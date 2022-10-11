ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

WFAE

Police arrested a suspected serial killer in Stockton, Calif.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he was apparently searching for another victim, police said. Acting on tips and police work, investigators tracked and watched a man and stopped him in a...
STOCKTON, CA
WFAE

Raleigh mass shooter will be prosecuted as an adult, but sentenced as a juvenile

Multiple news outlets have identified the alleged shooter who killed five people and wounded two others in northeast Raleigh on Thursday as 15-year-old Austin Thompson. Thompson's alleged victims included his older brother, James, who was 16 and a junior at Knightdale High School. If formally charged with first-degree murder, the teenage suspect would be treated as an adult in criminal court, despite his age.
RALEIGH, NC
WFAE

Florida agriculture has been slammed by Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. - The gravel and dirt Turpentine Still Road leads to the Longino Ranch, established 1934. It's easy to miss the turn because the front sign is blown down in a ditch. It's among the tens of thousands of acres of Florida farmland in Ian's path. "We're going...
FLORIDA STATE
WFAE

North Carolina rolls out new COVID boosters for kids as young as 5

New COVID-19 boosters for children as young as five years old are rolling out across North Carolina, state health officials said Thursday. The new boosters, which federal health agencies previously authorized for people 12 and older in September, are designed to protect against the original strain of the coronavirus as well as against the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WFAE

What-a-melon: Winners announced in giant pumpkin and watermelon competition at NC State Fair

Cotton candy, carnival rides, games, fried everything…the NC State Fair is back. And earlier this week, they had what North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Public Information Officer Brandon Herring called “always a crowd favorite and maybe the most photographed spot on the fairgrounds during the fair” — the giant pumpkin and watermelon competition.
RALEIGH, NC
WFAE

How Jack Baker and Michael McConnell became husbands in 1971

Time now for StoryCorps. Jack Baker and Michael McConnell are two names you probably never heard of. In the early 1970s, they wanted to get married, but same-sex marriage was not yet legal in Minnesota. Baker and McConnell sued the state and appealed all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The justices declined to hear their case, but they managed to get married anyway after Baker and McConnell found a legal loophole.
MINNESOTA STATE
WFAE

South Carolina native Joseph Drew Lanham awarded MacArthur 'genius grant'

South Carolina native Joseph Drew Lanham, an ornithologist, naturalist, writer, poet and Alumni Distinguished Professor of Wildlife Ecology at Clemson University, has been named among the 25 winners of this year's distinguished MacArthur "genius grant." The MacArthur Foundation announced the 2022 recipients on Wednesday. The prestigious fellowship is perhaps the...
CLEMSON, SC
WFAE

WFAE

ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

