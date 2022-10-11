2 arrested, facing felony charges after business broken into in Greenville

GREENVILLE — Two men are facing felony charges after a business was broken into and damaged in Greenville Monday.

Greenville Police Department said in the early morning hours of Oct. 10, two men allegedly broke into Buckeye Beverage on Wagner Avenue and stole numerous items while also damaging the business.

Officers and detectives were able to follow evidence left the scene that led them to a residence several blocks away. After receiving a warrant, officers searched the residence.

Inside they found stolen items from the store and arrested two men — Paul Brown and Robert Feitshans, according to a police.

Brown and Feitshans are both facing felony charges.

Greenville police have reported an increase over the last week of vandalism and theft complaints in the city and county.

