Meghan Markle was reportedly 'obsessed' with palace denying Kate Middleton feud
A new book is providing insight into the alleged drama between Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. New excerpts from royal insider Valentine Low's new book "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," claim that Markle became "obsessed" with the palace disputing any reports of division between them.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘worried’ of being iced out from the royal family amid 'demotion': expert
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be concerned that they are being iced out of the British royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were demoted to the bottom of the official royal website alongside the disgraced Prince Andrew. Royal biographer Phil Dampier confirmed to Fox News...
North Carolina shooting leaves 5 dead, including off-duty police officer; suspect in custody
Raleigh, North Carolina officials say that five people are dead as well as two others injured after a shooting on Thursday afternoon. An off-duty police officer was among those killed.
George Clooney says he and wife Amal made a 'terrible mistake' by having their twins learn Italian
George Clooney admitted he and wife Amal regret having their 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella learn a foreign language. During an appearance Wednesday on "CBS Mornings," the 61-year-old actor and the 44-year-old lawyer were asked by host Gayle King what delights them about their children, adding that "at five, they are very chatty."
'Real Housewives' star Kyle Richards poses for steamy magazine cover ahead of 'Halloween Ends' premiere
Kyle Richards discussed her new movie, "Halloween Ends," with Jamie Lee Curtis as well as the difficult "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion with Fox News Digital.
King Charles' 1st 'major test': Punish or protect Harry by snubbing his and Meghan Markle's kids, expert says
With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle no longer classified as working members of the Royal Family, the argument for his or her "Royal Highness" attributions for Archie and Lilibet is moot. However, the use of Prince and Princess is very much up in the air, titles that should be automatically...
Venezuelan migrants surprised to learn that they will be returned to Mexico under new Biden admin policy
A group of roughly 30 Venezuelan migrants were surprised to learn that they will be returned to Mexico under a new Department of Homeland Security policy announced on Wednesday. Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins approached the migrants in Eagle Pass, Texas, shortly after they were apprehended Thursday. "Did you know...
Ohio softball coach pleads guilty after sleeping with student, begged him not to tell
A former teacher's assistant in Ohio has pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct after sleeping with a student and begging him not tell anyone.
Prince Harry was 'obsessed' with Archie's private birth, Meghan thought ordeal was 'barbaric': royal expert
Prince Harry was "obsessed" with keeping the birth of his son Archie a secret from the public eye, and wife Meghan Markle was equally not interested in sharing her firstborn with the world. "It was not just Harry that was obsessed with keeping the details a secret," royal expert Kinsey...
King Charles Put a Stop to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Sweet-Talking’ Queen Elizabeth the Way Prince Andrew Did, Author Says
A royal commentator is claiming King Charles initiated the meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan a few months ago because he did want them to try and "sweet-talk" Queen Elizabeth.
Teen boy, 13, arrested in beating death of Los Angeles liquor store clerk during alleged robbery
A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a Los Angeles store clerk during a robbery, police said.
Prince Harry will 'have a hell of a fight on his hands' to keep tell-all book from coming out: royal expert
Amidst deafening silence from the royal family about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since Queen Elizabeth's funeral in late September, questions surrounding Prince Harry's tell-all book continue to arise, including speculation over whether the exposé will ever actually reach shelves. Royal expert Duncan Larcombe told Fox News Digital that...
Harry's dilemma: He ‘sacrificed’ everything for a 'normal life’ but has ‘gained very little,’ expert says
Prince Harry made a historic decision in 2020 when he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals to chart their own path in the U.S., but the choice has not led to the happiness and fulfillment that he may have expected, according to royal expert Duncan Larcombe.
Florida sheriff announces arrest of seven men for allegedly looting after Hurricane Ian: 'lowest form of scum'
A Florida sheriff announced that seven men were arrested after allegedly looting after Hurricane Ian, and called them the "lowest form of scum.
Kathie Lee Gifford says she's upset over Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors: 'God loves marriage'
Television personality Kathie Lee Gifford revealed she was heartbroken over NFL star Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s divorce rumors and argued that "God loves marriage." In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Gifford reflected on her marriage with her late husband, Frank Gifford, who was a former New York Giants football player and television sports commentator.
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
Sarah Palin: Democrats 'wasting their money' on abortion ads because they have no answers on the economy
Alaska congressional candidate Sarah Palin joined "Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrats focusing on abortion ahead of the midterm election and says the party has no answers for the economy.
Georgia girl Kaylee Jones, 17, disappeared 4 months ago after talking to strangers online: 'Heartbreaking'
Kaylee Jones, a Georgia teenager, climbed out her bedroom window for months ago, and her family hasn't seen her since. Her parents believe she was talking to strangers online.
'Jeopardy!' fans upset after host Ken Jennings allows 'unbelievable' final response
"Jeopardy!" fans are not pleased with the outcome of Monday night’s episode. The show’s host, Ken Jennings, accepted a final response that was deemed "unacceptable" by fans online. Emmett Stanton, who won "Jeopardy!" on Friday, made a return on Monday night. During the final bet, Jennings said the...
John Travolta remembers late wife Kelly Preston on what would've been her 60th birthday: 'We love you'
John Travolta took to Instagram Thursday to honor his late wife, Kelly Preston, on what would have been her 60th birthday. "Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner! We love you and miss you Kelly," he wrote alongside a throwback image of the couple. Travolta and Preston were married 28...
