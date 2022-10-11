ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wfmd.com

Stronghold Says It Will Close Sugarloaf Mt. To The Public If Treasured Landscape Management Plan, Overlay Are Adopted

A decision on the plan by the Frederick County Council is expected next week. Sugarloaf Mountain. (Photo from Stronghold Corporation) Frederick, Md (KM) Apparently, the Stronghold Corporation will be making good on its threat to close Sugarloaf Mountain to the public. During a public hearing Tuesday night before the Frederick County Council, Attorney Noel Manello, who represents Stronghold, said his client will close the mountain to the public if the Sugarloaf Landscape Management Plan and the rural overlay are adopted. “And I understand from our general counsel, Mr. Clay Martz, that he’s in discussion with the County Sheriff’s Office as to the optimal locations to posting no trespassing on the property and enforcement of same,”: he said.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Magnitude 2.0 earthquake reaches Montgomery County

SYKESVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Did you feel it? That’s the question a lot of people asked Wednesday after a Magnitude 2.0 earthquake shook parts of Maryland Tuesday night, including a portion of Montgomery County. The quake, itself, was in the area of Sykesville in Carroll County. It hit around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. The […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Maryland city named safest in America

COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
COLUMBIA, MD
WBOC

The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay Decided

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A hearing today decided whether to extend the 2025 bay clean-up or not. The 2025 cleanup deadline has been in place since 2010. The request, by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), to extend that was a possibility. But, it did not happen. The hearing included governors from...
WASHINGTON, DC
thejointblog.com

Weed In DC In 2022: How To Buy It Safely

Washington, DC, has experienced a boom in cannabis culture in recent years. Speaking of which, marijuana is legal for medical purposes and decriminalized for recreational purposes. Besides, its usage for medical and recreational purposes is authorized in D.C., but only under strict conditions. Residents are permitted to consume and grow...
mocoshow.com

New Most Expensive Home For Sale in Montgomery County

Last week a new listing took the place of “most expensive home for sale in Montgomery County” when 8801 Fernwood Rd in Bethesda was listed for $12.5 million. The 15,000 SF home (photos below) is listed by Daniel Heider of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty and has 6 bedrooms to go along with 10 bathrooms (8 full, 2 half).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Timeline: Rain, storms in the DMV Thursday

WASHINGTON — A potent, fast moving weather system brings showers and storms to the DMV on Thursday. Some of those storms may be on the strong side. Grab the umbrellas and keep an eye on the radar as showers and thunderstorms will move in. The best chance to pick up strong thunderstorms and heavy rain will be during the afternoon. The main threats for severe weather will be damaging winds and a low-end tornado threat.
WASHINGTON, DC
wypr.org

How Baltimore County is betting big on the Security Square Mall site

Baltimore County officials are placing a $10 million bet down on the future of rundown Security Square Mall. For decades it was an economic driver in Woodlawn on the county’s west side. On Wednesday, officials will begin reaching out to residents to hear what they think the future should hold for the aging retail center.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Magnitude 2.0 earthquake rattles central Maryland overnight

SYKESVILLE, Md. — Did you feel it? The U.S. Geological Survey reported a small earthquake was felt near Sykesville, Maryland in Carroll County late Tuesday night. The USGS said the earthquake was located in Patapsco Valley State Park. According to the initial USGS report, the quake registered as a...
SYKESVILLE, MD
Outsider.com

Maryland Hit by Earthquake Near Baltimore

In an unusual turn of events, several areas surrounding Baltimore, Maryland experienced trembling of their own Tuesday night after a small earthquake struck the region. According to NBC Washington, the small earthquake that shook Carroll County, Maryland reached just a 2.0 on the Richter Scale. The outlet reports shaking from the small quake was felt near Olney, Germantown, and as far away as Silver Spring.
BALTIMORE, MD
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Haunted Town in West Virginia

From haunted tunnels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that West Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about West Virginia's most haunted town.
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
WTOP

Small earthquake rumbles parts of Central Maryland

A small earthquake shook parts of Maryland late Tuesday evening. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 2.0 earthquake occurred near Sykesville, in Central Maryland, at around 11:49 p.m. Tuesday with a depth of around 3.1 miles. According to the agency’s Did You Feel It site — which gathers user-submitted...
MARYLAND STATE
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Able is Ready and Willing to Find a New Family

Able is ready, willing and, well, able to find her new family!. Able knows she's adorable, but she doesn't let that go to her head. Sure, her pointy ears are always cocked cutely, and she has the biggest smile you can find on a little dog. Her short legs, belying her basset hound lineage, keep her height low, but she knows she's just the perfect size for cuddling.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
rockvillenights.com

Strong-arm robbery at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda early Sunday afternoon, October 9, 2022. The brazen, midday robbery was reported at 12:10 PM. A police "resource room" was opened at the mall in August, after a series of assaults were reported at the popular retail center over the summer.
BETHESDA, MD

