mocoshow.com
Urban Winery Now Open At New Location in Silver Spring
Urban Winery’s tasting room and patio is now open at its new location on 2315 Stewart Avenue in Silver Spring. The winery was previously located at 949 Bonifant Street Suite A, where it opened in 2015 and stayed until 2020. Urban Winery was temporarily closed due to construction. Reservations...
mocoshow.com
Things To Do in Montgomery Parks This Weekend: October 14-16
Jazz concert, hikes, campfire, bird watching, and more! Lots of weekend events around parks to enjoy and to volunteer for!. Start your Sunday mornings with our free jazz concert at Cabin John Regional Park Amphitheater. Sunday Serenade(opens in a new tab) on October 16, 10 am to 11:30 am, features the New Orchestra of Washington. Breakfast foods and coffee for purchase.
mocoshow.com
Copper Canyon Grill in Silver Spring to Reopen on October 18 After July Fire
The Copper Canyon Grill at 928 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring has announced it will reopen on Tuesday, October 18. A kitchen fire closed the location back on July 12. In addition to the $1 million in repairs and renovations that were just completed, the restaurant has announced plans for future upgrades to its bar and the addition of a sushi station and a chef’s table. Copper Canyon has additional an MoCo location in Gaithersburg (Rio) and it’s sister restaurant the Stanford Grill has a location in Rockville.
mocoshow.com
Kusshi Sushi Will Feed the Staff of 48 Schools
Kusshi Sushi, a popular sushi and Japanese cuisine restaurant in Pike & Rose that has just opened its second MoCo location in Downtown Silver Spring (8512 Fenton Street), will be feeding the staff members of 48 different Montgomery County schools. The restaurant posted a contest to social media offering to...
mocoshow.com
Locally Crafted to Reopen Saturday, October 15 in a New Location at Rio
Locally Crafted in Gaithersburg’s Rio will be reopening on Saturday, October 15, in a new location. The store is relocating from 125 Boardwalk Pl. one block down to 201 Boardwalk Pl, the former site of Jos. A. Bank and Stay Social. About Locally Crafted:. “Locally Crafted is a community...
mocoshow.com
‘Light the Night’ Festival and Walk Will Begin Saturday Evening (October 15th)
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night will take place on Saturday, October 15th at Rockville Town Center with festival activities beginning at 5pm (full schedule and road closures available below). There will also be a virtual event experience provided for any participants who would prefer to not join us in-person, held on November 15, Details to come in emails to all registered participants in early November.
mocoshow.com
Germantown Collision Late Saturday Night Sends Several To Hospital
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a crash involving two vehicles on southbound Rt. 355 Frederick Rd in the area of Plummer Drive in Germantown at approximately 11:15pm, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) chief spokesperson Pete Piringer and Battalion Chief Chase Fabrizio. According to Fabrizio,...
mocoshow.com
Collision In Gaithersburg Involving Vehicle and Scooter
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision between a vehicle and a scooter on Muddy Branch Rd & W Deer Rd in Gaithersburg at approximately 8am Saturday morning. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) PIO Pete Piringer, one adult is being evaluated with priority 2 trauma injuries that are non-life-threatening.
mocoshow.com
Concern for Missing Man and Woman in Bethesda
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman. Randrianarison and Rajaonarison were last seen on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 2:30...
mocoshow.com
Peet’s Coffee to Close Permanently in Silver Spring
Peet’s Coffee, located at 1316 East-West Highway in Silver Spring, will close permanently at the end of this month according to an employee we spoke with on Thursday afternoon. The Berkeley, California born coffee chain planned to open 23 locations in the DC area in 2014/2015, with the first...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Completes Bikeway Construction on Woodmont Avenue in Bethesda and Will Reopen Reconfigured ‘Streetery’
Montgomery County has completed the bikeway construction along a portion of Woodmont Avenue in Bethesda and is reopening a reconfigured “streetery.” The block was closed to traffic during the COVID-19 health crisis to allow restaurants to have expanded outdoor dining. The reconfigured streetery, which will reopen by early evening on Friday, Oct. 14, will provide extended street dining and a short-term curbside pick-up zone for businesses while reopening two of the four roadway lanes to traffic.
mocoshow.com
Concern for Missing 81-Year-Old Woman
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Veronica Ifejuola Fadope, a missing 81-year-old woman from Silver Spring. Fadope was last seen on Friday, October 14, 2022 at approximately 9:30 a.m. leaving the 11100 block of...
mocoshow.com
Opening Information for Sweet Block
Sweet Block at 24 Vital Way in Silver Spring (Colesville) has announced it will hold its grand opening on Monday, October 17. Sweet Block will offer tropical desserts along with traditional treats only found in the streets of various Latin countries. The “one stop dessert shop” will feature Latin food,...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks Hosts Community Garden Harvest Parties to Donate Fresh Produce to People Experiencing Food Insecurity
Montgomery Parks is hosting a harvest party on Sunday, October 16, at 11 a.m. at Fenton Street Urban Park. Montgomery Parks partner HarvestShare will collect and donate freshly grown produce from the Fenton Street Urban Park community garden to local food assistance providers. This year, gardeners at Montgomery Parks community...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Wisconsin Avenue and Chestnut Street Fatality; Victim’s Identity Released
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a fatal two vehicle collision that occurred on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 7:08 a.m., on Wisconsin Avenue at Chestnut Street in Bethesda. The initial investigation has revealed that a blue 2018 Yamaha...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: National Air and Space Museum Reopens With Eight New Galleries
The National Air and Space Museum at 600 Independence Ave in DC reopens today, October 14, after completing the first phase of renovations which began in 2018. Full details below courtesy of the Smithsonian:. The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum reopens Friday, Oct. 14, with eight new and renovated...
mocoshow.com
Korean BBQ Restaurant to Take Over Saffron Indian Cuisine Space at Woodmont Station in Rockville
A new Korean barbecue restaurant has signed on to take over the space previously occupied by Saffron Indian Cuisine at Woodmont Station in Rockville (1319 Rockville Pike), Danny Rubin of WashUrban tells us. We are told the restaurant has an existing location in Centerville, VA, but a name for the restaurant has not yet been provided. Construction is expected to begin soon with a 2023 opening likely for the restaurant. Saffron Indian Cuisine occupied the space from 2014 until it closed earlier this year in May.
mocoshow.com
Shady Grove Medical Center Earns Certification in Breakthrough Stroke Treatment from The Joint Commission
Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center has earned national certification for mechanical thrombectomy, a minimally invasive surgical treatment for stroke that studies show can improve outcomes for many patients. Shady Grove Medical Center attained Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center (TSC) Certification from The Joint Commission, in collaboration with the American Heart Association/American Stoke Association. To earn the certification, Shady Grove met high standards for providing thrombectomy and caring for patients after the procedure.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Carjacking on Bel Pre Road; Surveillance Footage of Suspects Released
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a carjacking that occurred in the 3700 block of Bel Pre Rd. in Silver Spring on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Detectives have released surveillance video of the male suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.
mocoshow.com
Comprehensive Flood Management Plan to Be Focus of Virtual Community Meeting on Thursday, Oct. 20
Montgomery County is seeking assistance from community members to help identify flood-prone areas. It has established a new website that includes a short, confidential survey where residents can provide feedback on flooding experiences and insight. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the County will hold a virtual community meeting on its Comprehensive Flood Management Plan.
