundreds of vehicles pass over every day. An area out of sight but not out of mind for nearby neighbors.
klkntv.com
Two teens arrested after shooting at vehicle, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two teens were taken into custody Thursday afternoon after damaging a vehicle with gunfire at a south Lincoln apartment, police say. On Wednesday, a car’s windshield was destroyed by bullets at the apartment complex, which is near 13th and Arapahoe Streets. Officers found six...
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmers asked to help fight wildfires amid dangerous conditions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska farmers are being called on to help battle wildfires, with one agency saying it cannot handle these out-of-control blazes without their assistance. Osceola Fire and Rescue sent the plea on social media after at least a dozen departments from across the state spent hours...
WOWT
Wahoo police looking for thief suspect
WAHOO, Neb. (WOWT) - Wahoo police are looking for a thief. Officers want to find this person after someone took $250 worth of tools from a business in Wahoo around noon. If you recognize the man, you can call the Wahoo Police Department at 402-443-8181 and ask for Saunders County Crime Stoppers.
