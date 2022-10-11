ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

84-Year-Old Man Killed In A Fatal Crash In Jacksonville (Jacksonville, TX)

 5 days ago

According to the Jacksonville Police, a fatal accident was reported on Monday in Jacksonville.

Officials confirmed that an 84 year old man died due to the [..]

Recent Texas News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Nationwide Report

