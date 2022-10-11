ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, OH

2 arrested, facing felony charges after business broken into in Greenville

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Cn8K_0iUIXCGC00

GREENVILLE — Two men are facing felony charges after a business was broken into and damaged in Greenville Monday.

Greenville Police Department said in the early morning hours of Oct. 10, two men allegedly broke into Buckeye Beverage on Wagner Avenue and stole numerous items while also damaging the business.

Officers and detectives were able to follow evidence left the scene that led them to a residence several blocks away. After receiving a warrant, officers searched the residence.

Inside they found stolen items from the store and arrested two men — Paul Brown and Robert Feitshans, according to a police.

Brown and Feitshans are both facing felony charges.

Greenville police have reported an increase over the last week of vandalism and theft complaints in the city and county.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Chrystal Deal
5d ago

finally some charges that will stick...tweeker 1 and 2... Rick and Randy Plessingers nephew....

Reply
4
Related
Daily Advocate

Hiser arrested with stolen gun from Darke County

CELINA — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of three individuals on drug and gun related charges. Grey reports that on Oct. 13, the HIT Team (Heroin Interdiction Team), consisting of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Celina Police Department, the Coldwater Police Department, and the St. Henry Police Department conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs. The HIT Team made 11 traffic stops, issued four citations for Driving Under Suspension and seven written warnings.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
963xke.com

Three arrested on gun and drug charges in Mercer County

CELINA, Ohio (ADAMS) – The Mercer County Sheriff says that three people were arrested on drug and gun-related charges Thursday as part of stepped-up patrols. Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that on October 13th, the HIT Team (Heroin Interdiction Team), consisting of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Celina Police Department, the Coldwater Police Department, and the St. Henry Police Department, conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Greenville, OH
Crime & Safety
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine teen arrested for persistent disorderly conduct

A Bellefontaine teen was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct late Wednesday morning. Bellefontaine Police were on patrol in the area of East Sandusky Avenue and North Main Street when they observed two females engaged in a physical altercation. Officers yelled out their window for them to stop, but they continued...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
q95fm.net

Woman Arrested Following Collision With Police Cruiser

An update from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department:. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at about 11:54 pm, Patrolman TJ Brown with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol driving eastbound on US 40 west of Salisbury Road. While eastbound, Patrolman Brown observed a west bound vehicle drive left of the centerline and was coming head on towards him. In an evasive maneuver to avoid a head-on collision and other traffic on the roadway, Patrolman Brown applied his brakes and swerved toward the west bound lanes of US 40. The out of control vehicle continued left of the centerline and collided with Patrolman Brown’s vehicle, striking the rear passenger’s side door. Because of Patrolman Brown’s alertness and quick evasive action, a head-on collision was avoided.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Brown
The Lima News

Fatal crash in Van Wert County

VAN WERT — Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s office reportedly received a call at 10:03 a.m. from a driver who was following a blue SUV. The caller reported the vehicle was driving all over the road heading southbound on U.S. Route 127. The SUV hit a semi driving northbound while the caller was talking with police. SUV driver Wiliam Stanton was pronounced dead on the scene. Semi driver Thomas Biving had no apparent injuries. Both vehicles were towed after the crash.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 dead, 2 injured after UTV crash in Clay Township

CLAY TOWNSHIP — UPDATE: 6:45 a.m. Two people were killed and two others were injured after a UTV crash in Clay Township early Saturday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the crash happened in the area of Pansing Road and Phillipsburg-Union Road around 12:40 a.m. According to OSP,...
CLAY TOWNSHIP, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felony Charges#Cox Media Group
sciotopost.com

Two 20-Year-Olds Dead, Another Seriously Injured in Ohio UTV Crash This Morning

OHIO – Two young adults are dead and one seriously injured after a UTV crash that involved crossing a creek occurred in Montgomery County this morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle crash involving a utility vehicle occurred near Pansing Road and Phillipsburg-Union Road in Clay Township, Montgomery County.At approximately 12:38 a.m. on October 15, 2022, a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was traveling eastbound through a field off of Pansing Road when it encountered a creek on the property. The vehicle traveled across the creek, striking the opposite bank. The driver, Clayton Cooper, age 25 of Phillipsburg, Ohio, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Leah Scott, age 20 of Lewisburg, Ohio was a passenger of the vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight. Two additional passengers, Bailey Watson, age 21 of Englewood, Ohio and Madison Grow, age 20 of Laura, Ohio, were killed as a result of the crash.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Springfield early Friday. Crews were called to the 500 block of South Arlington Avenue around 2:30 a.m. to reports of a man shot in the leg, according to Springfield Police Department. The man was taken to...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
98K+
Followers
132K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy