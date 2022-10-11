Read full article on original website
Related
WBUR
Woburn police investigate whether officer helped plan a deadly white supremacist rally in 2017
Woburn police have placed an officer on leave amid allegations he was involved in a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017. In a statement, Police chief Robert Rufo said he placed officer John Donnelly on leave after he learned of allegations that Donnelly may have helped plan — and attended — the so called "Unite the Right" rally. The rally included white supremacist groups and members of the Ku Klux Klan.
WBUR
Last minute negotiating in Malden and Haverhill this weekend to avoid Monday teacher strikes
School officials and teachers unions in Malden and Haverhill are spending the weekend in last minute contract negotiations. Union members in both communities have authorized strikes on Monday if deals can't be penned in time. "Nobody wants to go on strike," said Deb Gesualdo, President of the Malden Education Association....
WBUR
A debate over Question 1, the Massachusetts 'millionaire's tax'
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 14. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Advocates on both sides of Massachusetts' first ballot referendum join us for a debate. Question 1 proposes changing the state's constitution to add a 4% surtax on any income that exceeds $1 million. WBUR, The Boston Globe and WCVB host today's debate.
WBUR
Poet Golden's debut collection explores family history and personal identity
Poet, photographer and community organizer Golden’s first slam poetry performance in Boston received a standing ovation, cementing Golden’s pathway to becoming a local poetry icon. This past August, Golden released their debut poetry collection “A Dead Name That Learned How to Live” with Game Over Books, a culmination...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBUR
Boston celebrity chef Tiffani Faison to open a 'giant' Tenderoni's in Fenway
Celebrity chef Tiffani Faison says she'll soon open up a new Italian eatery inside Boston's Fenway neighborhood. Faison announced Thursday on Radio Boston that she'll prop up a second — this time "giant" — Tenderoni's in the same location where, last year, she closed her Asian-inspired restaurant, Tiger Mama.
WBUR
Boston's investment in summer learning converts into high participation this year
State and local education officials in Massachusetts are betting big on summer learning. Given the pandemic’s alarming academic and emotional effects on students, they argue, the school year can’t stop in June. And this past summer in Boston reflected that effort. The state's largest school district invested $4...
WBUR
Storms will bring heavy rain, wind overnight into morning commute
Heavy rain and winds will move into Massachusetts Thursday night, bringing some much needed relief from the state's ongoing drought. It has now been 11 consecutive weeks of portions of the state experiencing extreme drought, and this morning's weekly update shows a small part of northeast Massachusetts (3.51%) remains in that category. Many communities are still in the moderate to severe category, and Boston is in a deficit of over 11 inches for annual precipitation.
WBUR
A deep dive into what the so-called "Millionaire's Tax" could mean for Massachusetts
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As part of our ongoing political coverage this election season, we dig into Question 1 on your ballot, which deals with the so-called "Millionaire's Tax." Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis, breaks down the data behind Question 1 and explains what's at stake for the state.
RELATED PEOPLE
WBUR
Wally's Cafe Jazz Club welcomes back audiences for first time since 2020
In 1947, Joseph L. Walcott opened Wally's Cafe Jazz Club. It quickly became famous among Black musicians and patrons. If you were Duke Ellington, or Cannonball Adderly, you played Wally's. Last month, the nearly 80-year-old club reopened its doors to live audiences for the first time since 2020. In this...
Comments / 0