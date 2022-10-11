Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Sharon Wisner
Sharon Wisner, an 84-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 10:04 p.m., Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Morningside Center in Chillicothe. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Trenton First Assembly of God Church. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. Open visitation will begin Tuesday morning at Slater Neal Funeral Home. Memorial donations are suggested to the First Assembly of God Missions and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Mary Elisabeth Grice
Mary Elisabeth Grice, 95, died October 8, 2022, in Belton, MO. She had been a resident of the Benton House Assisted Living Facility in Raymore, MO for just under a year. She was born in Browning, MO on July 22, 1927, the daughter of J.J. Smith and Margaret Elizabeth (Nevins) Smith.
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 17, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Oct. 17 – 23. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
kttn.com
Car destroyed by fire in Trenton
A car is considered a total loss due to a fire in the parking area at Adams Park Apartments in Trenton on the morning of October 14th. Trenton Fire Department Lieutenant Derek Hert reports that, upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front engine compartment of the car owned by Angela Veirs. The smoke and fire had spread to the rear of the vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kchi.com
Headed To Prison
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department will transport several detainees to the Missouri Department of Corrections to begin serving sentences and programs ordered by the courts. Sheriff Steve Cox says the list includes:. 20-year-old Jonathan Meservey of Mooresville, sentenced to 4 years for Probation Violation – Failing to Register as...
kttn.com
Missouri Day Contest winners announced in window decorating, yard decorating and coloring contest
Winners of Missouri Day Festival contests were announced at the opening ceremonies on October 13th. First place in the window decorating contest went to Preceptor Nu Beta Sigma Phi’s entry at Citizens Bank and Trust. Farmers State Bank and the Trenton R-9 Success Center tied for second place. The Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri sponsored the window decorating contest.
kttn.com
October 11 meeting results from the Princeton R-5 Board of Education
The Princeton R-5 Board of Education was presented information by Athletic Director Scott Ussery October 11th about Princeton’s projected participation in junior high school football in future years. The information showed a downward trend in student enrollment at Princeton R-5. At the junior high school level, it is estimated...
kttn.com
Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce seeking nominations for Grand Marshal of Holiday Parade
The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce presents the 76th annual Chillicothe Area Chamber Holiday Parade with a theme of “Candy Land Christmas.”. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 19th, and includes floats, bands, vehicles, animals, favorite characters, and, of course, Santa. The parade is organized by the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce through its Parade Committee which works to keep this local tradition alive for the community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missouri teen credited for arrest of kidnapping suspect
A Lake Arrowhead, Missouri teenager is credited with helping deputies arrest Austin Gaal, the man charged with trying to kidnap her.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Ricky (Rick) Gene Gardner
Ricky Gene Gardner, 64 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center. Rick was born May 11, 1958, to Ralph Gardner and Phyllis (Moore) Riddle. On July 27, 1985, he married Sara (Lantz) Gardner. Rick is survived by: His wife, Sara of the home; Mother, Phyllis of Milan; Children, Nick Taylor and wife Ashlee of Milan and Fallon Gardner and fiancé Phill Srivisay of Merriam, Kansas; a daughter-in-law, Charity Taylor of Green City, Missouri; Grandchildren, Tori Taylor, Lancey Taylor, Cooper Taylor, Carter Taylor, Chloe Taylor, and Clare Taylor; Siblings, Sharon Gardner of Columbia, Missouri, Janet Maulsby and husband Cary of Milan, and Steve Gardner and wife Paula of Pharr, Texas; aunts, Frances Bunch of Milan and Carmen Yos of Kirksville; Brother-In-Law, David Lantz and wife Elizabeth of Dawn, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
kttn.com
Crowder State Park to host Halloween crafts and hikes
For an evening filled with Halloween crafts and hikes, join the Crowder State Park team. Starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, park team members will have refreshments, nocturnal animal displays, and Halloween craft stations set up inside the Camp Grand River Dining Hall. At 6:15 p.m. and again at...
kttn.com
Wallace State Park to hold annual “Fall Fun Event”
Wallace State Park near Cameron will hold its Annual Fall Fun Event later this month. Activities will be at the campground amphitheater on October 29th. Find the Pumpkin will start at 10 o’clock that morning. Hikers who find hidden pumpkins on the trails will win a prize. Operation Wildlife...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kttn.com
Grundy County R-5 Board of Education meeting results from October 12th
The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education approved a request from the Class of 1967 on October 12, 2022. The class will put a plaque on the wall by the high school office. The board approved using the City of Galt for snow removal in parking lots at the high school and elementary school. The cost will be $150 per cleaning.
Police investigating animal neglect complaint at popular Kearney farm
The Fun Farm Pumpkin Patch has denied any allegations of animal neglect and malnourishment.
kttn.com
Former North Mercer High School athlete to speak at Fellowship of Christian Athletes program in Princeton
A former North Mercer High School athlete will speak at a Princeton High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes program on October 15th. Sierra Michaelis will share her testimony and what God has done in her life. The public is invited to a breakfast and the program, which will start in...
KMBC.com
Clay County prosecutor seeks new leads in Excelsior Springs rape, kidnapping case
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — NOTE: Details in this story may be considered graphic to some. The Clay County prosecutor is looking for fresh leads in a kidnapping and rape case involving Tim Haslett Jr., 39. Haslett is charged with first-degree rape, kidnapping, and second-degree assault after a woman escaped...
kttn.com
Meeting results of Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education on October 12
The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approved a Career Ladder Plan on October 12th. The plan provides work on the district’s curriculum and additional money for teachers. The plan has three stages related to hours and financial incentives. The board approved a Lau Plan for English Language Learner students....
kttn.com
17-year-old Gallatin teenager, certified as an adult, faces multiple charges in Grundy County court
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a 17-year-old from Gallatin has been certified as an adult on Grundy County charges stemming from May. Caleb Scott Kinnison was held as a juvenile until he was certified as an adult on October 11th and extradited from a juvenile facility. He has...
kchi.com
Two Arrests By The Highway Patrol
Two arrests for the area counties are in the Highway Patrol report for Tuesday. In Caldwell County at about 11:55 am, Troopers arrested 58-year-old John C Rueschhoff of Exxcello for alleged DWI and speeding. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. In Shelby County at about 1:35 pm,...
kttn.com
Chillicothe police seeking assistance from the public in death investigation of Chillicothe teenager
Chillicothe Police are requesting the public’s help in providing any information related to a possible drug overdose that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old boy. Assistant Chillicothe Police Chief Rick Sampsel said the death occurred over the weekend. Police officers and detectives have received information. A report from...
Comments / 0