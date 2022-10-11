MDOT Officials to Meet With MoCo Officials to Discuss FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program Draft (October 11)

Read full article on original website
Weekly Message from County Executive Marc Elrich; “We Need More Affordable Housing”
Like many of you, I have been following the recently unfolding events at the Planning Board this week that resulted in the resignations of the entire board. The Planning Board is part of a separate State agency, the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC). Although it is not part of the Montgomery County Government, the County Council has oversight of the Planning Board and appoints its members.
Comprehensive Flood Management Plan to Be Focus of Virtual Community Meeting on Thursday, Oct. 20
Montgomery County is seeking assistance from community members to help identify flood-prone areas. It has established a new website that includes a short, confidential survey where residents can provide feedback on flooding experiences and insight. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the County will hold a virtual community meeting on its Comprehensive Flood Management Plan.
MCPS: Medical Officer Community Message Regarding Increase in Classroom Outbreaks of Covid-19
Last week, we saw an increase in classroom outbreaks of COVID-19. While the overall Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Community Risk Level is LOW for Montgomery County, we should remain vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19, as well as other respiratory viruses, including influenza and RSV. There are a few things we can do to promote health in our school community:
Collision In Gaithersburg Involving Vehicle and Scooter
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision between a vehicle and a scooter on Muddy Branch Rd & W Deer Rd in Gaithersburg at approximately 8am Saturday morning. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) PIO Pete Piringer, one adult is being evaluated with priority 2 trauma injuries that are non-life-threatening.
Montgomery County Completes Bikeway Construction on Woodmont Avenue in Bethesda and Will Reopen Reconfigured ‘Streetery’
Montgomery County has completed the bikeway construction along a portion of Woodmont Avenue in Bethesda and is reopening a reconfigured “streetery.” The block was closed to traffic during the COVID-19 health crisis to allow restaurants to have expanded outdoor dining. The reconfigured streetery, which will reopen by early evening on Friday, Oct. 14, will provide extended street dining and a short-term curbside pick-up zone for businesses while reopening two of the four roadway lanes to traffic.
Lawsuit Against Montgomery County Police for the Shooting of Ryan LeRoux at a Gaithersburg McDonald’s in 2021 Draws Support From Department of Justice
The parents of Ryan LeRoux, who was shot and killed by police officers in July 2021, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Montgomery County Police. The attorneys for the family released a statement (available below) on Friday announcing support from The Disability Rights Section of the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.
Shady Grove Medical Center Earns Certification in Breakthrough Stroke Treatment from The Joint Commission
Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center has earned national certification for mechanical thrombectomy, a minimally invasive surgical treatment for stroke that studies show can improve outcomes for many patients. Shady Grove Medical Center attained Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center (TSC) Certification from The Joint Commission, in collaboration with the American Heart Association/American Stoke Association. To earn the certification, Shady Grove met high standards for providing thrombectomy and caring for patients after the procedure.
Maryland Attorney General Joins Coalition to Protect Access to Gender-Affirming Care
Per the Office of Maryland Attorney General Frosh:. Coalition Files Amicus Brief to Fight Healthcare Discrimination Against Transgender People. BALTIMORE, MD (October 12, 2022) – Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh has joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general standing up for transgender rights and equal access to healthcare in filing an amicus brief in Kadel v. Folwell, a case pending in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. The brief supports a group of transgender individuals or parents of transgender individuals who have been denied coverage for gender-affirming care under the North Carolina State Health Plan for Teachers and State Employees.
Kusshi Sushi Will Feed the Staff of 48 Schools
Kusshi Sushi, a popular sushi and Japanese cuisine restaurant in Pike & Rose that has just opened its second MoCo location in Downtown Silver Spring (8512 Fenton Street), will be feeding the staff members of 48 different Montgomery County schools. The restaurant posted a contest to social media offering to...
Copper Canyon Grill in Silver Spring to Reopen on October 18 After July Fire
The Copper Canyon Grill at 928 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring has announced it will reopen on Tuesday, October 18. A kitchen fire closed the location back on July 12. In addition to the $1 million in repairs and renovations that were just completed, the restaurant has announced plans for future upgrades to its bar and the addition of a sushi station and a chef’s table. Copper Canyon has additional an MoCo location in Gaithersburg (Rio) and it’s sister restaurant the Stanford Grill has a location in Rockville.
Concern for Missing Man and Woman in Bethesda
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman. Randrianarison and Rajaonarison were last seen on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 2:30...
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 11-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating, Lily Estes, a missing 11-year-old from Gaithersburg. Estes was last seen on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m., in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Blvd.
MCFRS Responds to Fire at ‘Fire Station 1’ Restaurant on Thursday Afternoon
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for a fire at the Fire Station 1 restaurant at 8131 Georgia Avenue in Downtown Silver Spring. Units arrived to find a fire in and around the exhaust system of the restaurant and fire coming from the chimney. The bulk of the fire was quickly knocked out and units checked for hot spots and extensions in other parts of the chimney, shaft, and ductwork of the restaurant.
Germantown Collision Late Saturday Night Sends Several To Hospital
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a crash involving two vehicles on southbound Rt. 355 Frederick Rd in the area of Plummer Drive in Germantown at approximately 11:15pm, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) chief spokesperson Pete Piringer and Battalion Chief Chase Fabrizio. According to Fabrizio,...
Urban Winery Now Open At New Location in Silver Spring
Urban Winery’s tasting room and patio is now open at its new location on 2315 Stewart Avenue in Silver Spring. The winery was previously located at 949 Bonifant Street Suite A, where it opened in 2015 and stayed until 2020. Urban Winery was temporarily closed due to construction. Reservations...
Peet’s Coffee to Close Permanently in Silver Spring
Peet’s Coffee, located at 1316 East-West Highway in Silver Spring, will close permanently at the end of this month according to an employee we spoke with on Thursday afternoon. The Berkeley, California born coffee chain planned to open 23 locations in the DC area in 2014/2015, with the first...
Detectives Investigate Wisconsin Avenue and Chestnut Street Fatality; Victim’s Identity Released
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a fatal two vehicle collision that occurred on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 7:08 a.m., on Wisconsin Avenue at Chestnut Street in Bethesda. The initial investigation has revealed that a blue 2018 Yamaha...
Detectives Investigate Armed Bank Robberies in Gaithersburg
– Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating two Gaithersburg armed bank robberies. Detectives have released photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at approximately 5:04 p.m., 6th...
‘Find Your Boo:’ Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center and FMCA to Hold Fee-Waived Adoption Event for Dogs Oct. 15-31
Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) is holding a fee-waived adoption event for all dogs from Saturday Oct. 15, through Monday, Oct. 31. The “Find Your Boo” adoption event is sponsored by Friends of Montgomery County Animals (FMCA). The shelter is full of dogs and adopters are urgently needed. Adopting, which traditionally is easy—is even easier with no adoption fee during the special event.
Beyond MoCo: National Air and Space Museum Reopens With Eight New Galleries
The National Air and Space Museum at 600 Independence Ave in DC reopens today, October 14, after completing the first phase of renovations which began in 2018. Full details below courtesy of the Smithsonian:. The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum reopens Friday, Oct. 14, with eight new and renovated...
