A new Korean barbecue restaurant has signed on to take over the space previously occupied by Saffron Indian Cuisine at Woodmont Station in Rockville (1319 Rockville Pike), Danny Rubin of WashUrban tells us. We are told the restaurant has an existing location in Centerville, VA, but a name for the restaurant has not yet been provided. Construction is expected to begin soon with a 2023 opening likely for the restaurant. Saffron Indian Cuisine occupied the space from 2014 until it closed earlier this year in May.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO