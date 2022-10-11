Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Talks About Experience with PitchCom Tech
The MLB unveiled the new PitchCom devices in an effort to prevent another "sign stealing" scandal as the Astros have done in the past. PitchCom helps to speed up the game and allow for quick exchanges between the catcher and the pitcher and can even do so in multiple languages.
MLB・
Wichita Eagle
Wheeler Could Pitch on Short Rest in a Potential NLDS Game 5
Zack Wheeler has made 195 career starts, 197 if you include his two this postseason, but he has never started a game on fewer than four days rest. Now seems like as good a time as ever to buck that trend. Should the Philadelphia Phillies drop NLDS Game 4 to...
ABC13 Houston
Astros fans, pick up your gear! Team store stocked with all your merch
The Astros have done it again! The Union Station Team Store opens Sunday as the team advances to the ALCS.
Wichita Eagle
Oscar Gonzalez Delivers Again! Guardians Walk-Off Yankees to Take 2-1 Lead In A.L.D.S.
There is no way that just happened! The Guardians took an early lead in game two of the ALDS before the Yankees grabbed it right back and seemed to have put the game out of reach. But you can't stop Oscar Gonzalez in the playoffs!. Heading into the ninth inning,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers NLDS: Glaring Problem For Dodgers Is Not Being Able To Put Points On The Board
The Dodgers ended the regular season with the best run differential in the MLB and scored 40 more runs than the next best team (Yankees). Coming into the postseason the last thing you were worried about for the Dodgers is scoring points, but of course all records fly out the window when you reach October baseball and the Dodgers have truly entered unfamiliar territory.
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Is Optimistic About Teams Chances To Extend Series
The Dodgers have not been the Dodgers this postseason. They are on the brink of elimination tonight, and the reason for that is the offense. After a historic regular season, the Dodgers have been horrific at the plate. The Dodgers are only averaging three runs per game and have not produced runs when they've had the chance to.
Wichita Eagle
MLB Playoff Tracker: Astros Advance to ALCS
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason will crown the next World Series champion. All postseason long you can follow along with the schedule, the results and the big moments that will lead to the next world champion. The Atlanta Braves will not defend their crown successfully, as they fell to...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Know His Team is Ready for a Win or Go Home Game 4
The Dodgers have their backs against the wall. After winning Game 1 of the NLDS, they've dropped the next two, and will now face a win or go home Game 4 against Joe Musgrove and the Padres. The Dodgers will have to win the next two games on Saturday and Sunday, or their season will be over.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers: Roberts Holding Out Hope for Bellinger’s Offense to Show Up
Even as Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger has struggled over the past few seasons, he has continued to show up at important moments in the postseason. Bellinger followed up his MVP season of 2019 by batting .239 in 2020 with an OPS nearly 250 points lower than the previous year. In October of that year, he hit the game-winning homer in Game 7 of the NLCS to send L.A. to the World Series.
Wichita Eagle
Noah Vonleh Makes the Celtics’ Opening Night Roster
In the Celtics' preseason finale against the Raptors, Noah Vonleh logged only 10 minutes, and it would've been less if the game hadn't gone to overtime. Making Boston's opening night roster, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, reflects him doing so before Friday night's tilt tipped off. Still, he scored six points and grabbed four rebounds in his limited minutes.
Wichita Eagle
Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Joe Barlow
InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers’ 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season. Statistics for 2022: Barlow went 3-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 13 saves in 35 games. He threw 35 innings, gave up 27 hits and 18 runs (15 earned) and five home runs. He walked 13 and struck out 28. He allowed opponents to hit .213 and had a 1.14 WHIP.
Rockies' Kris Bryant has 'no regrets' after year one in Colorado
Kris Bryant loves the Colorado snow. He thinks Coors Field is beautiful, and that the Rockies' training staff is one of the best in the business. As for how he enjoys being an everyday part of the Rockies? Well, he can't quite answer that. The Rockies brought Bryant in as their shiny new star, shelling out the richest free-agent contract in team history. In Year 1 of a seven-year, $182...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wichita Eagle
Sixers Rumors: Isaiah Joe Could Return to Philly?
The Philadelphia 76ers had a hard time finding consistent playing time for the third-year guard Isaiah Joe in the preseason. After the young sharpshooter made his third preseason debut last Monday against the Brooklyn Nets, Joe failed to see the court two nights later against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fortunately, Joe...
Wichita Eagle
Bears Tickets Available Home and Road Through SI
View the original article to see embedded media. One of the reasons why the Bears are looking at Arlington Heights for a new stadium is the chance for higher seating capacity. Soldier Field is the smallest stadium in the NFL at 61,500 seating capacity. With a smaller seating capacity comes...
Wichita Eagle
What’s Wrong with the Pistons
It has been a rough preseason to say the least for the Detroit Pistons. Dwane Casey’s young squad dropped to 0-4 with Thursday night’s home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies 126-111. The games haven’t been that close and the Pistons have trailed at all times in virtually each matchup.
Wichita Eagle
Where to Find: New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots will battle it out as two 2-3 teams look to move to .500 on the young season. Cleveland is coming off a 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, while the Patriots blew out the Detroit Lions, 29-0. It is no secret that the...
Comments / 0