Concordia Hosting Fall Workshop At The Mansion
A fall-themed workshop for youth affected by the death of a loved one and their caregivers will be held this weekend. Concordia Lutheran Ministries’ Good Samaritan Hospice is holding a “Pumpkins, Leaves, and Copper Trees” event on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at The Mansion in Butler.
“Monster Mile” Coming To Alameda Park
A mile-long walk tomorrow at Alameda Park will offer kids a wide range of Halloween activities for kids. Butler County Parks and Recreation is hosting the Monster Mile from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Children are encouraged to wear their costume and make a stop at 12 different treat...
Moose Event To Support City Firefighters
An event this weekend to benefit local firefighters will include fierce competition as well as delicious food and drink. The Butler Moose Lodge 64 is hosting a Pasta Dinner as well as Bar Olympics on Saturday beginning at noon. The dinner will continue until 6 p.m. at a cost of...
Presentation On Addiction Happening Sunday
The public is invited to attend a community prayer gathering in downtown Butler this weekend. First Church is partnering with a few other local churches as well as the Butler County Drug and Alcohol Program for “Speaking Light into the Darkness of Addiction” on Sunday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Diamond Park.
Craft Bizaar In Harrisville
Those looking to get an early jump on some holiday shopping are invited to attend a show this weekend. A Craft Bazaar is taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Company. Admission and parking are both free. Also, the kitchen will be open...
Freedom Road Set For Work This Weekend
A portion of Freedom Road in Cranberry Township will be closed once again this weekend. Work is set to begin at midnight Saturday on the westbound portion of Freedom Road in between Haine School Road and Commonwealth Drive. Detours will be posted having drivers utilize Route 19 to connect back...
Pedestrian Flown To Hospital After Accident
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in Butler Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 5 p.m. for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on South Duffy Road near the intersection with Whitestown Road. Crews from Butler Township, the VA, and Butler...
Man Uninjured After Truck Rolls Into Creek
A man avoided injuries after his truck went down an embankment and into a creek earlier this week. Police say this crash happened just after 6 a.m. Monday on McBride Road in Brady Township. 24-year-old Chad Hoffman of Slippery Rock was driving when a deer ran out in front of...
Many Butler City Residents Lose Power Friday
Hundreds of residents in the city of Butler experienced a power outage Friday. Around 800 customers of West Penn Power, mostly in Butler City, were left without power around 11 a.m. Crews were observed working in the area of Penn and Chestnut Streets shortly after noon. The cause of the...
City Redevelopment Authority Approves Employee Pay Raise
The continued financial recovery of the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Butler has allowed for another employee raise. At their meeting Thursday, the Authority board unanimously approved a rate increase for Gerald Kennedy of Kennedy Lawn Maintenance, Inc from $25 per hour to $35 per hour retroactive to this past April.
