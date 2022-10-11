Read full article on original website
Former KU guard Wiggins agrees to lucrative extension with NBA’s Golden State Warriors
Former University of Kansas men’s basketball shooting guard Andrew Wiggins has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the Golden State Warriors, the NBA team announced Saturday. Details of the agreement were not announced. However, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the extension will be for four years, $109 million. Wiggins...
Noah Vonleh Makes the Celtics’ Opening Night Roster
In the Celtics' preseason finale against the Raptors, Noah Vonleh logged only 10 minutes, and it would've been less if the game hadn't gone to overtime. Making Boston's opening night roster, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, reflects him doing so before Friday night's tilt tipped off. Still, he scored six points and grabbed four rebounds in his limited minutes.
Three Big Questions for the Suns for This Season
Here are the three biggest questions facing the Phoenix Suns. CP3 has brought a lot of winning with him to Phoenix. However, the veteran Point God has been either run down or injured when it comes to the playoffs. And with yet another year on the odometer, one must wonder when attrition will set in as the Suns will need more vintage Paul than the version they got against Dallas.
What Andrew Wiggins’ Contract Extension Means for Draymond Green
View the original article to see embedded media. Andrew Wiggins has gotten paid, and deservedly so. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Wiggins has signed a four-year, $109 million extension with the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins was a huge reason why the Warriors were able to defeat the Boston Celtics, doing all of the dirty work for the team.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Draymond Green Describes Time Away From Warriors After Punching Jordan Poole
View the original article to see embedded media. After Draymond Green had his altercation with Jordan Poole, he had some much-needed time away from the Warriors. Many were wondering where Green had gone during this hiatus, the answer was spending time with family. Draymond addressed the media after he finally...
Hornets Make Decision on LiAngelo Ball
It's move 'em out Saturday in the NBA as teams across the league shuffle through their respective rosters trying to find the best 15 to roll with for the upcoming season. Fan favorite, LiAngelo Ball, was one of four players that were waived by the Charlotte Hornets today, joining Xavier Sneed, Ty-Shon Alexander, and Jalen Crutcher.
Oklahoma City Thunder Preseason Play Reveals Improvements
The Oklahoma City Thunder just ended their preseason campaign on a high note following a hard-fought victory over the scrappy San Antonio Spurs. And the rigors of the NBA regular season are just a few days away. Looking back on preseason in its entirety, things haven’t quite looked like one...
How the Thunder Could Reinvent the Three-Guard Lineup
When the Oklahoma City Thunder were expected to begin their rebuild in the 2019-20 NBA season, following the trades of Paul George and Russell Westbrook, we saw Billy Donovan experiment with a roster he was handed for the season. The expectations for the season were gone, and the Thunder had...
Mavs’ Preseason Win Over Jazz: 4 Big Observations
The Dallas Mavericks concluded their 2022 preseason schedule with a 115-101 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday. It was a tightly contested matchup for much of the game. Neither team led by more than five points until the Mavs briefly did late in the third quarter. It wasn't until the fourth quarter that Dallas ultimately pulled away to run away with the game.
Miami Heat’s Gives His Honest Assessment Of Teammate Jimmy Butler
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem is rarity in the NBA game. He's tough. He's rugged. He's loyal. There aren't many like him in the league but he says Jimmy Butler is the closest comparison. Haslem spoke about his relationship with Butler during an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews. “I see...
Raptors Sign David Johnson, Reggie Perry, and Others to Exhibit 10 Deals
Former Toronto Raptors 2021 second-round pick David Johnson will be back with the organization this year as a member of the Raptors 905, the team announced Saturday. View the original article to see embedded media. Johnson was one of four players alongside Christian Vital, Reggie Perry, and Ryan Hawkins who...
Lakers News: Sacramento Kings Demolish Shorthanded Lakers In Preseason Conclusion
After your Los Angeles Lakers opted to move their priciest player to the bench, they suffered the karmic consequences, falling in embarrassing fashion to the Sacramento Kings for the second time this preseason, 133-86. L.A. wrapped up its preseason with a 1-5 record. View the original article to see embedded...
Sixers Rumors: Isaiah Joe Could Return to Philly?
The Philadelphia 76ers had a hard time finding consistent playing time for the third-year guard Isaiah Joe in the preseason. After the young sharpshooter made his third preseason debut last Monday against the Brooklyn Nets, Joe failed to see the court two nights later against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fortunately, Joe...
Lakers News: Anthony “Street Clothes” Davis Back In Street Clothes Tonight
Star Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis will not be suiting up alongside his L.A. compatriots tonight for the team's sixth, and last, preseason contest, against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center. View the original article to see embedded media. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports that...
Report: Robert Sarver Plans to Keep La Liga Team Ownership
Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver plans to keep his ownership stake in Spanish soccer club Mallorca, according to Sportico. Sarver purchased the team with longtime friend and business partner Andy Kohlberg, and other investors that include Nets coach Steve Nash, for $23 million in 2016. Kohlberg, who is the...
Jaylin Williams Rebounding Prowess Showcased in Preseason
Jaylin Williams showed flashes of potential to help Oklahoma City in the paint. The Thunder finished the preseason with a 5-1 record, they showed a high octane offense and skillful, precise defense, but the center position remained a question throughout. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl got the bulk of the time with the starters, as expected, but didn’t have the best preseason showings.
Lakers News: Dennis Schröder Injures Finger, Questionable For Regular Season Start
Los Angeles Lakers reserve combo guard Dennis Schröder will not be available for tonight's preseason finale in Sacramento. View the original article to see embedded media. Sources inform Shams Charania of The Athletic that the 6'3" vet has injured his finger, and may miss some regular season games next week. The team will run imaging on the damaged digit for the 29-year-old to determine the extent of the ailment and project how long he could be sidelined.
How Lions Can Still Finish With 7-10 Record in 2022
Optimism and faith in the Detroit Lions has diminished over the last five weeks, as the team has started off the 2022 season with a disappointing 1-4 record. After hope steadily increased during training camp, a myriad of issues have arisen that will force the coaching staff to adapt quickly.
