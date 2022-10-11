Read full article on original website
Related
Police arrested a suspected serial killer in Stockton, Calif.
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he was apparently searching for another victim, police said. Acting on tips and police work, investigators tracked and watched a man and stopped him in a...
Victims of a Colorado wildfire can choose a green rebuild that's within their budget
More than 1,000 homes were lost in the Marshall fire in Colorado last December. Now residents are wondering if they can afford to rebuild in adherence with a new green building code.
Raleigh mass shooter will be prosecuted as an adult, but sentenced as a juvenile
Multiple news outlets have identified the alleged shooter who killed five people and wounded two others in northeast Raleigh on Thursday as 15-year-old Austin Thompson. Thompson's alleged victims included his older brother, James, who was 16 and a junior at Knightdale High School. If formally charged with first-degree murder, the teenage suspect would be treated as an adult in criminal court, despite his age.
The U.S. and Canada sent armored vehicles and supplies to Haiti to help fight a gang
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The U.S. and Canada sent armored vehicles and other supplies to Haiti on Saturday to help police fight a powerful gang amid a pending request from the Haitian government for the immediate deployment of foreign troops. A U.S. State Department statement said the equipment...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama inmates are on strike, protesting sentencing policies and a parole process
Thousands of inmates are on strike in Alabama prisons. For nearly three weeks, they've stopped work at jobs in prison laundries and kitchens to protest living conditions and to demand reforms of harsh sentencing policies and the parole process. As the strike wears on, inmates say the state is punishing them by restricting meals, visitors and recreation time.
Florida governor eases voting rules in counties slammed by Hurricane Ian
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order Thursday extending early voting and mail ballot access for certain voters who were affected by Hurricane Ian ahead of elections this fall. According to the governor's office, the order was done at the request of election officials in Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties,...
Florida agriculture has been slammed by Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. - The gravel and dirt Turpentine Still Road leads to the Longino Ranch, established 1934. It's easy to miss the turn because the front sign is blown down in a ditch. It's among the tens of thousands of acres of Florida farmland in Ian's path. "We're going...
North Carolina legislative races: Sharp divisions over abortion, economy
RALEIGH, N.C. — With abortion restrictions, looser gun rules and deeper tax reductions likely in the balance, North Carolina Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper are fighting in campaign trenches over whose policy agenda will win out in Cooper's final two years in office. Democrats and their allies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Carolina rolls out new COVID boosters for kids as young as 5
New COVID-19 boosters for children as young as five years old are rolling out across North Carolina, state health officials said Thursday. The new boosters, which federal health agencies previously authorized for people 12 and older in September, are designed to protect against the original strain of the coronavirus as well as against the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.
EQUALibrium Live: The Growing Influence of Latinos on the Charlotte Area
The Latino community in Charlotte and throughout North Carolina is increasing. According to the 2020 census, North Carolina’s Latino population grew by 40%, which was the most significant increase of any racial and ethnic group in the state with, about 170,000 Latinos settling in Charlotte. The influx of Latinos...
What-a-melon: Winners announced in giant pumpkin and watermelon competition at NC State Fair
Cotton candy, carnival rides, games, fried everything…the NC State Fair is back. And earlier this week, they had what North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Public Information Officer Brandon Herring called “always a crowd favorite and maybe the most photographed spot on the fairgrounds during the fair” — the giant pumpkin and watermelon competition.
How Jack Baker and Michael McConnell became husbands in 1971
Time now for StoryCorps. Jack Baker and Michael McConnell are two names you probably never heard of. In the early 1970s, they wanted to get married, but same-sex marriage was not yet legal in Minnesota. Baker and McConnell sued the state and appealed all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The justices declined to hear their case, but they managed to get married anyway after Baker and McConnell found a legal loophole.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Carolina native Joseph Drew Lanham awarded MacArthur 'genius grant'
South Carolina native Joseph Drew Lanham, an ornithologist, naturalist, writer, poet and Alumni Distinguished Professor of Wildlife Ecology at Clemson University, has been named among the 25 winners of this year's distinguished MacArthur "genius grant." The MacArthur Foundation announced the 2022 recipients on Wednesday. The prestigious fellowship is perhaps the...
WFAE
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0