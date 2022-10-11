ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Saginaw News

Five candidates seek four seats on Saginaw City Council in November election

SAGINAW, MI — Four incumbents and one newcomer will chase four openings on the 9-member, nonpartisan Saginaw City Council during next month’s election. Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore, Mayor Pro Tem Michael Balls, council members Bill Ostash and Autumn Scherzer, and resident Priscilla Garcia will appear on the Tuesday, Nov. 8, ballot. The four victors will serve 4-year seats.
The Saginaw News

Mid-Michigan state Senate seat up for grabs in November

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Republican state representative will seek a state Senate office during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. State Rep. Roger Hauck, of Mount Pleasant, will face Democrat Christine Gerace, of Beaverton, and U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan candidate Becky McDonald, of Gladwin, in the District 34 seat race for the state Senate.
MLive

5th Annual Kids Rule Now! KIDposium happening Saturday, Oct. 15 at SVSU

SAGINAW, MI — The 5th Annual Kids Rule Now! KIDposium, an entrepreneurship conference for kids and teens, is happening Saturday, Oct. 15, in Saginaw. This event for entrepreneurs ages 10 to 16 takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Saginaw Valley State University, 7400 Bay Road, in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township.
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan State president’s resignation concerns Gov. Whitmer, other officials

Multiple officials from across Michigan expressed concern over Thursday’s sudden resignation of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification of Title IX reporting, announced his resignation in an Oct. 13 video message to the university community. He said he cannot continue serving in his role for a board that he said is interfering in those investigations.
The Saginaw News

Delta College Police Academy recruit shoots self during firearm training

FRANKENLUST TWP, MI — A Delta College Police Academy recruit shot himself during a firearm training drill, officials have confirmed. Leanne Govitz, director of marketing and public information for the college at 1961 Delta Road in Bay County’s Frankenlust Township, said that the morning of Thursday, Oct. 13, academy recruits were participating in handgun qualification training. The drill required recruits to fire at a paper target, scan the area for threats, then secure their guns in their holsters.
The Saginaw News

SVSU sees teacher certification enrollment up and highest incoming freshmen GPAs

KOCHVILLE TWP, MI—After pandemic related overall-enrollment declines, Saginaw Valley State University is seeing numbers up in its teacher certification courses. A news release shared by the university said the program gains are reflective of the current fall semester, which began on Aug. 29. The university said those gains can also be seen in its residence halls, which officials say are completely filled.
The Flint Journal

Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley resigns in video message

EAST LANSING, MI - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announced his resignation Thursday in a video message to the campus community. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification into Title IX reporting, said he is giving the trustees his 90-day notice of his resignation due to him losing confidence in the board’s ability to govern.
The Saginaw News

Police identify woman killed walking on US-10 in Bay County

WILLIAMS TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Saint Helen woman recently killed while walking on US-10 in Bay County, days before her birthday. Around 6:05 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 24-year-old Crystal L. Beaston was walking in expressway’s eastbound lanes in Williams Township when she was struck by a Ford F-550 and killed, said Bay County Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. The truck, containing two men heading to a worksite downstate, had merged onto US-10 from M-47 when it struck Beaston.
The Saginaw News

Saginaw-area football scoreboard for Oct. 14, 2022

Saginaw-area football scores for Week 8 of the 2022 high school season:. Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 25, Valley Lutheran 0. Merrill 2, Vestaburg 0 (forfeit) If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters.
