kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Strong cold front ushers in numerous showers and storms over the weekend
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, clear skies and a slower-to-cool evening with overnight lows falling into the mid 50s. On Saturday, mostly sunny with highs soaring into the low 90s ahead of a strong cold front. A stray storm can’t be ruled out during the afternoon, but models are suggesting it remains quiet up until sunset. Following sunset, a few storms will begin firing up across southwest Oklahoma with a small window between 7:00 pm and 2:00 am for storms to become strong-to-severe. The main threat for storms that become severe include: wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to the size of half dollars, and heavy downpours that could create localized flooding.
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Elevated fire weather conditions to end the workweek, but numerous showers & storms arrive over the weekend
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to cool quickly after sunset with overnight lows falling into the mid-to-upper 40s. On Friday, bright and sunny with temperatures warming into the mid 80s. Expect elevated fire weather conditions to develop during the afternoon as relatively humidity drops as low as 15-20% across most of Texoma. Any fire that starts will be difficult to contain and could spready rapidly. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph with higher wind gusts.
kswo.com
UPDATE: Missing man located in Kansas, Silver Alert canceled
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE: Rollins has been located in Kansas. He’s with Highway Patrol Troopers. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Lawton Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man on Saturday. Pete Rollins has been missing since Thursday morning. Rollin’s is 5′10″ and 170 pounds with grey hair...
kswo.com
City to Improve Lakes, Attract Visitors
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The city wants Lawton’s lakes to become an attraction in southwest Oklahoma and is working on a plan to draw people to them. “We need to save our lakes and savor the natural beauty that we have here in Lawton,” Lawtonka lake-dweller Cathy Hilgendorf said.
kswo.com
Furry Friend Friday: Blue Heeler Mix
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick introduced us to Lucy/Pepper, an 8-year-old Blue Heeler mix that was surrendered to Lawton Animal Welfare. While most furry friends at the Lawton Animal Welfare don’t have names, this pup does because of her age and the circumstances. She responds to the names Lucy and Pepper.
kswo.com
Altus high speed car chase on U.S. 62
ALUTS, Okla. (KSWO) - A high-speed car chase down Highway 62 ended in a wreck in Altus on Friday. When Altus police tried to stop 24-year-old Datravious Lyons on Navajoe Street, he took off, accelerating to speeds around 80 miles an hour on Broadway. The chase reached got up to...
kswo.com
Dream Flights treats Veterans to unique flights in historic aircraft
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A pair of senior Veterans were treated to a unique flight Friday, taking to the skies in a refurbished World War 2 Biplane. Randy Freeman and Kevin Chartier were brought out to the Lawton Airport for the flight, where they flew in an open-cockpit biplane used to train aviators during World War 2.
texomashomepage.com
2-year-old dies from crash on Southwest Parkway
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – A family is grieving after the loss of their 2-year-old boy Friday night. Saturday morning Wichita Falls Police sent out a release that said the toddler died Friday night at Cook Children’s Hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash. According to police spokesman...
kswo.com
‘Holiday in the Park’ looking for volunteers
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers as they get ready for this year’s Holiday in the Park. The annual holiday display is coming back to Elmer Thomas Park. Officials aim to make this year’s bigger than ever, with plenty of lights, displays...
texomashomepage.com
2-year-old careflighted to Cook, two others hospitalized after Friday morning wreck
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Friday morning wreck on Southwest Parkway near Shepherds Glen sent three people, a mother and her two children 5 and under, to the hospital. According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded shortly after 6:30 a.m. to the 2600 block of SW Parkway for an injury crash after a black 2010 GMC Denali rear-ended a dark green 2000 Dodge Caravan.
kswo.com
Duncan man wanted for deadly car crash
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Stephens County authorities filed an arrest warrant against a man they said was the driver in a deadly crash earlier this year. Jose Garcia III is charged with first-degree manslaughter. The wreck took place in Stephen’s county in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb....
kswo.com
Sports Complex Location Still Unknown
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Balancing parks with recreation is proving a more difficult task than the city expected. Some people don’t like the idea of building a sports complex at Elmer Thomas Park, a place considered by many to be the city’s crown jewel. “The original thought was...
OHP: 16-year-old killed in Washita County crash
A community is mourning the loss of a teenager following an accident in Washita County.
kswo.com
Fort Sill graduates over 100 soldiers Friday
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Approximately 120 basic trainees became soldiers at Fort Sill on Friday. The newly named soldiers graduated alongside A Battery with the 1st battalion, 79th field Artillery, in a special ceremony on Fort Sill’s Polo Field. All the soldiers will now head to various schools...
kswo.com
Lawton Fire Department graduates new group of firefighters
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department welcomed their newest firefighters in a special graduation ceremony Friday. All in all, 19 firefighters graduated from the academy, which began in late June and wrapped up in the City Hall’s banquet room Friday afternoon. One of the new LFD graduates,...
kswo.com
Farmers and Ranchers speak out after tractor and pickup wreck
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local Farmer was on Highway 81 in his John Deere when a pickup truck reportedly hit his tractor from behind. The farmer was reportedly thrown from the tractor and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Elisabeth Kirchner owner of “Wild Urban Farm” said she’s...
Pott. Co. sheriffs investigating body found in minivan
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s office is investigating if a dead body found in the back of an abandoned minivan in Grady County has ties to a missing Shawnee man.
KTUL
Remains found inside minivan of missing Shawnee man
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday morning, a hunter found human remains inside a vehicle that investigators believe belong to missing 43-year-old Shawnee man Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shared that the hunter discovered McLaughlin's Honda Odyssey minivan in a rural area near Cement in Grady...
kswo.com
The Salvation Army “Angel Tree”
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Angel Tree is for families who need assistance buying their kids Christmas gifts. How it works is people who need assistance sign up online from October 1st through the 31st or in person on October 17th through the 20th at The Salvation Army. Those families will...
KOCO
OHP: 17-year-old killed in head-on collision in Garvin County
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. — A 17-year-old boy from Lindsay died in a crash involving a semi over the weekend in southern Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report says around 2:10 p.m. Sunday, a 2008 Cadillac Escalade was traveling north on State Highway 76 near Lindsay when it tried to turn onto a county road. A semi heading south on the highway then crashed into the Escalade head-on, the report says.
