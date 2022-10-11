ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

3 People Killed, 1 Seriously Injured In A Fatal Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)

 5 days ago


According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal accident was reported in El Paso.

Officials confirmed that 3 people died and 1 person was seriously injured due to [..]

Comments / 2

Lynn Hamilton
4d ago

I've lived here all my life and I'm 69 years old. I believe that we have a very low crime rate compared to other cities. but I have to say the amount of people getting killed in accidents in this town blows me away.



