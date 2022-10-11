MDOT Officials to Meet With MoCo Officials to Discuss FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program Draft (October 11)

Per the Office of Maryland Attorney General Frosh:. Coalition Files Amicus Brief to Fight Healthcare Discrimination Against Transgender People. BALTIMORE, MD (October 12, 2022) – Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh has joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general standing up for transgender rights and equal access to healthcare in filing an amicus brief in Kadel v. Folwell, a case pending in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. The brief supports a group of transgender individuals or parents of transgender individuals who have been denied coverage for gender-affirming care under the North Carolina State Health Plan for Teachers and State Employees.

