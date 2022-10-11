Ricky Gene Gardner, 64 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center. Rick was born May 11, 1958, to Ralph Gardner and Phyllis (Moore) Riddle. On July 27, 1985, he married Sara (Lantz) Gardner. Rick is survived by: His wife, Sara of the home; Mother, Phyllis of Milan; Children, Nick Taylor and wife Ashlee of Milan and Fallon Gardner and fiancé Phill Srivisay of Merriam, Kansas; a daughter-in-law, Charity Taylor of Green City, Missouri; Grandchildren, Tori Taylor, Lancey Taylor, Cooper Taylor, Carter Taylor, Chloe Taylor, and Clare Taylor; Siblings, Sharon Gardner of Columbia, Missouri, Janet Maulsby and husband Cary of Milan, and Steve Gardner and wife Paula of Pharr, Texas; aunts, Frances Bunch of Milan and Carmen Yos of Kirksville; Brother-In-Law, David Lantz and wife Elizabeth of Dawn, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

MILAN, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO