Republican aims to unseat incumbent in county seat for Saginaw city, township
SAGINAW, MI —Saginaw County Board of Commissioners member Michael Webster will campaign to keep his seat against a Republican challenger, Leona Kramer, during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Neither Saginaw resident faced competition in the August primary in their bid for the District 11 seat. Webster, who began serving...
Five candidates seek four seats on Saginaw City Council in November election
SAGINAW, MI — Four incumbents and one newcomer will chase four openings on the 9-member, nonpartisan Saginaw City Council during next month’s election. Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore, Mayor Pro Tem Michael Balls, council members Bill Ostash and Autumn Scherzer, and resident Priscilla Garcia will appear on the Tuesday, Nov. 8, ballot. The four victors will serve 4-year seats.
Saginaw ISD brings special education millage back to Nov. 8 ballot after August failure
SAGINAW, MI—After a failed millage proposal in August, the Saginaw Intermediate School District (ISD) has revived an attempt at providing funding for special education programs in schools countywide. According to Erin Senkowski, executive director of special education with the ISD, the initiative failed in part due to low voter...
Union fee-for-service lawsuit could test limits of Michigan’s right-to-work law
Daniel Renner decided he no longer wanted to pay dues to the Technical, Professional and Officeworkers Association of Michigan five years ago. The following year, he was reprimanded for making a false complaint against a coworker in the Saginaw County Maintenance Department and told he could only file a grievance about the reprimand through the union.
Mid-Michigan state Senate seat up for grabs in November
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Republican state representative will seek a state Senate office during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. State Rep. Roger Hauck, of Mount Pleasant, will face Democrat Christine Gerace, of Beaverton, and U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan candidate Becky McDonald, of Gladwin, in the District 34 seat race for the state Senate.
5th Annual Kids Rule Now! KIDposium happening Saturday, Oct. 15 at SVSU
SAGINAW, MI — The 5th Annual Kids Rule Now! KIDposium, an entrepreneurship conference for kids and teens, is happening Saturday, Oct. 15, in Saginaw. This event for entrepreneurs ages 10 to 16 takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Saginaw Valley State University, 7400 Bay Road, in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township.
Michigan State president’s resignation concerns Gov. Whitmer, other officials
Multiple officials from across Michigan expressed concern over Thursday’s sudden resignation of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification of Title IX reporting, announced his resignation in an Oct. 13 video message to the university community. He said he cannot continue serving in his role for a board that he said is interfering in those investigations.
As enrollment falls at most Michigan universities, the flagships prosper
This fall, Michigan State University admitted the largest freshman class in its history, 9,800 students, 600 more than last year. And they didn’t exactly do it on purpose. The university did admit nearly 85 percent of its 55,525 applicants.
Delta College Police Academy recruit shoots self during firearm training
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI — A Delta College Police Academy recruit shot himself during a firearm training drill, officials have confirmed. Leanne Govitz, director of marketing and public information for the college at 1961 Delta Road in Bay County’s Frankenlust Township, said that the morning of Thursday, Oct. 13, academy recruits were participating in handgun qualification training. The drill required recruits to fire at a paper target, scan the area for threats, then secure their guns in their holsters.
SVSU sees teacher certification enrollment up and highest incoming freshmen GPAs
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI—After pandemic related overall-enrollment declines, Saginaw Valley State University is seeing numbers up in its teacher certification courses. A news release shared by the university said the program gains are reflective of the current fall semester, which began on Aug. 29. The university said those gains can also be seen in its residence halls, which officials say are completely filled.
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley resigns in video message
EAST LANSING, MI - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announced his resignation Thursday in a video message to the campus community. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification into Title IX reporting, said he is giving the trustees his 90-day notice of his resignation due to him losing confidence in the board’s ability to govern.
Observe Saturn Friday night at Bay City’s Delta College Planetarium
BAY CITY, MI — Astronomy enthusiasts can view Saturn at the Delta College Planetarium this Friday night, Oct. 14. “Join us on the planetarium rooftop observation deck with telescopes to see Saturn at its prime,” reads the Facebook event page. Guests can enjoy a free planetarium show introducing...
Police identify woman killed walking on US-10 in Bay County
WILLIAMS TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Saint Helen woman recently killed while walking on US-10 in Bay County, days before her birthday. Around 6:05 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 24-year-old Crystal L. Beaston was walking in expressway’s eastbound lanes in Williams Township when she was struck by a Ford F-550 and killed, said Bay County Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. The truck, containing two men heading to a worksite downstate, had merged onto US-10 from M-47 when it struck Beaston.
Combined Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots worth nearly $950 million this weekend
LANSING, MI – Both the Mega Millions and the Powerball jackpot have surpassed $450 million and that’s led to a weekend of excitement for lottery players across the U.S. The combined jackpots of the two games are worth an estimated $948 million and that total could increase if tickets sales exceed expectations.
How to play Powerball, where to buy tickets as jackpot surpasses $400 million
LANSING, MI -- Only two other Powerball jackpots in 2022 have been larger than $420 million grand prize that could be won on Wednesday, Oct. 12. With that large of a prize being up for grabs, people who may not typically play lottery games are starting to take notice as well.
After 3-year break, Saginaw’s Dia de los Muertos returns for 13th year
SAGINAW, MI— After a three-year pause in the celebration, Saginaw’s Dia de Los Muertos event will be returning to la Unión Cívica Mexicana. According to Cívica Director Larry Rodarte, this year’s celebration will be the 13th year and the first since a pandemic-related pause for 2020-21.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Halloween treats from Heidi’s Darn Good Cookies
SAGINAW, MI – Heidi’s Darn Good Cookies is offering special Halloween cookies to treat yourself or someone else this spooky season. Customers can pre-order Halloween cookies and Halloween cookie pies until Wednesday, Oct. 26. Halloween cookies pies are $20, decorative sugar cookies are $30 a dozen and other cookies are $24 a dozen.
Saginaw-area football scoreboard for Oct. 14, 2022
Saginaw-area football scores for Week 8 of the 2022 high school season:. Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 25, Valley Lutheran 0. Merrill 2, Vestaburg 0 (forfeit) If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters.
Gameday Saginaw! See MLive Player of the Week, with Week 8 schedule, conference standings
In a 28-21 loss to rival Freeland, Swan Valley senior Payton Guilbeaux ran, caught and threw the ball, giving the Vikings a shot at upsetting their rival. That didn’t surprise Swan Valley coach Kevin Gavenda. “He’s a super-intelligent player,” Gavenda said. “Even last week, for having minimal reps at...
Saginaw-area football highlights: Heritage sets school scoring record
St. Charles celebrated homecoming and 100 years of football Friday. But the Bulldogs couldn’t celebrate a win. Stockbridge shut out the Bulldogs, 33-0, dropping St. Charles to 2-5 for the season. “The fans, the town was very emotional for this game,” St. Charles coach Aaron Gordon said. “It wasn’t...
