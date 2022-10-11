ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gina Daler
4d ago

Anybody who does not like the 💙 Blue Angels 💙 can always leave the City while they are here.I love 💖 Fleet Week and from the looks of it so did the Thousands of People who came to watch the Air Shows.

Shelley B
4d ago

I don’t see it as a war machine display but the incredible engineering ingenuity and skill of humans. I couldn’t fly like that. Those men and women are amazing!

Fast Eddie Blanco
4d ago

San Francisco politicians are so anti American. I remember in the 80s the complaints about the BA. I can remember the USS Missouri and Iowa could have been a museum ship in San Francisco...but no, they're weapons of war. Dam pacifist who benefits from other protecting them.

San Francisco Examiner

Years before 1st Fleet Week, Navy quietly sprayed S.F. with germs

Seventy-two years ago this month, a San Francisco man checked back into a local hospital after his recent prostate surger y, setting off a chain of events that revealed the existence of a covert U.S. military test conducted in the Bay Area. Just three weeks later, 75-year-old Edward Nevin was dead, after bacteria once thought harmless spread to his heart. Doctors found the same bacteria in 10 other patients over...
marinlocalnews.com

Rich people flee the Bay Area

The San Francisco metro area is still the highest in terms of median income in the United States. However, new census data indicates the rich left in droves during the pandemic. Median annual income fell 4.6% during the pandemic. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that “the data is fresh evidence of a sustained loss of high-income earners.”
California Government
San Francisco Examiner

Former San Francisco Giants player says yes on Prop J

A former San Francisco Giant has come out swinging in support of Proposition J, which will make JFK Drive pedestrian-only. Hunter Pence and his wife, Lexi Pence, appeared in a newly launched Safe Parks for All campaign ad, which will run on social, digital and streaming platforms. "Baseball brought us here, but it's the community and quality of life that made San Francisco our home," said Pence in the ad....
San Francisco Examiner

Why creating a homeless accountability commission is the epitome of what’s wrong with San Francisco

Pretty much all ballot initiatives and city commissions are bad ideas. At their best, they are perversions of representative democracy and vehicles for political patronage. At their worst, they are buck-passing, ass-covering diversions by elected and appointed officials who aren’t getting their jobs done. The Nov. 8 ballot offers a particularly useless referendum that oozes sclerotic political governance on both counts. It is Proposition C, a measure to create a Commission on Homelessness that would provide oversight of The City’s hapless Department of Homelessness and...
San José Spotlight

San Jose leaders condemn ‘racist’ mailer

The fight to represent downtown San Jose has taken an ugly turn, with a candidate in hot water over a mailer some are calling racist. Irene Smith, a white woman, sent out a campaign mailer this week showing a photo of her standing next to two white female councilmembers, with another photo of her opponent Omar Torres, a person of color, standing next to a former district attorney candidate who’s also a person of color.
californiaglobe.com

New Poll Finds San Francisco Voters Are Moving Back To The Center

According to a new poll by the San Francisco Standard published on Thursday, voters in the city have moved back towards the center in the past few years following economic toil, massive political changes, rises in crime, and a growing number of homeless in the city. A revival of tough-on-crime...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Discover the Civil War-Era Military Facility Located Beneath Alcatraz

Alcatraz Island, located in San Francisco Bay, is best known for housing Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary. While the prison is what makes the area famous, its history dates back much further. The first buildings on Alcatraz were constructed in the middle of the 19th century, and included a military facility and lighthouse. This is the story of the discovery of these fortifications.
californiaglobe.com

Lawsuit Filed to Halt ‘Cancel-Culturalists’ Name Change of UC Hastings College of the Law

Last month, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation authorizing the changing of the name of the University of California Hastings College of the Law because namesake Serranus Hastings supposedly orchestrated atrocities against California Indians in the 19th Century. Now, school alumni and six of Hastings’ descendants have sued the school...
