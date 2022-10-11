ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Talks About Experience with PitchCom Tech

The MLB unveiled the new PitchCom devices in an effort to prevent another "sign stealing" scandal as the Astros have done in the past. PitchCom helps to speed up the game and allow for quick exchanges between the catcher and the pitcher and can even do so in multiple languages.
MLB
Wichita Eagle

Wheeler Could Pitch on Short Rest in a Potential NLDS Game 5

Zack Wheeler has made 195 career starts, 197 if you include his two this postseason, but he has never started a game on fewer than four days rest. Now seems like as good a time as ever to buck that trend. Should the Philadelphia Phillies drop NLDS Game 4 to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers NLDS: Glaring Problem For Dodgers Is Not Being Able To Put Points On The Board

The Dodgers ended the regular season with the best run differential in the MLB and scored 40 more runs than the next best team (Yankees). Coming into the postseason the last thing you were worried about for the Dodgers is scoring points, but of course all records fly out the window when you reach October baseball and the Dodgers have truly entered unfamiliar territory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Is Optimistic About Teams Chances To Extend Series

The Dodgers have not been the Dodgers this postseason. They are on the brink of elimination tonight, and the reason for that is the offense. After a historic regular season, the Dodgers have been horrific at the plate. The Dodgers are only averaging three runs per game and have not produced runs when they've had the chance to.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

MLB Playoff Tracker: Astros Advance to ALCS

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason will crown the next World Series champion. All postseason long you can follow along with the schedule, the results and the big moments that will lead to the next world champion. The Atlanta Braves will not defend their crown successfully, as they fell to...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Trevor Stephan
Person
Emmanuel Clase
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Triston Mckenzie
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers: Roberts Holding Out Hope for Bellinger’s Offense to Show Up

Even as Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger has struggled over the past few seasons, he has continued to show up at important moments in the postseason. Bellinger followed up his MVP season of 2019 by batting .239 in 2020 with an OPS nearly 250 points lower than the previous year. In October of that year, he hit the game-winning homer in Game 7 of the NLCS to send L.A. to the World Series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Noah Vonleh Makes the Celtics’ Opening Night Roster

In the Celtics' preseason finale against the Raptors, Noah Vonleh logged only 10 minutes, and it would've been less if the game hadn't gone to overtime. Making Boston's opening night roster, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, reflects him doing so before Friday night's tilt tipped off. Still, he scored six points and grabbed four rebounds in his limited minutes.
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Joe Barlow

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers’ 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season. Statistics for 2022: Barlow went 3-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 13 saves in 35 games. He threw 35 innings, gave up 27 hits and 18 runs (15 earned) and five home runs. He walked 13 and struck out 28. He allowed opponents to hit .213 and had a 1.14 WHIP.
SPORTS
The Denver Gazette

Rockies' Kris Bryant has 'no regrets' after year one in Colorado

Kris Bryant loves the Colorado snow. He thinks Coors Field is beautiful, and that the Rockies' training staff is one of the best in the business. As for how he enjoys being an everyday part of the Rockies? Well, he can't quite answer that. The Rockies brought Bryant in as their shiny new star, shelling out the richest free-agent contract in team history. In Year 1 of a seven-year, $182...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Alds#Cleveland Guardians
Wichita Eagle

Sixers Rumors: Isaiah Joe Could Return to Philly?

The Philadelphia 76ers had a hard time finding consistent playing time for the third-year guard Isaiah Joe in the preseason. After the young sharpshooter made his third preseason debut last Monday against the Brooklyn Nets, Joe failed to see the court two nights later against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fortunately, Joe...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Bears Tickets Available Home and Road Through SI

View the original article to see embedded media. One of the reasons why the Bears are looking at Arlington Heights for a new stadium is the chance for higher seating capacity. Soldier Field is the smallest stadium in the NFL at 61,500 seating capacity. With a smaller seating capacity comes...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

What’s Wrong with the Pistons

It has been a rough preseason to say the least for the Detroit Pistons. Dwane Casey’s young squad dropped to 0-4 with Thursday night’s home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies 126-111. The games haven’t been that close and the Pistons have trailed at all times in virtually each matchup.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Where to Find: New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots will battle it out as two 2-3 teams look to move to .500 on the young season. Cleveland is coming off a 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, while the Patriots blew out the Detroit Lions, 29-0. It is no secret that the...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy