WISN
Man in police custody following deadly crash
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly crash Saturday morning. They say a 38-year-old Greenfield man is in custody following a deadly car crash near 4th and Holt in Milwaukee. Police say a driver was heading east on Holt Avenue when he hit another car. A 28-year-old man...
wtmj.com
Two fatal vehicle incidents in Milwaukee overnight
MILWAUKEE – Police are investigating multiple fatal vehicle incidents from overnight and earlier this morning in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and died near I-43 northbound by Highland Avenue early Saturday. The freeway was shutdown for two hours to allow for an investigation.
wearegreenbay.com
Armed carjacking in Wisconsin, one suspect found in ‘hidden old truck’ after 5-hour search
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people are in custody in Wisconsin after an attempted carjacking at gunpoint, a short pursuit, and a five-hour search for one of the suspects. According to the Waukesha Police Department, officers responded to an armed robbery taking place in the 400 block of West...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
6th and Reservoir homicide, Milwaukee man found guilty
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been found guilty on all charges – including first-degree reckless homicide – for a 2021 shooting. Prosecutors accused Vincent White, 58, of shooting two people near 6th and Reservoir. A jury found him guilty on Oct. 13; he had pleaded not guilty earlier this year.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Waterford man accused of assaulting 67-year-old, causing $3,000 in damages to her home
WATERFORD — A Waterford man has been accused of assaulting a 67-year-old woman and causing over $3,000 in damage to her home.
UPMATTERS
Shooting incident in Wisconsin captured on camera, police looking to identify shooter
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in southern Wisconsin are hoping to identify the person who was seen on video firing a gun multiple times. The Racine Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a shooting incident that was captured on camera. The incident reportedly happened at 5111 Biscayne Avenue in Racine.
Deadly pedestrian crash, I-43 northbound reopens
I-43 northbound has reopened near Highland Ave. following a deadly pedestrian crash that happened around 3:15 a.m.
WISN
I-94 shut down due to shots fired investigation in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has shut down I-94 eastbound near the Zoo Interchange due to a shots fired investigation. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. MCSO said they received credible reports of shots fired on I-94 EB at 84th Street. The closure runs from the county...
WISN
Police officer who shot at SUV that plowed into Waukesha parade crowd, testifies at trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On day 10 of the Waukesha Parade trial Waukesha Police officer, Bryce Scholten took the stand to testify. Officer Bryce Scholten was stationed at Main and Wisconsin last November during the 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade when he says a red SUV with a busted hood, blew right through the barricades.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mount Pleasant rollover crash; Racine man severely hurt
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A 52-year-old Racine man suffered severe injuries after a rollover crash on State Highway 20 late Friday, Oct. 14. Officials say the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday. When Mount Pleasant police arrived on the scene, they found an SUV rolled over onto its side about 100 feet off the roadway in a ditch along Highway 20. The driver was trapped inside.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
17-year-old Racine County Jail inmate allegedly assaulted another inmate in the shower
RACINE — A 17-year-old Racine County Jail allegedly assaulted another inmate in the shower and struck him multiple times with a broom.
'Not a random act': Kenosha man killed near 24th and 63rd
The Kenosha Police Department said it's investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Thursday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and Locust fatal shooting; Milwaukee man found guilty
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Wednesday, Oct. 12 found Pernail McDougle guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of a woman near 34th and Locust. According to court filings, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a residence near 34th and Locust on Thursday, July 29, 2021. When...
27-year-old killed in shooting near 34th and Vine
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Friday morning.
WISN
Deadly crash shuts down I-43
MILWAUKEE — Right now, northbound lanes on I-43 between State Street and Fond Du Lac Avenue in Milwaukee are closed. Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened overnight. Details are limited at this hour. When our crews were on scene, we saw at least three cars on the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
10th and Wells fatal crash; 1 dead, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - One Milwaukee man is dead and another was arrested after a crash Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. Police said a 22-year-old man was speeding east on Wells Street when he ran a red light at 10th Street around 9 a.m. – crashing into a second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle, a 40-year-old man, was headed north on 10th Street and had the green light.
Darrell Brooks 'disorderly conduct' report released
A report detailing Darrell Brooks' "disorderly conduct" last week in the courtroom has been released.
wgtd.org
Hapless Would-Be Robber Imprisoned Inside the Store He Tried to Rob
(WGTD)---While it couldn't be described as a citizen arrest, a gas station clerk in Racine detained a would-be robber by trapping the suspect inside the business by locking the doors. According to the criminal complaint, 18-year-old Brandan Voigt of Racine walked into the BP on Rapids Drive Wednesday night, demanding...
CBS News
Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Beach Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead in Beach Park Monday afternoon. Sheriff's deputies responded to Sheridan Road and West Howard Street around 1:15 p.m. for a traffic crash with injuries. Upon arrival, deputies located two cars with heavy damage.
wlip.com
Suspect Arrested After Shots Fired Incident
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person was arrested after a shots fired incident in Kenosha. It happened around 3:45 PM Tuesday with an 18 year old suspect reportedly firing his weapon twice in a four block area on 19th Avenue between 48th and 52nd streets. No one was hit and no...
