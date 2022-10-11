Read full article on original website
Unattended soldering iron blamed for $90,000 travel trailer fire
A soldering iron left on a table is believed to be the cause of a blaze that destroyed a $90,000 travel trailer in southern Saline County Wednesday afternoon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies and Rural Fire District No. 2 personnel were called to the 6700 block of S. Tamara Lane, just west of the Kansas Highway 4/Old 81 Highway intersection, at approximately 1:06 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a trailer fire. When they arrived, the 36-foot Forest River fifth-wheel travel trailer was fully engulfed.
Car strikes another and a house in south Salina; teen driver cited
A local teen was cited after a vehicle he was driving struck another vehicle and a house Wednesday afternoon in south Salina. Wayne Jackson, 18, of Salina, was northbound on Edward Street in a 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo when he failed to yield at the E. Magnolia Road stop sign and attempted to turn left, striking an eastbound 2012 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old Salina boy, and then a house in the 2300 block of Edward Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SUV strikes car in central Salina, flees the scene Wednesday
Police are investigating a hit-and-run wreck in central Salina Wednesday evening. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 2007 Buick Lucerne driven by a 74-year-old Salina man was westbound on W. Crawford Street and stopped at the S. Santa Fe Avenue intersection when it was rear-ended by another vehicle. That vehicle was described as a white SUV.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 15
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Carr, Terrence Quincy; 33; Tulsa, Okla. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body.
Salina student wins KDOT traffic safety poster contest
A Salina student is among the winners of a statewide poster contest as a part of the national Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day campaign. Magdalena Marsh of Salina won the 5-7 age group. Other age group winners were Reaghan Breshears of Eudora (8-10 age group) and Scarlett Do of Wichita (11-13 age group). Each student had been selected as a regional winner and will receive a bicycle donated by the Kansas Turnpike Authority and a helmet donated by Safe Kids Kansas. Nearly 500 Kansas kids participated in the poster contest, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).
SPONSORED: Rolling Hills Zoo hiring Landscape, Maintenance staff
Do you enjoy working outdoors and would like to take care of a 65-acre oasis? Rolling Hills Zoo is accepting applications for full-time and seasonal landscape positions. The right candidates will have the opportunity to work in a beautiful zoological park with a wide variety of plants and trees. This is a full-time position with excellent benefits. Pay is commensurate with experience.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 8-14
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: FARRIS, NEVIN ALVIN; 46; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: KEYSER, RYAN...
Blue Beacon Inc. to participate in upcoming drill
Blue Beacon Inc., in collaboration with local first responders, will be conducting a drill Monday afternoon. The drill is a joint effort between Blue Beacon, Saline County Emergency Management, the Saline County Sheriff's Office, the Salina Police Department, Salina Police Department Emergency Communications Center, Salina Fire Department Emergency Medical Services, and Salina Regional Health Center.
Property theft alert commercials create worry for residents
Property fraud or deed fraud is a fast-growing white-collar crime in the United States – especially in the urban areas, but Dickinson County Register of Deeds Rose Johns said she’s seen no indication it’s happening here. However, that doesn’t mean rural areas are immune. During a...
Sheriff: Kansas bank robbery suspect captured at motel
MORRIS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the FBI conducted an intensive investigation Wednesday a man accused in the robbery at Bank of the Flint Hills, 101 E MacKenzie Street in White City, according to the Morris County Sheriff. Just after 10p.m. Wednesday, police captured 35-year-old Christopher J. Callaham of Junction...
Man with active warrants flees traffic stop, later ends up in jail
A man who fled from a north Salina traffic stop was later found himself in the Saline County Jail. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a deputy stopped a car in the 400 block of N. Broadway Boulevard at approximately 10:08 p.m Wednesday after it made a wide turn. When the vehicle came to a stop, the passenger, identified as Brian Cleveland, 20, jumped out and fled on foot.
With sake barrel ceremony good fortune, Great Plains celebrates CE facility in south Salina
With a traditional Japanese Sake Barrel Ceremony for good fortune, Great Plains Manufacturing, Inc., in partnership with Kubota Corporation, announced the grand opening of its new Construction Equipment (CE) Facility in south Salina. Local, state, federal, and international dignitaries, as well as Great Plains employees, were on hand Friday morning...
Crimestoppers seeks tips about gunshots in west-central Salina
On Oct. 7, 2022, at 11:42 p.m., officers with the Salina Police Department responded to the 400 block of S. Phillips Avenue, Salina, in regard to multiple gunshots being fired. On arrival, officers found a home had been impacted by multiple bullets. No one was injured by the gunfire. Based...
Sunset Sinners plan to honor healthcare workers during Salina concert
The Sunset Sinners plan to put healthcare workers at the forefront of their upcoming concert in Salina's Stiefel Theatre. The concert is scheduled for 8 p.m. Oct. 22 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe. Another Salina band, Paramount, is scheduled to open the concert. Tickets for the Sunset...
Kids encouraged to donate food for chance to ride with Santa
Salina Downtown, Inc., is looking for some helpers for Santa. A Santa Shout Out was issued for children ages 4-10 to encourage donations to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank. "Santa wants YOU to ride in the Holiday Parade of Lights with him on Nov. 19th!" information from Salina Downtown, Inc., noted.
Sunset School student wins Fire Safety Week poster contest
Dean is a 3rd grader at Sunset Elementary School. His poster will be put on our fire safety trailer, and this banner was made for Sunset Elementary School to hang in their school until the end of the year. He also received gift cards from Dairy Queen. Dean was our...
Wakefield looks within in effort to close out injury-riddled season strong
After a statement 40-16 win over Herington to start their campaign, the Wakefield Bombers have spent the last five weeks navigating turbulence and will enter the final two weeks of their regular season at 1-5. While every team suffers injuries throughout the course of a season, that bug has hit...
Trojans trounce Lyons in 94-0 rout
There’s winning, there’s dominating, and then there’s what happened in Lyons on Friday night. With the clock winding down Michael Murray took a handoff and ran three yards to paydirt for his second score of the game to put SES on top 46-0. At the end of...
Gorillas look to right the ship in Herington
With just two weeks to go in the regular season the Solomon Gorillas and Herington Railers, both officially 2-4, will look to gain some steam ahead of a loaded 8-Man postseason. For Solomon, this game represents an opportunity to salvage a .500 regular season after the Gorillas dropped four straight...
SES cross country continues NCAA dominance with a pair of league titles
The Southeast of Saline cross country teams closed out their regular season in dominant fashion on Thursday, sweeping their league meet to continue their NCAA reign. This title marks a six-peat for the boy's team and a four-peat for the girls, who both finished every regular-season race of 2022 as the fastest 3A school competing.
