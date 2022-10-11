ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WBUR

Woburn police investigate whether officer helped plan a deadly white supremacist rally in 2017

Woburn police have placed an officer on leave amid allegations he was involved in a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017. In a statement, Police chief Robert Rufo said he placed officer John Donnelly on leave after he learned of allegations that Donnelly may have helped plan — and attended — the so called "Unite the Right" rally. The rally included white supremacist groups and members of the Ku Klux Klan.
WBUR

A debate over Question 1, the Massachusetts 'millionaire's tax'

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 14. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Advocates on both sides of Massachusetts' first ballot referendum join us for a debate. Question 1 proposes changing the state's constitution to add a 4% surtax on any income that exceeds $1 million. WBUR, The Boston Globe and WCVB host today's debate.
WBUR

Poet Golden's debut collection explores family history and personal identity

Poet, photographer and community organizer Golden’s first slam poetry performance in Boston received a standing ovation, cementing Golden’s pathway to becoming a local poetry icon. This past August, Golden released their debut poetry collection “A Dead Name That Learned How to Live” with Game Over Books, a culmination...
WBUR

Boston celebrity chef Tiffani Faison to open a 'giant' Tenderoni's in Fenway

Celebrity chef Tiffani Faison says she'll soon open up a new Italian eatery inside Boston's Fenway neighborhood. Faison announced Thursday on Radio Boston that she'll prop up a second — this time "giant" — Tenderoni's in the same location where, last year, she closed her Asian-inspired restaurant, Tiger Mama.
WBUR

Storms will bring heavy rain, wind overnight into morning commute

Heavy rain and winds will move into Massachusetts Thursday night, bringing some much needed relief from the state's ongoing drought. It has now been 11 consecutive weeks of portions of the state experiencing extreme drought, and this morning's weekly update shows a small part of northeast Massachusetts (3.51%) remains in that category. Many communities are still in the moderate to severe category, and Boston is in a deficit of over 11 inches for annual precipitation.
WBUR

A deep dive into what the so-called "Millionaire's Tax" could mean for Massachusetts

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As part of our ongoing political coverage this election season, we dig into Question 1 on your ballot, which deals with the so-called "Millionaire's Tax." Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis, breaks down the data behind Question 1 and explains what's at stake for the state.
WBUR

Wally's Cafe Jazz Club welcomes back audiences for first time since 2020

In 1947, Joseph L. Walcott opened Wally's Cafe Jazz Club. It quickly became famous among Black musicians and patrons. If you were Duke Ellington, or Cannonball Adderly, you played Wally's. Last month, the nearly 80-year-old club reopened its doors to live audiences for the first time since 2020. In this...
